Jack White - «Connected By Love» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Woman, don’t you know what I’m suffering from?

Ease my pain, make it wash on with the rain

Relieve me and put it up on your shelf

Take it away, and give it to somebody else

[Chorus]

‘Cause I know we’re connected by love

Yes, I know we’re connected, connected, connected by love

Yeah, I wanna be directed by your love

Connected by love

[Verse 2]

Friend of mine, you seem to know me best

You chose me out of all of the rest

Take me home with you, and help me forget

Let’s take the worst and somehow turn it into the best

[Chorus]

‘Cause I know

We’re connected, we’re connected

We’re connected by love

Yes, I know

We’re connected, we’re connected

We’re connected, connected, connected by love

We’re connected, we’re connected

Yeah, I can’t be rejected by your love

We’re connected, we’re connected

[Bridge]

What have I done?

I have pushed away everyone

Help me forget

Let’s put it all to bed

Forgive me, and save me

From myself

Don’t forsake me, woman

And go and choose somebody else

[Chorus]

‘Cause I know

We’re connected, we’re connected

We’re connected by love

We’re connected

Yes, I know

We’re connected, we’re connected

We’re connected, connected, connected by love

Yes, I’m infected, I need to be protected by your love

We’re connected, we’re connected

We’re connected, we’re connected

Connected, connected by love