Grammy 2023: Beyoncé και Harry Styles στους μεγάλους νικητές των βραβείων

Δείτε τους νικητές των Βραβείων Grammy 2023.

Τα Βραβεία Grammy 2023 έλαβαν χώρα την Κυριακή 5 Φεβρουαρίου (ξημερώματα 06/02 σε ώρα Ελλάδας) στο Crypto.com Arena του Λος Άντζελες με την παρουσία των μεγαλύτερων και πιο λαμπερών αστέρων της μουσικής.

Οικοδεσπότης της βραδιάς ήταν για τρίτη συνεχόμενη χρονιά ο παρουσιαστής και κωμικός Trevor Noah.

Οι νικητές στην πλειοψηφία των κατηγοριών, εκτός των σημαντικότερων κατηγοριών της διοργάνωσης, ανακοινώθηκαν κατά τη διάρκεια μίας δεύτερης τελετής απονομής που προηγήθηκε της κύριας εκδήλωσης των Βραβείων Grammy 2023 και έλαβε χώρα στο Microsoft Theater του Λος Άντζελες.

Η «Τελετή Πρεμιέρας» (Premiere Ceremony), όπως ονομάστηκε, μεταδόθηκε αποκλειστικά διαδικτυακά.

Τον Ιούνιο του 2022, η Ακαδημία Ηχογράφησης ανακοίνωσε μία σειρά αλλαγών στους κανονισμούς των Βραβείων Grammy και την προσθήκη πέντε νέων βραβείων, μεταξύ των οποίων το βραβείο για τον Τραγουδοποιό της Χρονιάς (Μη Κλασικό), το βραβείο Καλύτερης Μουσικής για Βιντεοπαιχνίδια και Άλλα Διαδραστικά Μέσα, καθώς και ένα ειδικό βραβείο για το Καλύτερο Τραγούδι για Κοινωνική Αλλαγή.

Οι κορυφαίοι των υποψηφιοτήτων

Η Beyoncé προγούνταν όλων των καλλιτεχνών με 10 υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Grammy 2023 και σημείωσε ένα ιστορικό ρεκόρ για τον καλλιτέχνη με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες (88) στην ιστορία της διοργάνωσης.

Ακολουθούσε με 8 υποψηφιότητες ο Kendrick Lamar, ενώ η Adele είχε αποσπάσει επτά υποψηφιότητες, τις περισσότερες που έχει λάβει σε μία χρονιά στα Βραβεία Grammy. Επτά υποψηφιότητες διέθετε και η Brandie Carlile.

Η Taylor Swift έλαβε τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες και ισοφάρισε την καλύτερη επίδοση όλων των εποχών για τον καλλιτέχνη με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες (6) για το Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς, μία θέση που μοιράζεται πλέον με τον Paul McCartney και τον Lionel Richie.

Το «Un Verano Sin Ti» του Bad Bunny ήταν το πρώτο ισπανόφωνο άλμπουμ που κερδίζει υποψηφιότητα για το βραβείο Grammy του Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς.

Οι μεγάλοι νικητές

Η Beyoncé κέρδισε τέσσερα βραβεία και έιγινε ο καλλιτέχνης με τα περισσότερα Grammy στην ιστορία, με 33 βραβεία συνολικά στο ενεργητικό της, ξεπερνώντας τον μέγα της κλασικής μουσικής George Solti.

Θριαμβευτική ήταν η βραδιά και για τον Harry Styles, ο οποίος κέρδισε το βραβείο για το Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς και του Καλύτερου Pop Άλμπουμ με το «Harry’s House».

Η Adele αποχώρησε με το βραβείο για την Καλύτερη Pop Σόλο Ερμηνεία για το «Easy On Me», ενώ το βραβείο για την Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς κατέληξε στο «About Damn Time» της Lizzo.

Ο Sam Smith και η Kim Petras έγραψαν ιστορία για ακόμα μία φορά, καθώς με την επικράτηση του τραγουδιού τους «Unholy» στην κατηγορία της Καλύτερης Pop Ερμηνείας από Ντουέτο ή Γκρουπ έγιναν ο πρώτος ανοιχτά non-binary καλλιτέχνης και ο πρώτος ανοιχτά τρανσέξουαλ καλλιτέχνης που κερδίζουν ένα βραβείο Grammy.

Αν και ο Sam Smith είχε κερδίσει τέσσερα βραβεία στα Grammy του 2015, μόλις το 2019 αποκάλυψε ότι αυτοπροσδιορίζεται ως non-binary.

Το μουσικό σκέλος

Τα Βραβεία Grammy 2023 δικαιολόγησαν τον τίτλο της «μεγαλύτερης βραδιάς της μουσικής» με πλούσιο μουσικό θέαμα από ένα ευρύ φάσμα καλλιτεχνών.

Στη σκηνή του Crypto.com Arena ανέβηκαν ο Bad Bunny, η Brandi Carlile, οι Stevie Wonder, WanMor, Smokey Robinson και Chris Stapleton, σε ένα αφιέρωμα στους Smokey Robinson και Berry Gordy, η Lizzo, ο Harry Styles, ο Luke Combs, η Mary J. Blige, οι Sam Smith και Kim Petras και Steve Lacy.

Επίσης, μία επική εμφάνιση έκανε ο DJ Khaled, ο οποίος ένωσε τις δυνάμεις του με τους Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend και Fridayy στο «God Did».

Τα Βραβεία Grammy 2023 γιόρτασαν επιπλέον τα 50 χρόνια της hip-hop μουσικής με μία μοναδική ενότητα στην οποία εμφανίστηκε μία πληθώρα καταξιωμένων καλλιτεχνών του είδους.

Συγκεκριμένα, στη σκηνή ανέβηκαν οι Big Boi, Busta Rhymes με τον Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa και Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz και Too $hort.

Η ενότητα «In Memoriam» (Εις Μνήμην) των Βραβείων Grammy 2023 περιλάμβανε αφιερώματα σε τρεις διαφορετικούς καλλιτέχνες που έφυγαν από τη ζωή το περασμένο φθινόπωρο – τη Loretta Lynn, την Christine McVie των Fleetwood Mac και τον Takeoff των Migos.

Η Kacey Musgraves ερμήνευσε κατά τη διάρκεια της τελετής απονομής των βραβείων το κλασικό τραγούδι «Coal Miner’s Daughter» της Loretta Lynn από το 1970 σε ένδειξη τιμής προς τη θρυλική τραγουδίστρια της country μουσικής, η οποία πέθανε στις 4 Οκτωβρίου σε ηλικία 90 ετών.

Η Sheryl Crow, ο Mick Fleetwood και η Bonnie Raitt συνεργάστηκαν για να ερμηνεύσουν το «Songbird» από το – βραβευμένο με το βραβείο Grammy του Άλμπουμ Της Χρονιάς – δίσκο «Rumours» των Fleetwood Mac προς τιμήν της Christina McVie, η οποία πέθανε στις 30 Νοεμβρίου σε ηλικία 79 ετών.

Επίσης, οι Maverick City Music συνάντησαν τον Quavo στην τρυφερή μπαλάντα «Without You» του δεύτερου προς τιμήν του Takeoff των Migos, ο οποίος σκοτώθηκε την 1η Νοεμβρίου σε ηλικία μόλις 28 ετών.

Οι νικητές των Βραβείων Grammy 2023

Record of the Year

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Song of the Year

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – Easy on Me

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

Michael Bublé – Higher

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Lizzo – Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Best Rock Performance

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules

Turnstile – Blackout

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Turnstile – Blackout

The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief – Certainty

Florence and the Machine – King

Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson.Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Moonchild – Starfuit

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Terrace Martin – Drones

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Willie Nelson – Live Forever

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Song

Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana

Mystic Mirror – White Sun

Paul Avgerinos – Joy

Will Ackerman – Positano Songs

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – The Evening: Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty

Samara Joy – Linger Awhile

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Rosalía – Motomami

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical

Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II

Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas

Tito Nieves – Legendario

Best American Roots Performance

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Fantastic Negrito – Oh Betty

Madison Cunningham – Life According to Raechel

Best Americana Performance

Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – There You Go Again

Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – The Message

Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Eric Alexandrakis – Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – Bright Star

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – High and Lonesome

Sheryl Crow – Forever

Best Americana Album

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Koffee – Gifted

Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na

Burna Boy – Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe

Best Global Music Album

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Masa Takumi – Sakura

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks – All About Me! : My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove – Music Is History

Viola Davis – Finding Me

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Best Musical Theater Album

Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop

New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change

‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical

‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night

Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists – Elvis

Various Artists – Encanto

Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists – West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin – Old World

Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé – Be Alive

Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift – Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Christine McVie – Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – Never Gonna Be Alone

Louis Cole – Let It Happen

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman – Big Mess

The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

They Might Be Giants – Book

Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Baynk – Adolescence

Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst «D’Mile» Emile II

Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding – Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette – Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Producer of the Year, Classical

Christoph Franke

Elaine Martone

James Ginsburg

Jonathan Allen

Judith Sherman

Best Music Video

Adele – Easy on Me

BTS – Yet to Come

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber – Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story