Το νέο εκπληκτικό τραγούδι του Damon Albarn είναι μια συνεργασία με την Little Simz
Το νέο single των Gorillaz ονομάζεται «Garage Palace» και έκανε πρεμιέρα κατά τη διάρκεια του Beats1, την εκπομπή του Zane Lowe. Το κομμάτι είναι μια συνεργασία με τη ράπερ Little Simz, η οποία είναι στο κέντρο της προσοχής με τo επιθετικό και ασταμάτητο flow της. «Ο ατομικισμός της μου έκανε πάντα εντύπωση», είπε ο Albarn για την Simz στον Lowe. «Δεν είναι μέρος οποιασδήποτε σκηνής, είναι κάτι φανταστικό».
Όμως οι εκπλήξεις δεν τελειώνουν εδώ… Παρόλο που το συγκρότημα βρίσκεται σε παγκόσμια περιοδεία για την υποστήριξη του νέου άλμπουμ «Humanz», ο Albarn σχεδιάζει ήδη το επόμενο άλμπουμ των Gorillaz και λέει ότι θα μπορούσε να είναι μια έκπληξη. Τον Δεκέμβριο του 2010, το τέταρτο άλμπουμ τους «The Fall» κυκλοφόρησε με μόλις πέντε ημέρες ειδοποίηση ως δωρεάν download. Λέτε να γίνει και πάλι το ίδιο;
«Μου αρέσει η ιδέα να γράψω ένα κομμάτι και να το τραγουδάω αμέσως στο πάλκο», είπε. «Θα είναι σίγουρα μια πιο ολοκληρωμένη δουλειά από Το The Fall . Αλλά ελπίζουμε να έχει αυτόν τον αυθορμητισμό».
Απολαύστε το Garage Palace:
Oh, Palace Flows
Rain falls from the heavens
To my palace rooftop
When the light shines through it
I feel more exposed
Will it ever change here?
We’ll just never know
Stimulation I’m in need of
See that time is of the essence
And this clock doesn’t own a home
Rain falls from the heavens
To my palace rooftop
When the light shines through
I feel more exposed
In tune
By myself
On it, my mind is my weakness
Wear your strength, you might surprise yourself
Never deny yourself
I live in the space is my thesis
I know you need this
I know you need this
I’m prone to run out of pieces
That might connect to something bigger
All in your mind, could follow me
You shouldn’t have said that
Look at the time, I’m probably later than ever
What did you find?
Well come in here, and lit them with pressure
I look to the heavens and I saw open gates
I walked up and then I pause
What the fuck did you do this for?
Wish me luck when that midnight falls
Memories of a past life
Can this be this is our time?
Can this be this is our time?
Come on
In stillness
Known to the world, do you feel this?
Trapped in my mind
I’m ’bout to find solitude
I’m connecting all of these pieces
I know you need this
I know you need this
I’m folding, unleash the beast
Unknown is what i would be
If my whole purpose here wasn’t to speak
Now look at the time
I know that I’m early today
What did you find?
You giving up or running away?
I gazed to the stars
And this view can’t be shared
There are no other eyes in this room
Mean the words when you sing your tune
Free as a bird when I intake fumes
Memories of this past life
Can it be this is our time?
Can it be this is our time?
Come on