Herc Deeman - Leaving With You (LWY) | Lyrics / Στόχοι

Hey sexy lady

Yeah I’m talking to you

You drive me crazy

And you know that it’s true

I don’t care who you came with

Cause I want you

I gotta know your name

Before the night is through

Keep the music going

We don’t wanna hurt nobody

The sun is coming up

But it won’t stop the party

Club’s about to close

But we ain’t going home

If you tell me

That you’re leaving

Girl just know…

I’m leaving with you

I’m leaving with you

I’m leaving with you

I’m leaving with you

I’m leaving

I’m leaving with you

Oh na na na na

Oh na na na

Oh na na na na

Oh na na na

Oh na na na na

Oh na na na

So tell me

What you sipping

And I got it

Come here baby

I love the way that you move

Put it on me

The way that you do

You know I want it

Gotta get it from you

It ain’t a party

Unless it’s with you

I gotta know your name

Before the night is through

Keep the music going

We don’t wanna hurt nobody

The sun is coming up

But it won’t stop the party

Club’s about to close

But we ain’t going home

If you tell me

That you’re leaving

Girl just know…

I’m leaving with you

I’m leaving with you

I’m leaving with you

I’m leaving with you

I’m leaving

I’m leaving with you

So tell me

What you sipping

And I got it

Come here baby

Oh na na na na

I love the way that you move

Put it on me

Oh na na na na

The way that you do

Oh na na na na

Oh na na na

Gotta get it from you

Oh na na na na

Oh na na na

Oh na na na na

