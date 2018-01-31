Hailee Steinfeld & BloodPop® - «Capital Letters» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Never was a leader

Never had a thing for fairytales

Not really a believer, oh-oh

Small voice in the quiet

Guess I never dared to know myself

Can my heart beat quiet?

No

[Pre-Chorus]

But then there was you (but then there was you)

Yeah, then there was you

Pull me out of the crowd

You were telling the truth (you were telling the truth)

Yeah (yeah, yeah)

I got something to say now

‘Cause you tell me there’s no way I could have known

Nothing I couldn’t do

Yeah

[Chorus]

I want to get louder

I got to get louder

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

We’re blowing out speakers

Our heart a little clearer

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

[Post-Chorus]

For worst or for better

Gonna give it to you

In capital letters

[Verse 2]

We put a crack in the shadows

And you tell me it’s okay to be the light

And not to swim in the shallows

No, no

And I wanna get drunk with you

Only last or still, but you’re taking me places

Holding me onto you

And we don’t care who’s watching us, baby

[Pre-Chorus]

But then there was you

(but then there was you)

Yeah, then there was you

Pull me out of the crowd

You were telling the truth

(you were telling the truth)

Yeah (yeah, yeah)

I got something to say now

‘Cause you tell me there’s no way I could have known

Nothing I couldn’t do (No, no)

Yeah

[Chorus]

I want to get louder

I got to get louder

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

We’re blowing out speakers

Our heart a little clearer

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

[Post-Chorus]

For worst or for better

Gonna give it to you

In capital letters

[Post-Chorus]

In capital letters

In capital–

Gonna give it to you

Gonna give it to you

Gonna give it to you

[Chorus]

I want to get louder

I got to get louder

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

We’re blowing out speakers

Our heart a little clearer

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

I want to get louder

I got to get louder

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

We’re blowing out speakers

Our heart a little clearer

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

We ’bout to go up baby, up we go

[Post-Chorus]

For worst or for better

Gonna give it to you

In capital letters