Gucci Mane - «Curve» ft. The Weeknd (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Huh, Gucci

XO (yeah)

1-0 (yeah)

1-7 (yeah)

Brrr! Brrr! Go!

[Verse 1]

The kid back on the whiskey

Virginia Black got me tipsy

I’m in L.A. like I’m Nipsey

Spanish girls wanna kiss me

A nigga wanna come and diss me

And put a hex like a gypsy

They kill themselves, no wrist bleed

Got suicides on my SV

She do it all for the Fendi

She do it all for the Gucci (Gucci!)

Baby girl wanna choose me

She wanna use and abuse me

I know she wanna text me (wow)

I know she wanna sex me (damn)

50 thou’ make her neck freeze

Fuck her once like «next, please» (brrr, brrr)

My nigga, who would’ve thought? (Huh?)

My nigga, who would’ve thought now? (Now)

I’ll be right back at the top now

I’ll be right back at the top now

I got your girl on my finger

Blowin’ my phone like she’s single

Blowin’ my phone like I’m Cee-Lo (damn)

Somebody needs to come get her (like damn)

[Chorus]

Like, «Woo!»

With the curve (with the curve)

I know you don’t deserve it, know you don’t deserve it

I got that work (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

I know you want the Birkin

Baby, are you worth it?

With the curve (with the curve)

I know you don’t deserve it, know you don’t deserve it

I got that work (brrr)

I need to know for certain (it’s Gucci!)

Tell me, are you worth it?

[Verse 2]

Say I, a star was born last night

Way you showed out on that dick, girl, you performed last night

That’s why you deserve that first class flight

Bye bye, ’cause I just quenched your thirst last night

I’m in Dubai

Somebody tell the prince that the kingpin has arrived

If I lived over here, I’d prolly have one hundred wives (damn!)

Walkin’ in the club and they like, «Gucci just arrived» (Gucci!)

I ordered up a dub and then I threw it in the sky

I told her I’m iight, now she look like she surprised (I’m iight)

She look like a model, but a devil in disguise

All these chains on me, I look like Dion in his prime

You know you came to fuck, so why the fuck we wastin’ time?

I got the kind of wood that make a woman lose her mind

I’m young, rich and handsome, baby, I’m one of a kind

Just keep it real with me, baby, it won’t cost you a dime (Gucci!)

I know you got expensive taste and I don’t even mind

[Chorus]

Like, «Woo!»

With the curve (with the curve)

I know you don’t deserve it, know you don’t deserve it

I got that work (got that work)

I know you want the Birkin

Baby, are you worth it?

With the curve (with the curve, it’s Gucci!)

I know you don’t deserve it, know you don’t deserve it

I got that work

I need to know for certain

Tell me, are you worth it? (You know Wop)