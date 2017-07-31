Halsey - «Bad At Love» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Got a boy back home in Michigan

And it tastes like Jack when I’m kissing him

So I told him that I never really liked his friends

Now he’s gone and he’s calling me a bitch again

It’s a guy that lives in the garden state

And he told me that we’d make it ’til we graduate

So I told him that the music would be worth the wait

But he wants me in the kitchen with a dinner plate

[Pre-Chorus]

I believe, I believe, I believe, I believe that we’re meant to be

But jealousy, jealousy, jealousy, jealousy get the best of me

Look, I don’t mean to frustrate, but I

Always make the same mistakes, yeah

Always make the same mistakes ’cause

[Chorus]

I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)

But you can’t blame me for tryin’

You know I’d be lyin’ sayin’

You were the one (ooh-ooh)

That could finally fix me

Lookin’ at my history

I’m bad at love

[Verse 2]

Got a girl with California eyes

And I thought that she could really be the one this time

But I never got the chance to make her mine

Because she fell in love with little thin white lines

London girl with an attitude

We never told no one, but we look so cute

Both got way better things to do

But I always think about it when I’m riding through

[Pre-Chorus]

I believe, I believe, I believe, I believe that I’m in too deep

And jealousy, jealousy, jealousy, jealousy get the best in me

Look, I don’t mean to frustrate, but I

Always make the same mistakes, yeah

Always make the same mistakes ’cause

[Chorus]

I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)

But you can’t blame me for tryin’

You know I’d be lyin’ sayin’

You were the one (ooh-ooh)

That could finally fix me

Lookin’ at my history

I’m bad at love

Oh, you know, you know, you know

I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)

I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)

I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)

[Bridge]

I know that you’re afraid I’m gonna walk away

Each time the feeling fades

Each time the feeling fades

I know that you’re afraid I’m gonna walk away

Each time the feeling fades

[Chorus]

You know I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)

But you can’t blame me for tryin’

You know I’d be lyin’ sayin’

You were the one (ooh-ooh)

That could finally fix me

Lookin’ at my history

I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)

Oh, you know, you know, you know

I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)

I’m bad at love (ooh-ooh)

Oh, oh