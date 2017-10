HAIM - «Little Of Your Love» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Give me just a little of your love

[Verse 1]

You’re just another recovering heart

I wasn’t even gonna try

You wouldn’t even give the time

Could be so easy, you make it hard

Don’t think about love too much

My love is gonna be enough

[Pre-Chorus 1]

You’re so close now

And I know now

[Chorus]

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

And I’ll try

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

And I’ll try

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

And I’ll try

You gotta give me just a little of you love, give me just a little of your love

[Verse 2]

Don’t it feel like that night was from a dream

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)

I’ve never felt nothing like that

Looking at you, looking right back

You say nothing is ever as good as it seems

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Stop running your mouth like that

‘Cause you know I’m gonna give it right back

[Pre-Chorus 2]

You’re so close now

(Don’t let me down) (Don’t let me down)

So don’t let me down

[Chorus]

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

And I’ll try

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

And I’ll try

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

And I’ll try

You gotta give me just a little of you love, give me just a little of your love

[Bridge]

Oh with a little strength baby

Oh, I’ll never let you down

With a little love, a little love, a little love, a little love

Give me just a little of your love, baby

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

You gotta give me just a little of your love, give me just a little of your love

[Chorus]

Give me just a little of your love (ha)

Give me just a little of your love (come on)

Give me just a little of your love (baby)

Give me just a little of your love

Give me just a little of your love

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

Give me just a little of your love (just a little of your love)

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

Give me just a little of your love (just a little of your love)

[Outro]

Give me just a little of your love (ha, ha)

Give me just a little of your love (ha, come on)

Give me just a little of your love

Give me just a little of your love, give me just a little of your love

Give me just a little of your love

Give me just a little of your love

Give me just a little of your love

Give me just a little of your love, just a little of your love

Give me just a little of your love

Give me just a little of your love

Give me just a little of your love