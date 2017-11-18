Ο Herc Deeman μας υπόσχεται δυνατές μουσικές συγκινήσεις με το απόλυτο χορευτικό soundtrack “Leaving With You”!
Ο γνωστός Γερμανός παραγωγός και resident DJ του κορυφαίου house radio mix σε Ελλάδα και Κύπρο, iSexy ClubShow, Herc Deeman, σπάει τα καθιερωμένα του μουσικά πρότυπα και επιστρέφει στο προσκήνιο με έναν εντελώς διαφορετικό ήχο από αυτόν που μας έχει συνηθίσει μέσα από την κυκλοφορία του νέου του single “Leaving With You”, ενός κολλητικού R&B δυναμίτη με dirty male vocals που μας βάζει σε πειρασμό από το πρώτο άκουσμα!
Στο video clip πρωταγωνιστεί το εκθαμβωτικό μοντέλο και τηλεοπτική περσόνα Elena Kremlidou ενώ την παραγωγή επιμελείται ο δημοφιλής σκηνοθέτης της νέας γενιάς Άρης Αντιβάχης.
Κυκλοφορεί σε όλα τα ψηφιακά καταστήματα με τη διανομή του στα Βαλκάνια, την Ελλάδα και την Κύπρο να επιμελείται η Sound Best.
Hey sexy lady
Yeah I’m talking to you
You drive me crazy
And you know that it’s true
I don’t care who you came with
Cause I want you
I gotta know your name
Before the night is through
Keep the music going
We don’t wanna hurt nobody
The sun is coming up
But it won’t stop the party
Club’s about to close
But we ain’t going home
If you tell me
That you’re leaving
Girl just know…
I’m leaving with you
I’m leaving with you
I’m leaving with you
I’m leaving with you
I’m leaving
I’m leaving with you
Oh na na na na
Oh na na na
Oh na na na na
Oh na na na
Oh na na na na
Oh na na na
So tell me
What you sipping
And I got it
Come here baby
I love the way that you move
Put it on me
The way that you do
You know I want it
Gotta get it from you
It ain’t a party
Unless it’s with you
I gotta know your name
Before the night is through
Keep the music going
We don’t wanna hurt nobody
The sun is coming up
But it won’t stop the party
Club’s about to close
But we ain’t going home
If you tell me
That you’re leaving
Girl just know…
I’m leaving with you
I’m leaving with you
I’m leaving with you
I’m leaving with you
I’m leaving
I’m leaving with you
So tell me
What you sipping
And I got it
Come here baby
Oh na na na na
I love the way that you move
Put it on me
Oh na na na na
The way that you do
Oh na na na na
Oh na na na
Gotta get it from you
Oh na na na na
Oh na na na
Oh na na na na