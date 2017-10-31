Gorillaz - Garage Palace feat. Little Simz | Lyrics / Στίχοι

Oh, Palace Flows

Rain falls from the heavens

To my palace rooftop

When the light shines through it

I feel more exposed

Will it ever change here?

We’ll just never know

Stimulation I’m in need of

See that time is of the essence

And this clock doesn’t own a home

Rain falls from the heavens

To my palace rooftop

When the light shines through

I feel more exposed

In tune

By myself

On it, my mind is my weakness

Wear your strength, you might surprise yourself

Never deny yourself

I live in the space is my thesis

I know you need this

I know you need this

I’m prone to run out of pieces

That might connect to something bigger

All in your mind, could follow me

You shouldn’t have said that

Look at the time, I’m probably later than ever

What did you find?

Well come in here, and lit them with pressure

I look to the heavens and I saw open gates

I walked up and then I pause

What the fuck did you do this for?

Wish me luck when that midnight falls

Memories of a past life

Can this be this is our time?

Can this be this is our time?

Come on

In stillness

Known to the world, do you feel this?

Trapped in my mind

I’m ’bout to find solitude

I’m connecting all of these pieces

I know you need this

I know you need this

I’m folding, unleash the beast

Unknown is what i would be

If my whole purpose here wasn’t to speak

Now look at the time

I know that I’m early today

What did you find?

You giving up or running away?

I gazed to the stars

And this view can’t be shared

There are no other eyes in this room

Mean the words when you sing your tune

Free as a bird when I intake fumes

Memories of this past life

Can it be this is our time?

Can it be this is our time?

Come on

