Σε χριστουγεννιάτικους ρυθμούς κινείται από νωρίς η Gwen Stefani.
Η Gwen Stefani πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσει την πρώτη, χριστουγεννιάτικη δισκογραφική δουλειά της.
Ο δίσκος τιτλοφορείται «You Make It Feel Like Christmas» και θα γίνει πραγματικότητα στις 6 Οκτωβρίου από την Interscope Records / Universal Music, ενώ η έκδοση λευκού βινυλίου του άλμπουμ θα διατίθεται σε περιορισμένο αριθμό αντιτύπων από τις από τις 20 Οκτωβρίου.
Το σετ περιλαμβάνει μία μίξη από έξι πρωτότυπες και έξι κλασικές εορταστικές μελωδίες, που όλοι γνωρίζουμε και αγαπάμε.
Οι κλασικές επιλογές του «You Make It Feel Like Christmas» είναι το διαχρονικό anthem «Jingle Bells», η ζεστή ατμόσφαιρα του «Let It Snow» με μνημειώδεις τις εκτελέσεις του Frank Sinatra και του Bing Crosby ανάμεσα σε δεκάδες, το κατανυκτικό «Silent Night» (εν ελληνιστί «Άγια Νύχτα»), το πασίγνωστο «Last Christmas» (1984) των Wham!, το αμιγώς γυναικείο «Santa Baby» της Eartha Kitt (1953) και το πολυ-τραγουδισμένο «White Christmas».
Το πρώτο και ομότιτλο single του δίσκου, «You Make It Feel Like Christmas», είναι ένα ντουέτο της Gwen Stefani με το σύζυγό της και τραγουδιστή της country, τον Blake Shelton. Το ζεύγος υπογράφει το τραγούδι μαζί με τον busbee και τον Justin Tranter.
Η 47χρονη τραγουδίστρια και οι δύο προαναφερόμενοι δημιουργοί, ο busbee και ο Justin Tranter, έχουν βάλει τη σφραγίδα τους και στα υπόλοιπα τραγούδια. Για τη συνολική παραγωγή έχουν μεριμνήσει ο busbee και ο Eric Valentine.
1. Jingle Bells
2. Let It Snow
3. Silent Night
4. My Gift Is You
5. When I Was A Little Girl
6. Last Christmas
7. You Make It Feel Like Christmas feat. Blake Shelton
8. Under The Christmas Lights
9. Santa Baby
10. White Christmas
11. Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes
12. Christmas Eve
[Intro]
Ooo, Ooo
[Verse 1]
I want to thank the storm that brought the snow
Thanks to the string of lights that make it glow
But I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
It barely took a breath to realize
We’re gonna be a classic for all time
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
[Pre-Chorus]
Sweet gingerbread made with molasses
My heart skipped and I reacted
Can’t believe that this is happening
Like a present sent from God
Sleigh bells singing hallelujah
Stars are shining on us, too
[Chorus]
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
[Verse 2]
Thought I was done for, thought that love had died
But you came along; I swear you saved my life
And I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
[Pre-Chorus]
Sweet gingerbread made with molasses
My heart skipped and I reacted
Can’t believe that this is happening
Like a present sent from God
Sleigh bells singing hallelujah
Stars are shining on us, too
[Chorus]
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
[Bridge]
I never thought I’d find a love like this
But I found forever in that very first kiss
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
Oh-oh
(Thank you baby)
[Outro]
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
Αποκλειστικά εορταστικά πακέτα και προϊόντα, συμπεριλαμβανομένων του CD και του λευκού βινυλίου, αλλά και T-Shirts, διακοσμητικά, χριστουγεννιάτικες κάρτες και περισσότερα, είναι διαθέσιμα στην ιστοσελίδα της Gwen Stefani, gwenstefani.com.