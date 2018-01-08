Ποιοι ηθοποιοί, ποιες κινηματογραφικές ταινίες και ποιες τηλεοπτικές σειρές έφυγαν με ένα βραβείο από τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες;

Το κόκκινο χαλί στρώθηκε και το Beverly Hilton του Λος Άντζελες υποδέχθηκε την αφρόκρεμα του κινηματογράφου και της τηλεόρασης. Οι 75ες Χρυσές Σφαίρες διεξήχθησαν την Κυριακή 7 Ιανουαρίου (ξημερώματα 8/1 σε ώρα Ελλάδας), με απευθείας μετάδοση από το NBC.

Η Ένωση Ανταποκριτών Ξένου Τύπου βράβευσε για άλλη μία χρονιά τους καλύτερους στον αμερικανικό κινηματογράφο και την τηλεόραση, σε μία διοργάνωση που θεωρείται «προθάλαμος» των Βραβείων Όσκαρ.

Ο Seth Meyers παρουσίασε το χολιγουντιανό πάρτι της χρονιάς και τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες απένειμε μία ομάδα αστέρων, συμπεριλαμβανόμενων των:

Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Emilia Clarke, Zac Efron, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Dakota Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Robert Pattinson, Sarah Paulson, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Keith Urban, Reese Witherspoon, Susan Sarandon, Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Emma Watson και πολλών ακόμη.

Η ταινία «The Shape of Water» διέθετε τη μερίδα του λέοντος στην κινηματογραφική ενότητα με εφτά υποψηφιότητες και η σειρά «Big Little Lies» είχε προβάδισμα στο τηλεοπτικό σκέλος με έξι υποψηφιότητες.

Ύστερα από τον περσινό θρίαμβο του «La La Land» με τα περισσότερα βραβεία (7) που έχει κατακτήσει ταινία σε ένα βράδυ, φέτος η ταινία «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri» συγκέντρωσε τέσσερα βραβεία και άλλα τέσσερα η τηλεοπτική σειρά «Big Little Lies».

Η παρουσιάστρια Oprah Winfrey παρέλαβε το τιμητικό βραβείο «Cecil B. deMille» για το 2018.

Δείτε όλους τις νικητές στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2018:

Κινηματογράφος

* Οι νικητές αναγράφονται με έντονα γράμματα.

Καλύτερη Ταινία – Δράμα

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Καλύτερη Ταινία – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

Timothée Chalamet – «Call Me by Your Name»

Daniel Day-Lewis – «Phantom Thread»

Tom Hanks – «The Post»

Gary Oldman – «Darkest Hour»

Denzel Washington – «Roman J. Israel, Esq.»

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Jessica Chastain – «Molly’s Game»

Sally Hawkins – «The Shape of Water»

Frances McDormand – «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri»

Meryl Streep – «The Post»

Michelle Williams – «All the Money in the World»

Ά Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

Steve Carell – «Battle of the Sexes»

Ansel Elgort – «Baby Driver»

James Franco – «The Disaster Artist»

Hugh Jackman – «The Greatest Showman»

Daniel Kaluuya – «Get Out»

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

Judi Dench – «Victoria & Abdul»

Helen Mirren – «The Leisure Seeker»

Margot Robbie – «I, Tonya»

Saoirse Ronan – «Lady Bird»

Emma Stone – «Battle of the Sexes»

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα, Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

Willem Dafoe – «The Florida Project»

Armie Hammer – «Call Me by Your Name»

Richard Jenkins – «The Shape of Water»

Christopher Plummer – «All the Money in the World»

Sam Rockwell – «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri»

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα, Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

Mary J. Blige – «Mudbound»

Hong Chau – «Downsizing»

Allison Janney – «I, Tonya»

Laurie Metcalf – «Lady Bird»

Octavia Spencer – «The Shape of Water»

Καλύτερος Σκηνοθέτης

Guillermo del Toro – «The Shape of Water»

Martin McDonagh – «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri»

Christopher Nolan – «Dunkirk»

Ridley Scott – «All the Money in the World»

Steven Spielberg – «The Post»

Καλύτερο Σενάριο

Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor – «The Shape of Water»

Greta Gerwig – «Lady Bird»

Liz Hannah & Josh Singer – «The Post»

Martin McDonagh – «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri»

Aaron Sorkin – «Molly’s Game»

Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση

Carter Burwell – «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri»

Alexandre Desplat – «The Shape of Water»

Jonny Greenwood – «Phantom Thread»

John Williams – «The Post»

Hans Zimmer – «Dunkirk»

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

«Home» – «Ferdinand» (ερμηνεία: Nick Jonas)

«Mighty River» -«Mudbound» (Mary J Blige)

«Remember Me» – «Coco» (Miguel feat. Natalia Lafourcade)

«The Star» – «The Star» (Mariah Carey)

«This Is Me» – «The Greatest Showman» (Keala Settle)

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

A Fantastic Woman (Χιλή)

First They Killed My Father (Καμπότζη)

In the Fade (Γερμανία / Γαλλία)

Loveless (Ρωσία)

The Square (Σουηδία / Γερμανία / Γαλλία)

Τηλεόραση

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Nicole Kidman – «Big Little Lies»

Reese Witherspoon – «Big Little Lies»

Jessica Lange – «Feud: Bette and Joan»

Susan Sarandon – «Feud: Bette and Joan»

Jessica Biel – «The Sinner»

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Robert De Niro – «The Wizard of Lies»

Kyle MacLachlan – «Twin Peaks»

Jude Law – «The Young Pope»

Ewan McGregor – «Fargo»

Geoffrey Rush – «Genius»

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

Elisabeth Moss – «The Handmaid’s Tale»

Claire Foy – «The Crown»

Katherine Langford – «13 Reasons Why»

Maggie Gyllenhaal – «The Deuce»

Caitriona Balfe – «Outlander»

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

Freddie Highmore – «The Good Doctor»

Sterling K. Brown – «This Is Us»

Bob Odenkirk – «Better Call Saul»

Jason Bateman – «Ozark»

Liev Schreiber – «Ray Donovan»

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμική Σειρά

Pamela Adlon – «Better Things»

Alison Brie – «GLOW»

Rachel Brosnahan – «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»

Issa Rae – «Insecure»

Frankie Shaw – «SMILF»

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμική Σειρά

Anthony Anderson – «Black-ish»

Aziz Ansari – «Master of None»

Kevin Bacon – «I Love Dick»

William H. Macy – «Shameless»

Eric McCormack – «Will & Grace»

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Laura Dern – «Big Little Lies»

Ann Dowd – «The Handmaid’s Tale»»

Chrissy Metz – «This Is Us»

Michelle Pfeiffer – «The Wizard of Lies»

Shailene Woodley – «Big Little Lies»

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Christian Slater – «Mr. Robot»

David Harbour – «Stranger Things»

Alfred Molina – «Feud: Bette and Joan»

Alexander Skarsgard – «Big Little Lies»

David Thewlis – «Fargo»