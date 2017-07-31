Στους άνδρες και τις γυναίκες που πέρασαν από τη ζωή της ανατρέχει η Halsey στο νέο single από το «hopeless fountain kingdom».
Η Halsey επιλέγει το δεύτερο single μέσα από το δεύτερο ολοκληρωμένο άλμπουμ της.
Το «hopeless fountain kingdom» κυκλοφόρησε τον Ιούνιο από τις Astralwerks / Universal Music, περιέχοντας 13 τραγούδια (16 στην deluxe έκδοση) σε παραγωγή των επιτυχημένων Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia), Benny Blanco (Katy Perry, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kesha), Lido και Ricky Reed (Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainor, twenty one pilots).
Οι προσκεκλημένοι που συνδράμουν με τη φωνή τους είναι ο Quavo των Migos, η Lauren Jauregui των Fifth Harmony και ο Cashmere Cat.
«Η Halsey θα μπορούσε να γράψει ό,τι ήταν στο ψυγείο μου και να το κάνει κάπως να μοιάζει ποιητικό. Έχει την ικανότητα να σε κάνει τόσο να χαμογελάσεις όσο και να κλάψεις άμεσα και να το κάνει ταυτόχρονα να μοιάζει αβίαστο», λέει ο Benny Blanco που επιμελήθηκε το lead single «Now Or Never».
Έως τώρα, το «Now Or Never» έχει συγκεντρώσει πάνω από 166,8 εκατομμύρια αναπαραγωγές στο Spotify και 39,5 εκατομμύρια προβολές αθροιστικά στο YouTube. Ακολούθησε το «Eyes Closed», ένα τραγούδι που η Halsey συνυπέγραψε μεταξύ άλλων με τον The Weeknd, δημιουργώντας 23,7 εκατομμύρια streams στο Spotify.
Λίγο πριν την επίσημη κυκλοφορία του άλμπουμ, γοητευτήκαμε από το «Strangers», μία αισθησιακή συνάντηση με τη Lauren Jauregui των Fifth Harmony.
«(Η Halsey) έχει μία ισχυρή οπτική γωνία και πραγματικά βάζει πολλή σκέψη και επιμέλεια στους στίχους της. Το να γράφεις (μουσική) μαζί της δίνει έμπνευση», σχολίασε ο Greg Kurstin, βραβευμένος ως «Παραγωγός της Χρονιάς» στα φετινά Grammy.
I’m bad at love
Το «hopeless fountain kingdom» έκανε ντεμπούτο στο Νο1 του αμερικανικού «Billboard 200», δείχνοντας όλες τις… άγριες μουσικές φιλοδοξίες της 22χρονης τραγουδίστριας.
Το «Bad At Love» είναι το επόμενο επίσημο single που θα προωθηθεί από το άλμπουμ.
Στο τραγούδι, η Halsey ανατρέχει σε μία λίστα πρώην σχέσεων και στο τι πήγε λάθος σε κάθε περίπτωση. Το πρώτο κουπλέ αναφέρεται σε άντρες και το δεύτερο σε κοπέλες, υποδεικνύοντας την αμφιφυλοφιλία της Αμερικανίδας, η οποία είναι κεντρικός άξονας του «hopeless fountain kingdom».
[Verse 1]
Got a boy back home in Michigan
And it tastes like Jack when I’m kissing him
So I told him that I never really liked his friends
Now he’s gone and he’s calling me a bitch again
It’s a guy that lives in the garden state
And he told me that we’d make it ’til we graduate
So I told him that the music would be worth the wait
But he wants me in the kitchen with a dinner plate
[Pre-Chorus]
I believe, I believe, I believe, I believe that we’re meant to be
But jealousy, jealousy, jealousy, jealousy get the best of me
Look, I don’t mean to frustrate, but I
Always make the same mistakes, yeah
Always make the same mistakes ’cause
[Chorus]
I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)
But you can’t blame me for tryin’
You know I’d be lyin’ sayin’
You were the one (ooh-ooh)
That could finally fix me
Lookin’ at my history
I’m bad at love
[Verse 2]
Got a girl with California eyes
And I thought that she could really be the one this time
But I never got the chance to make her mine
Because she fell in love with little thin white lines
London girl with an attitude
We never told no one, but we look so cute
Both got way better things to do
But I always think about it when I’m riding through
[Pre-Chorus]
I believe, I believe, I believe, I believe that I’m in too deep
And jealousy, jealousy, jealousy, jealousy get the best in me
Look, I don’t mean to frustrate, but I
Always make the same mistakes, yeah
Always make the same mistakes ’cause
[Chorus]
I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)
But you can’t blame me for tryin’
You know I’d be lyin’ sayin’
You were the one (ooh-ooh)
That could finally fix me
Lookin’ at my history
I’m bad at love
Oh, you know, you know, you know
I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)
I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)
I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)
[Bridge]
I know that you’re afraid I’m gonna walk away
Each time the feeling fades
Each time the feeling fades
I know that you’re afraid I’m gonna walk away
Each time the feeling fades
[Chorus]
You know I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)
But you can’t blame me for tryin’
You know I’d be lyin’ sayin’
You were the one (ooh-ooh)
That could finally fix me
Lookin’ at my history
I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)
Oh, you know, you know, you know
I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)
I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)
Oh, oh