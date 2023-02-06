Grammy 2023: Beyoncé και Harry Styles στους μεγάλους νικητές των βραβείων

Δείτε τους νικητές των Βραβείων Grammy 2023.
Τα Βραβεία Grammy 2023 έλαβαν χώρα την Κυριακή 5 Φεβρουαρίου (ξημερώματα 06/02 σε ώρα Ελλάδας) στο Crypto.com Arena του Λος Άντζελες με την παρουσία των μεγαλύτερων και πιο λαμπερών αστέρων της μουσικής.
Οικοδεσπότης της βραδιάς ήταν για τρίτη συνεχόμενη χρονιά ο παρουσιαστής και κωμικός Trevor Noah.
Οι νικητές στην πλειοψηφία των κατηγοριών, εκτός των σημαντικότερων κατηγοριών της διοργάνωσης, ανακοινώθηκαν κατά τη διάρκεια μίας δεύτερης τελετής απονομής που προηγήθηκε της κύριας εκδήλωσης των Βραβείων Grammy 2023 και έλαβε χώρα στο Microsoft Theater του Λος Άντζελες.
Η «Τελετή Πρεμιέρας» (Premiere Ceremony), όπως ονομάστηκε, μεταδόθηκε αποκλειστικά διαδικτυακά.
Τον Ιούνιο του 2022, η Ακαδημία Ηχογράφησης ανακοίνωσε μία σειρά αλλαγών στους κανονισμούς των Βραβείων Grammy και την προσθήκη πέντε νέων βραβείων, μεταξύ των οποίων το βραβείο για τον Τραγουδοποιό της Χρονιάς (Μη Κλασικό), το βραβείο Καλύτερης Μουσικής για Βιντεοπαιχνίδια και Άλλα Διαδραστικά Μέσα, καθώς και ένα ειδικό βραβείο για το Καλύτερο Τραγούδι για Κοινωνική Αλλαγή.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Οι κορυφαίοι των υποψηφιοτήτων
Η Beyoncé προγούνταν όλων των καλλιτεχνών με 10 υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Grammy 2023 και σημείωσε ένα ιστορικό ρεκόρ για τον καλλιτέχνη με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες (88) στην ιστορία της διοργάνωσης.
Ακολουθούσε με 8 υποψηφιότητες ο Kendrick Lamar, ενώ η Adele είχε αποσπάσει επτά υποψηφιότητες, τις περισσότερες που έχει λάβει σε μία χρονιά στα Βραβεία Grammy. Επτά υποψηφιότητες διέθετε και η Brandie Carlile.
Η Taylor Swift έλαβε τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες και ισοφάρισε την καλύτερη επίδοση όλων των εποχών για τον καλλιτέχνη με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες (6) για το Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς, μία θέση που μοιράζεται πλέον με τον Paul McCartney και τον Lionel Richie.
Το «Un Verano Sin Ti» του Bad Bunny ήταν το πρώτο ισπανόφωνο άλμπουμ που κερδίζει υποψηφιότητα για το βραβείο Grammy του Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς.
Οι μεγάλοι νικητές
Η Beyoncé κέρδισε τέσσερα βραβεία και έιγινε ο καλλιτέχνης με τα περισσότερα Grammy στην ιστορία, με 33 βραβεία συνολικά στο ενεργητικό της, ξεπερνώντας τον μέγα της κλασικής μουσικής George Solti.
Θριαμβευτική ήταν η βραδιά και για τον Harry Styles, ο οποίος κέρδισε το βραβείο για το Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς και του Καλύτερου Pop Άλμπουμ με το «Harry’s House».
Η Adele αποχώρησε με το βραβείο για την Καλύτερη Pop Σόλο Ερμηνεία για το «Easy On Me», ενώ το βραβείο για την Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς κατέληξε στο «About Damn Time» της Lizzo.
Ο Sam Smith και η Kim Petras έγραψαν ιστορία για ακόμα μία φορά, καθώς με την επικράτηση του τραγουδιού τους «Unholy» στην κατηγορία της Καλύτερης Pop Ερμηνείας από Ντουέτο ή Γκρουπ έγιναν ο πρώτος ανοιχτά non-binary καλλιτέχνης και ο πρώτος ανοιχτά τρανσέξουαλ καλλιτέχνης που κερδίζουν ένα βραβείο Grammy.
Αν και ο Sam Smith είχε κερδίσει τέσσερα βραβεία στα Grammy του 2015, μόλις το 2019 αποκάλυψε ότι αυτοπροσδιορίζεται ως non-binary.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Το μουσικό σκέλος
Τα Βραβεία Grammy 2023 δικαιολόγησαν τον τίτλο της «μεγαλύτερης βραδιάς της μουσικής» με πλούσιο μουσικό θέαμα από ένα ευρύ φάσμα καλλιτεχνών.
Στη σκηνή του Crypto.com Arena ανέβηκαν ο Bad Bunny, η Brandi Carlile, οι Stevie Wonder, WanMor, Smokey Robinson και Chris Stapleton, σε ένα αφιέρωμα στους Smokey Robinson και Berry Gordy, η Lizzo, ο Harry Styles, ο Luke Combs, η Mary J. Blige, οι Sam Smith και Kim Petras και Steve Lacy.
Επίσης, μία επική εμφάνιση έκανε ο DJ Khaled, ο οποίος ένωσε τις δυνάμεις του με τους Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend και Fridayy στο «God Did».
We asked @harry_styles to bring back his leather outfit but apparently it caused too many trips to the emergency room in 2021 :/ pic.twitter.com/q2C4DtuOMh
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
Τα Βραβεία Grammy 2023 γιόρτασαν επιπλέον τα 50 χρόνια της hip-hop μουσικής με μία μοναδική ενότητα στην οποία εμφανίστηκε μία πληθώρα καταξιωμένων καλλιτεχνών του είδους.
Συγκεκριμένα, στη σκηνή ανέβηκαν οι Big Boi, Busta Rhymes με τον Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa και Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz και Too $hort.
Η ενότητα «In Memoriam» (Εις Μνήμην) των Βραβείων Grammy 2023 περιλάμβανε αφιερώματα σε τρεις διαφορετικούς καλλιτέχνες που έφυγαν από τη ζωή το περασμένο φθινόπωρο – τη Loretta Lynn, την Christine McVie των Fleetwood Mac και τον Takeoff των Migos.
Η Kacey Musgraves ερμήνευσε κατά τη διάρκεια της τελετής απονομής των βραβείων το κλασικό τραγούδι «Coal Miner’s Daughter» της Loretta Lynn από το 1970 σε ένδειξη τιμής προς τη θρυλική τραγουδίστρια της country μουσικής, η οποία πέθανε στις 4 Οκτωβρίου σε ηλικία 90 ετών.
Η Sheryl Crow, ο Mick Fleetwood και η Bonnie Raitt συνεργάστηκαν για να ερμηνεύσουν το «Songbird» από το – βραβευμένο με το βραβείο Grammy του Άλμπουμ Της Χρονιάς – δίσκο «Rumours» των Fleetwood Mac προς τιμήν της Christina McVie, η οποία πέθανε στις 30 Νοεμβρίου σε ηλικία 79 ετών.
Επίσης, οι Maverick City Music συνάντησαν τον Quavo στην τρυφερή μπαλάντα «Without You» του δεύτερου προς τιμήν του Takeoff των Migos, ο οποίος σκοτώθηκε την 1η Νοεμβρίου σε ηλικία μόλις 28 ετών.
Οι νικητές των Βραβείων Grammy 2023
Record of the Year
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Album of the Year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Song of the Year
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – Easy on Me
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Lizzo – Special
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Best Rock Performance
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules
Turnstile – Blackout
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Turnstile – Blackout
The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief – Certainty
Florence and the Machine – King
Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson.Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfuit
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrace Martin – Drones
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Willie Nelson – Live Forever
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
Mystic Mirror – White Sun
Paul Avgerinos – Joy
Will Ackerman – Positano Songs
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – The Evening: Live At Apparatus
Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
Samara Joy – Linger Awhile
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Rosalía – Motomami
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis – Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical
Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy
La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
Tito Nieves – Legendario
Best American Roots Performance
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Fantastic Negrito – Oh Betty
Madison Cunningham – Life According to Raechel
Best Americana Performance
Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – There You Go Again
Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – The Message
Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Eric Alexandrakis – Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]
Best American Roots Song
Anaïs Mitchell – Bright Star
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – High and Lonesome
Sheryl Crow – Forever
Best Americana Album
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Best Reggae Album
Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
Koffee – Gifted
Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe
Best Global Music Album
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Masa Takumi – Sakura
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Mel Brooks – All About Me! : My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Questlove – Music Is History
Viola Davis – Finding Me
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Best Musical Theater Album
Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop
New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change
‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical
‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night
Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists – Elvis
Various Artists – Encanto
Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
Various Artists – West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard
Christopher Tin – Old World
Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beyoncé – Be Alive
Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand
Taylor Swift – Carolina
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
Christine McVie – Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – Never Gonna Be Alone
Louis Cole – Let It Happen
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Danny Elfman – Big Mess
The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
They Might Be Giants – Book
Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Baynk – Adolescence
Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst «D’Mile» Emile II
Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
Ellie Goulding – Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
The Knocks & Dragonette – Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Producer of the Year, Classical
Christoph Franke
Elaine Martone
James Ginsburg
Jonathan Allen
Judith Sherman
Best Music Video
Adele – Easy on Me
BTS – Yet to Come
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Music Film
Adele – Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
Justin Bieber – Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story