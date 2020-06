«Hypercolour»: Οι CamelPhat συμπράττουν με τον Yannis Philippakis των Foals

View this post on Instagram

‘Hypercolour’ collab with @camelphatmusic finally out! Was such a pleasure to work on this absolute banger. We recorded it in liverpool & london in the depths of winter, imagining the great summer ahead of us…little did we know. Wish this was blasting out at @glastofest right now. 💐🏴‍☠️💐 📸 : @samneill.photo