Παράλληλα με τη συνεργασία τους επί σκηνής, ο Gucci Mane και ο The Weeknd ενώνουν φωνές στο ίδιο τραγούδι.
Ο Gucci Mane βρίσκεται σε μία από τις πιο πολυάσχολες φάσεις της καριέρας του, παρότι δραστηριοποιείται στη rap σκηνή από το 2005, όταν έκανε ντεμπούτο στη δισκογραφία.
Μόνο εντός του 2017, έχει σημειώσει συμμετοχές σε δέκα διαφορετικά τραγούδια άλλων καλλιτεχνών. Χαρακτηριστικότερα παραδείγματα είναι η συνδρομή του στο «Fetish» της Selena Gomez και στο «Down» των Fifth Harmony, ενώ έχει εμφανιστεί επιπλέον στο «Liife» του Desiigner και το «Slippery» των Migos.
Παράλληλα, ο Gucci Mane κυκλοφορεί στις 15 Οκτωβρίου το δέκατο δίσκο του με τίτλο «Mr. Davis», με την ετικέτα της Atlantic Records / Warner Music, περιέχοντας πλήθος συνεργασιών.
Μία από τις πολυαναμενόμενες συναντήσεις του άλμπουμ είναι εκείνη με το «Starboy» του μουσικού στερεώματος, τον The Weeknd, σε ένα τραγούδι με την ονομασία «Curve».
Ο 37χρονος Αμερικανός και ο 27χρονος Καναδός δε συνυπάρχουν μόνο στη δισκογραφία, σμίγοντας τα προσωπικά τους label «1017» και «XO» αντίστοιχα, αλλά και στη σκηνή. Ο Gucci Mane συνοδεύει τον The Weeknd σε επιλεγμένες συναυλίες του στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες στο πλαίσιο της περιοδείας «Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour».
[Intro]
Huh, Gucci
XO (yeah)
1-0 (yeah)
1-7 (yeah)
Brrr! Brrr! Go!
[Verse 1]
The kid back on the whiskey
Virginia Black got me tipsy
I’m in L.A. like I’m Nipsey
Spanish girls wanna kiss me
A nigga wanna come and diss me
And put a hex like a gypsy
They kill themselves, no wrist bleed
Got suicides on my SV
She do it all for the Fendi
She do it all for the Gucci (Gucci!)
Baby girl wanna choose me
She wanna use and abuse me
I know she wanna text me (wow)
I know she wanna sex me (damn)
50 thou’ make her neck freeze
Fuck her once like «next, please» (brrr, brrr)
My nigga, who would’ve thought? (Huh?)
My nigga, who would’ve thought now? (Now)
I’ll be right back at the top now
I’ll be right back at the top now
I got your girl on my finger
Blowin’ my phone like she’s single
Blowin’ my phone like I’m Cee-Lo (damn)
Somebody needs to come get her (like damn)
[Chorus]
Like, «Woo!»
With the curve (with the curve)
I know you don’t deserve it, know you don’t deserve it
I got that work (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)
I know you want the Birkin
Baby, are you worth it?
With the curve (with the curve)
I know you don’t deserve it, know you don’t deserve it
I got that work (brrr)
I need to know for certain (it’s Gucci!)
Tell me, are you worth it?
[Verse 2]
Say I, a star was born last night
Way you showed out on that dick, girl, you performed last night
That’s why you deserve that first class flight
Bye bye, ’cause I just quenched your thirst last night
I’m in Dubai
Somebody tell the prince that the kingpin has arrived
If I lived over here, I’d prolly have one hundred wives (damn!)
Walkin’ in the club and they like, «Gucci just arrived» (Gucci!)
I ordered up a dub and then I threw it in the sky
I told her I’m iight, now she look like she surprised (I’m iight)
She look like a model, but a devil in disguise
All these chains on me, I look like Dion in his prime
You know you came to fuck, so why the fuck we wastin’ time?
I got the kind of wood that make a woman lose her mind
I’m young, rich and handsome, baby, I’m one of a kind
Just keep it real with me, baby, it won’t cost you a dime (Gucci!)
I know you got expensive taste and I don’t even mind
[Chorus]
Like, «Woo!»
With the curve (with the curve)
I know you don’t deserve it, know you don’t deserve it
I got that work (got that work)
I know you want the Birkin
Baby, are you worth it?
With the curve (with the curve, it’s Gucci!)
I know you don’t deserve it, know you don’t deserve it
I got that work
I need to know for certain
Tell me, are you worth it? (You know Wop)
Ο The Weeknd δεν είναι ο μοναδικός καλεσμένος του Gucci Mane στο «Mr. Davis». Ο ράπερ ενώνει δυνάμεις με τον Big Sean, τον Chris Brown, τους Migos, τον Ty Dolla $ign, τον A$AP Rocky και άλλους.
Τέλος, από τις 19 Σεπτεμβρίου θα είναι διαθέσιμη η αυτοβιογραφία του Gucci Mane, ο οποίος θα διηγηθεί για πρώτη φορά την ιστορία του με τα δικά του λόγια. Η συγγραφή ξεκίνησε σε μία ομοσπονδιακή φυλακή υψίστης ασφαλείας, από όπου ο ράπερ απελευθερώθηκε το 2016.