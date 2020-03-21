Ένα «συλλογικό ποίημα» από τη Florence Welch για την καραντίνα

Η τραγουδίστρια των Florence and The Machine δημοσίευσε ένα ποίημα που έκανε ενώνοντας τα σχόλια που έλαβε από τους fan. «Τραγουδήσαμε στα μπαλκόνια για να σας κάνουμε παρέα ενώ κρυβόμασταν από το φάντασμα της πόλης».



Το ποίημα που δημοσίευσε η Florence Welch στο Twitter, αποτελεί προβληματισμό για την περίοδο καραντίνας που βιώνουμε και για την αντίφαση που είναι εγγενής στην ανάγκη να μείνουμε από αγάπη μακριά εκείνων που αγαπάμε. Πρόκειται για ένα συλλογικό ποίημα, το οποίο δημιουργήθηκε ενώνοντας τα σχολίων των fan που είχε ζητήσει η τραγουδίστρια στο Instagram.

«Σας παρακαλώ» έγραψε η τραγουδίστρια των Florence and The Machine, «γράψτε μια γραμμή που θα θέλατε να μπει σε ένα συλλογικό ποίημα. Θα προσπαθήσω να συγχωνεύσω τα σχόλιά σας. Στέλνω την αγάπη μου σε όσους αισθάνονται φοβισμένοι, ανήσυχοι ή απομονωμένοι. Έτσι νιώθω κι εγώ, αλλά η δημιουργικότητα είναι μια μικρή ευλογία.»

Κάτω από το tweet μπορείτε να διαβάσετε το «συλλογικό ποίημα».

Collective Poem

Written by you

🖤 pic.twitter.com/uV2M5uW2XL — florence welch (@florencemachine) March 19, 2020

Alone, yet together,

Threads apart weaving as one,

I am worried about what the future will bring for my mother,

I lit a match for you,

In the calmness of my room,

Rituals return to the stovetops and altars arrive in our bellies.

And I shall wait three days, 20 years,

Or even an age for a brighter moment,

Falling in love,

Like never before,

On opposite sides of a long-locked door,

And one day looking back,

I will find a reason to hug you tighter.

I recall the hands touching the violin while exiting the church,

Every petal a loved one,

The gathered children looking out.

Sometimes I forget the sun,

But there it is again,

Spring is pouring from my mouth,

I’m enjoying feeling small and perishable,

Then becoming the sky,

I let myself fall in.

And then it all began,

This drowsiness is scary,

The days blurred,

I kiss your ribs because I want to feel the way you breathe,

I keep the smallest stick wedged in the door.

The God in me begins to pray and knows that we sung choruses from our balconies,

To give ourselves some company,

Hiding from the phantom in our city,

An overwhelming sense of contradiction,

Staying away from what I love out of love,

I was waiting for the birds to tell me it was over,

Afraid as a fevered child, bound to the bed.

Just look for the grace of your mother, my daughter, the health care worker,

Who comes with a cloth for your head,

A long forgotten astronaut caught in the atmosphere,

And as it spins aimlessly,

And now alone in the dark,

It remembers how to breathe,

How to close its eyes,

How to simply be.

Maybe this I permission, to rest, to love, to breathe, to make beauty in madness,

Music in silence, to write letters, to say sorry, to feel our bodies, to feel compassion.

Maybe this is a lesson in deepest truths and simplest pleasures.

Will we ever again be asked to stay still to save lives?

Early spring thaws the ground enough to make it kind to girls who run barefoot through woods,

Palm leaves glittering in the sky,

A hurricane of fear,

And despite it all, we’re still here,

Only now we understand the perils of our fathers.

Somewhere out of it but right,

Right here,

Now is our turn to take care of you