For the last eight years I've had the incredible opportunity to perform in Panic! At The Disco. While I’m sad to announce that my time with Panic! has come to an end, I’m excited to continue making music with my new project ‘I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’ @idkhow . I’m grateful for the chance I’ve had to be part of Panic! At The Disco for nearly a decade. I will always consider myself indebted to those who made me feel welcome to be a part of P!ATD. You changed my life. Thank you all.

A post shared by Dallon Weekes (@dallonweekes) on Dec 27, 2017 at 9:25am PST