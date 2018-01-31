Το video clip για το «Capital Letters» της Hailee Steinfeld με τον BloodPop® θα σας κάνει να ονειρευτείτε και να ζηλέψετε.
Η Hailee Steinfeld οπτικοποιεί τη συνεργασία της με τον BloodPop® στο «Capital Letters», το δεύτερο τραγούδι από το soundtrack της πολυαναμενόμενης κινηματογραφικής ταινίας «Fifty Shades Freed».
Το άλμπουμ καταφθάνει στα φυσικά και ψηφιακά καταστήματα από τη Republic Records / Universal Music στις 9 Φεβρουαρίου, την ίδια ημέρα που κάνει πρεμιέρα στις κινηματογραφικές αίθουσες το φιλμ.
Το «Fifty Shades Freed» (Πενήντα Αποχρώσεις του Γκρι: Απελευθέρωση) είναι το τρίτο και τελευταίο μέρος του blockbuster franchise που «έσπασε» τα ταμεία διεθνώς, με αστρονομικά έσοδα σχεδόν ενός δισεκατομμυρίου δολαρίων.
Η υποψήφια για Βραβείο Oscar ηθοποιός και πολυπλατινένια τραγουδίστρια Hailee Steinfeld έχει θεμελιωθεί ως μία νέα δύναμη στην pop μουσική.
Χάρη στη συνεχόμενη ανοδική πορεία της, η μουσική της 21χρονης Αμερικανίδας έχει συγκεντρώσει συνολικά περίπου 2,5 δισεκατομμύρια streams μέχρι σήμερα. Η τελευταία κυκλοφορία της, το «Let Me Go» με τους Alesso, Florida Georgia Line και watt, εξελίσσεται σε άλλη μία μεγάλη επιτυχία, καθώς βρίσκεται στο παγκόσμιο Top 20 του Spotify.
Ο BloodPop®, παλαιότερα γνωστός ως Blood Diamonds, είναι μέλος της γενιάς της pop.
Ο… δίμετρος παραγωγός, κατά κόσμον Michael Tucker, έχει γράψει τραγούδια για πολλούς από τους πιο διάσημους και καινοτόμους καλλιτέχνες της pop μουσικής σκηνής, από την Grimes και τις HAIM μέχρι την Britney Spears, τη Lady Gaga και τη Madonna. Πριν μερικό καιρό κυκλοφόρησε το πρώτο του επίσημο single, το «Friends» με τη φωνή του Justin Bieber.
Σε σκηνοθεσία της Hannah Lux Davis, το video clip του «Capital Letters» δείχνει τη Hailee Steinfeld να απολαμβάνει μία ρομαντική απόδραση στο Παρίσι και στις ακτές της Γαλλίας.
Η υποσχόμενη τραγουδίστρια περιβάλλεται από μπουκέτα λουλουδιών σε μία πολυτελή σουίτα, παίρνει ως δώρο κοσμήματα και διασκεδάζει στην παραλία μαζί με τον «πρίγκιπα» των ονείρων της. Ένα ιδανικό σκηνικό μόνο για ερωτευμένους.
