Harry Styles - «Kiwi» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

She worked her way through a cheap pack of cigarettes

Hard liquor mixed with a bit of intellect

And all the boys, they were saying they were into it

Such a pretty face, on a pretty neck

[Chorus]

She’s driving me crazy, but I’m into it, but I’m into it

I’m kinda into it

It’s getting crazy, I think I’m losing it, I think I’m losing it

I think she said «I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business»

«I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business»

«I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business»

«I’m having your baby, it’s none of your, it’s none of your»

[Verse 2]

It’s New York, baby, always jacked up

Holland Tunnel for a nose, it’s always backed up

When she’s alone, she goes home to a cactus

In a black dress, she’s such a such an actress

[Chorus]

Driving me crazy, but I’m into it, but I’m into it

I’m kinda into it

It’s getting crazy, I think I’m losing it, I think I’m losing it

Oh, I think she said «I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business»

«I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business» (it’s none of your, it’s none of your)

«I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business»

«I’m having your baby, it’s none of your, it’s none of your»

[Bridge]

She sits beside me like a silhouette

Hard candy dripping on me ’til my feet are wet

And now she’s all over me, it’s like I paid for it

It’s like I paid for it, I’m gonna pay for this

[Chorus]

It’s none of your, it’s none of your

«I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business»

«I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business» (it’s none of your, none of your)

«I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business»

«I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business» (it’s none of your, none of your)