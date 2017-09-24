Gwen Stefani - «You Make It Feel Like Christmas» ft. Blake Shelton (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Ooo, Ooo

[Verse 1]

I want to thank the storm that brought the snow

Thanks to the string of lights that make it glow

But I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

It barely took a breath to realize

We’re gonna be a classic for all time

I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

[Pre-Chorus]

Sweet gingerbread made with molasses

My heart skipped and I reacted

Can’t believe that this is happening

Like a present sent from God

Sleigh bells singing hallelujah

Stars are shining on us, too

[Chorus]

I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

[Verse 2]

Thought I was done for, thought that love had died

But you came along; I swear you saved my life

And I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

[Pre-Chorus]

Sweet gingerbread made with molasses

My heart skipped and I reacted

Can’t believe that this is happening

Like a present sent from God

Sleigh bells singing hallelujah

Stars are shining on us, too

[Chorus]

I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

[Bridge]

I never thought I’d find a love like this

But I found forever in that very first kiss

I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

Oh-oh

(Thank you baby)

[Outro]

I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas