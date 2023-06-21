An interview with Rea Garvey: On the success of Reamonn, going solo and his memories of Greece

Read Rea Garvey’s exclusive interview with Hit Channel.

We first fell in love with the distinctive voice of Rea Garvey more than two decades ago through Reamonn’s classic song «Supergirl».

His music became an integral part of our daily lives when Reamonn released the smash hit «Tonight» in the mid-2000s. The Greek-English version of the song, in collaboration with Mihalis Hatzigiannis, left an indelible mark on our memories.

Irish-born Rea Garvey is now a prominent figure in the vibrant German music scene. He is without a doubt an artist who has stood out for innovation and authenticity in music for over two decades.

His remarkable journey from the humble village pubs of Ireland to the major stages of Europe is a testament to his unwavering passion and dedication to his craft.

Rea Garvey’s music, an exciting blend of rock and pop, is a wonderful reflection of his Irish roots.

His songs, characterized by heartfelt lyrics and seductive melodies, pay homage to the rich tradition of Irish music, while his powerful voice reflects the hard rock genes.

Alongside his undeniable musical prowess, Rea Garvey is also widely respected for his charitable work. Through his foundation, SavinganAngel.org, he has changed the lives of thousands of families around the world, reminding us all the immense power of compassion and kindness.

The incredibly charismatic Rea Garvey speaks exclusively to the Hit Channel and generously shares with us a glimpse into his world as a creator and performer, his wide range of influences and a fascinating glimpse into his plans for the future.

Rea Garvey, who recently released his new single «Free Like The Ocean» (Universal Music), also shares his fond memories of visiting Greece.

A fascinating journey into the world of Rea Garvey, an artist whose songs not only touch the deepest corners of our hearts but ignite the flame of inspiration, encouraging us all to change our lives.

You established a successful solo career after fronting the popular band Reamonn. Could you share some difficulties and successes you have encountered during this transition?

I think believing in myself was the greatest challenge at first. I had been in a very successful band and I was about to go out on my own and I guess I questioned everything at first.

Josephine and I felt like we were taking on the world but we also felt unbeatable so you could say we ignored the risks and embraced the adventure.

Your latest solo single «Free Like The Ocean» has received rave reviews. What inspired you to write it, and what message or story do you hope to convey through its lyrics and melody?

«Free like the Ocean» is a song about being in a relationship where your partner loves you for who you are and does not try to change you.

It describes how love has no guarantees and the greatest freedom is being yourself with someone who wants you just as you are.

Your solo work has been characterized as having a more introspective and personal tone than your earlier songs. Can you talk a bit about how your songwriting process has evolved over time?

I always feel like a wanderer when I start writing for an album, the first songs are amazing until I realise they are not good enough, and I have to start again and again and again.

I definitely feel lost at first, but then I find something which truly speaks to me in a lyric or a melody, and at that moment I know the album has begun. It takes a lot of soul-searching and demands on myself that the next album has to be better than the last.

When it is finished I am empty of ideas and words and melodies, but I have a feeling of fulfilment knowing I’d done my best… until the next album.

How has your heritage as an Irish musician influenced your music and songwriting? Are there any specific Irish musicians or artists that you draw inspiration from?

I grew up as a teenager in a small village listening to Irish traditional bands playing in the pub I used to serve in and then nights with headphones listening to Irish Rock bands like Aslan, the Golden Horde, U2, my dream was always to be on the big stages with the big songs.

The heart of traditional music and its art of story telling still inspires me and having met most of my teen heroes I guess I’m living the teen dream.

You had the opportunity to mentor and guide aspiring singers as a coach on the German version of «The Voice». What do you believe is the most important piece of advice for someone looking to break into the music industry?

I think singing from the heart, in the voice that you call your own, is the greatest advice I ever gave myself. It’s difficult to know what is cool or trend or relevant but if you find your voice your style and your words I believe the world will want to listen.

Over the years, you’ve been involved in a number of philanthropic projects and environmental initiatives through your own foundation, Saving An Angel. Can you tell us about a cause that’s particularly significant to you as a musician?

The Foundation SavinganAngel.org was founded by myself and the members of the band Reamonn to help children in need, after the band split I continued the work.

We have helped thousands of families all over the world and if I am honest it is a great feeling of success than music could ever give me.

We have recently been to the Ukraine in an attempt to help young children fleeing the war, they are sometimes without parents without food without aid and we try our best to offer them safety, food and a roof over their heads. The war is not over and I don’t think the need for our efforts will be over for some time to come unfortunately.

In 2007, you released the duet cover of Reamonn’s hit «Tonight» with Greek singer Mihalis Hatzigiannis and you performed in Greece. Can you share any memorable experiences or fond memories you have from your time in Greece or any other special moments?

I don’t think I ever made a secret of the love I have for Greece and its people. Every time I have been there, I have got to experience unforgettable moments.

After sharing the stage with Mihalis in Greece and in Germany, I felt welcomed into the Greek music scene like we were one of their own. Walking through the streets of Greece and hearing your music coming out of shops and over the radio was an absolute musical high.

You’ve released several albums as a solo artist. Is there one in particular that you’re particularly proud of, or that you feel best represents your artistic vision?

I couldn’t just choose one, I think there are songs on every album which make me proud, but it would be difficult to decide which one is my favourite. Plus, the Reamonn albums are also such a part of my music career, I couldn’t separate them from the solo albums… I’ll leave the answer to this question up to you!

You’ve had a lot of success in Europe, but your music has also found a following in other parts of the world. How do you think your music resonates with audiences from different cultures and backgrounds?

It’s funny when you find yourself in a country where you don’t speak the language but everyone sings your songs and celebrates that you’re there.

«Music is bigger than its maker» has always been my opinion and as a musician I see myself in the passenger seat just taking it all in.

Finally, can you give us a glimpse of what’s to come in the future? Are there any upcoming projects, tours, or new music that fans can look forward to?

We are in studio working on the rest of the album, hoping to bring it out at the end of this year or earlier next year.

Summer festival shows for the coming months in Germany and Austria and Switzerland, then we have a small Club Tour in November and a bigger tour in 2024. I really hope we get to play in Greece again soon, it’s been too long.