Με «Κεφαλαία Γράμματα» γράφουν το όνομά τους στο soundtrack του «Fifty Shades Freed» η Hailee Steinfeld με τον BloodPop®.
To blockbuster που «έσπασε» τα ταμεία με αστρονομικά κέρδη σχεδόν ενός δισεκατομμυρίου δολαρίων παγκοσμίως, επιστρέφει με το τρίτο και τελευταίο μέρος του. Το «Fifty Shades Freed» («Πενήντα Αποχρώσεις του Γκρι: Απελευθέρωση») ολοκληρώνει το franchise του «Fifty Shades», το οποίο βασίζεται στην ερωτική τριλογία των ομώνυμων βιβλίων της E. L. James.
Το επίσημο soundtrack συμπληρώνει επίσης τον κύκλο που άνοιξε με το «Fifty Shades of Grey», το έβδομο εμπορικότερο άλμπουμ στην Αμερική για το 2015 και συνεχίστηκε με το «Fifty Shades Darker», Νο1 στο «Billboard 200».
Η υποψήφια για Βραβείο Oscar ηθοποιός και πολυπλατινένια τραγουδίστρια Hailee Steinfeld έχει θεμελιωθεί ως μία νέα δύναμη στην pop μουσική. Χάρη στη συνεχόμενη ανοδική πορεία της, η μουσική της 21χρονης Αμερικανίδας έχει συγκεντρώσει συνολικά περίπου 2,5 δισεκατομμύρια streams μέχρι σήμερα.
Η τελευταία κυκλοφορία της, το «Let Me Go» με τους Alesso, Florida Georgia Line και watt, εξελίσσεται σε άλλη μία μεγάλη επιτυχία, καθώς βρίσκεται στο παγκόσμιο Top 20 του Spotify.
Ο BloodPop®, παλαιότερα γνωστός ως Blood Diamonds, είναι ένας μεγάλος καλλιτέχνης και μέλος της γενιάς της pop.
Ο… δίμετρος παραγωγός BloodPop®, κατά κόσμον Michael Tucker, έχει γράψει τραγούδια για πολλούς από τους πιο διάσημους και καινοτόμους καλλιτέχνες της pop μουσικής σκηνής, από την Grimes και τις HAIM μέχρι την Britney Spears, τη Lady Gaga και τη Madonna. Πριν λίγο καιρό κυκλοφόρησε το πρώτο του επίσημο single, το «Friends» με τη φωνή του Justin Bieber.
[Verse 1]
Never was a leader
Never had a thing for fairytales
Not really a believer, oh-oh
Small voice in the quiet
Guess I never dared to know myself
Can my heart beat quiet?
No
[Pre-Chorus]
But then there was you (but then there was you)
Yeah, then there was you
Pull me out of the crowd
You were telling the truth (you were telling the truth)
Yeah (yeah, yeah)
I got something to say now
‘Cause you tell me there’s no way I could have known
Nothing I couldn’t do
Yeah
[Chorus]
I want to get louder
I got to get louder
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
We’re blowing out speakers
Our heart a little clearer
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
[Post-Chorus]
For worst or for better
Gonna give it to you
In capital letters
[Verse 2]
We put a crack in the shadows
And you tell me it’s okay to be the light
And not to swim in the shallows
No, no
And I wanna get drunk with you
Only last or still, but you’re taking me places
Holding me onto you
And we don’t care who’s watching us, baby
[Pre-Chorus]
But then there was you
(but then there was you)
Yeah, then there was you
Pull me out of the crowd
You were telling the truth
(you were telling the truth)
Yeah (yeah, yeah)
I got something to say now
‘Cause you tell me there’s no way I could have known
Nothing I couldn’t do (No, no)
Yeah
[Chorus]
I want to get louder
I got to get louder
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
We’re blowing out speakers
Our heart a little clearer
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
[Post-Chorus]
For worst or for better
Gonna give it to you
In capital letters
[Post-Chorus]
In capital letters
In capital–
Gonna give it to you
Gonna give it to you
Gonna give it to you
[Chorus]
I want to get louder
I got to get louder
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
We’re blowing out speakers
Our heart a little clearer
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
I want to get louder
I got to get louder
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
We’re blowing out speakers
Our heart a little clearer
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
We ’bout to go up baby, up we go
[Post-Chorus]
For worst or for better
Gonna give it to you
In capital letters
Το κεντρικό τραγούδι του «Fifty Shades Freed» ερμηνεύουν ο Liam Payne και η Rita Ora με το «For You», το οποίο προοριζόταν για τον Justin Bieber.
Το soundtrack album της ταινίας κυκλοφορεί στις 9 Φεβρουαρίου από τη Republic Records / Universal Music, με περιεχόμενο 22 τραγούδια από γνωστούς και ανερχόμενους καλλιτέχνες, όπως οι Sia, Jessie J, Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels, Bishop Briggs και άλλους.