Νέα μουσική για το EDM-pop duo
Μετά την κυκλοφορία του ντεμπούτου άλμπουμ τους Memories … Do not Open, οι The Chainsmokers, παρόλο που ήταν απασχολημένοι με τη παγκόσμια περιοδεία τους, γυρίζοντας τα στάδια σε όλες τις ηπείρους του πλανήτη, βρήκαν αυτόν τον λίγο χρόνο που χρειάζεται για να φτιάξουν ένα νέο τραγούδι για το 2018 που ονομάζεται «Sick Boy».
Μαζί με την αλλαγή του logo, το 2018 δείχνει μια ελαφρώς νέα μουσική κατεύθυνση για τους Chainsmokers. Δεν έχουν επιστρέψει ακόμα στην EDM, οπότε αν περιμένετε κάτι σαν τα παλιότερα τους τραγούδια και remix, συγγνώμη αλλά θα σας απογοητεύσουμε.
Ο Drew εξακολουθεί να τραγουδάει, οπότε αν ελπίζατε σε ένα instrumental banger, συγνώμη αλλά δεν… Ωστόσο, παρά την εμμονή τους στην ποπ, το «Sick Boy» δείχνει κάπως πιο… γνήσιο… από τα περισσότερα κομμάτια του MDNO.
Τα lyrics μπορεί να μην τόσο ευχάριστα, αλλά η παραγωγή για το «Sick Boy» είναι πολύ, πολύ καθαρότερη και βαθύτερη ποιοτικά από οτιδήποτε άλλο τραγούδι του MDNO. Το πιάνο είναι πιο καθαρό, τα τύμπανα πιο crispy και η κατεύθυνσή τους πιο ξεκάθαρη.
Σύμφωνα με το δελτίο τύπου του τραγουδιού, «το «Sick Boy»είναι ένα τραγούδι για την αυτο-ταυτότητα στο σημερινό κόσμο και το να στέκεσαι ψηλά ενάντια στο τι μπορείς και τι δεν μπορείς να ελέγξεις».
Ακούστε το:
[Verse 1]
I’m from the East side of America
Where we choose pride over character
And we can pick sides but this is us, this is us, this is
I live on the West side of America
Where they spin lies into fairy dust
And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is
[Pre-Chorus]
And don’t believe the narcissism
When everyone projects
And expects you to listen to ’em
Make no mistake, I live in a prison
That I build myself, it is my religion
And they say I’m the sick boy
Easy to say, when you don’t take the risk, boy
Welcome to the narcissism
We’re united under our indifference
[Chorus]
And I’m from the East side of America
Where we desensitize by hysteria
And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is
I live on the West side of America
Where they spin lies into fairy dust
And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is
[Post-Chorus]
I am, I am, I am the sick boy
I am, I am, I am the sick boy
They say that I am the sick boy
They say that I am the sick boy
And they call me the sick boy
[Chorus]
And don’t believe the narcissism
When everyone projects
And expects you to listen to ’em
Make no mistake, I live in a prison
That I build myself,it is my religion
And they say I’m the sick boy
Easy to say, when you don’t take the risk, boy
Welcome to the narcissism
We’re united under our indifference
[Bridge]
Feed yourself with my life’s work
How many likes is my life worth?
Feed yourself with my life’s work
How many likes is my life worth?
Feed yourself with my life’s work
How many likes is my life worth?
Feed yourself on my life’s work
How many likes is my life worth?
[Chorus]
And I’m from the East side of America
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
I live on the West side of America
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
And I’m from the East side of America
They say that I am the sick boy
I live on the West side of America
They call me the sick boy
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
They say that I am the sick boy
They call me the sick boy