Το συγκρότημα των Little Mix ήταν ο μεγάλος νικητής στην πρώτη διοργάνωση των Global Awards.

Τα «Global Awards» διεξάγονται από την Global και βραβεύουν τη μουσική που παίζονται σε βρετανικούς ραδιοφωνικούς σταθμούς, όπως οι Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, LBC και Gold.

Οι κατηγορίες της διοργάνωσης αντανακλούν τα τραγούδια, τους καλλιτέχνες, τα προγράμματα και τις ειδήσεις που μεταδίδονται σε κάθε σταθμό.

Η τελετή απονομής των πρώτων Global Awards πραγματοποιήθηκε την Πέμπτη 1 Μαρτίου 2018 στο «Eventim Apollo» του Λονδίνου.

Στη σκηνή τραγούδησαν ζωντανά οι Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Kasabian, Martin Garrix, Andrea Bocelli και Liam Payne.

Οι νικητές των Global Awards

Best Song

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – «Havana»

Ed Sheeran – «Shape of You»

Little Mix feat. Stormzy – «Power»

Niall Horan – «Slow Hands»

Shawn Mendes – «There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back»

Best Group

The Chainsmokers

Clean Bandit

Coldplay

Little Mix

Take That

Our voters can't get enough of this fierce foursome! Congrats to your 'Best Group', @LittleMix! Their second award of the night 👏 #TheGlobalAwards #LittleMix pic.twitter.com/EzOYcToDIX — Global (@global) March 1, 2018

Best Male

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

There was nothing holding back @shawnmendes fans when it came to voting for ‘Best Male’ at #TheGlobalAwards! Congrats to our winner Shawn! #ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/Y5wMRF6lur — Global (@global) March 1, 2018

Best Female

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

.@Camila_Cabello sadly wasn't able to accept her award for ‘Best Female’ – so @RomanKemp quickly popped over to Miami to give it to her! ✈️🍹 #TheGlobalAwards pic.twitter.com/QLohmteZgF — Global (@global) March 1, 2018

Best British Artist or Group

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Liam Payne

Little Mix

They've claimed the first and last award of the night… AND scooped a third along the way! @LittleMix are the winners of 'Best British Artist or Group' at #TheGlobalAwards, as voted for by you! #LittleMix 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/lvvgp6IsJi — Global (@global) March 1, 2018

Rising Star Award

Rag’n’Bone Man

Yungen

Khalid

Post Malone

French Montana

Mabel

Julia Michaels

Marshmello

Big Shaq

Stefflon Don

Dua Lipa

Rak-Su

Jax Jones

Camila Cabello

Best Classical Artist

Andrea Bocelli

Renée Fleming

Ludovico Einaudi

Karl Jenkins

André Rieu

Hans Zimmer

Aled Jones

Max Richter

Nicola Beneditti

Joyce DiDonato

Alison Balsom

Rami

Ji Liu

Ayoub Sisters

Most Played Award

Shape of You — Ed Sheeran

We're in love with the SHAPE OF YOU! Congrats to @edsheeran for having the 'Most Played Song' across our stations! #TheGlobalAwards #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/pFp25xthFI — Global (@global) March 1, 2018

Mass Appeal Award

Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Clean Bandit

Paloma Faith

Bruno Mars

The Script

P!nk

Sia

Justin Timberlake

Adele

James Arthur

Olly Murs

Congrats to @samsmithworld who’s just won our ‘Mass Appeal Award’! We can’t wait to watch him perform later – Sam’s never one to disappoint! #SamSmith #TheGlobalAwards pic.twitter.com/E7dB50mMnc — Global (@global) March 1, 2018

Social Media Superstar

Caspar Lee

Oli White

Cameron Dallas

Zoella

Tom Daley

Lilly Singh

Joe Sugg

Dan Howell

Chrissy Teigen

KSI

Louise Pentland

Tyler Oakley

Tom Fletcher & Giovanna Fletcher

Holly Willoughby

Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime

J Hus

Giggs

Drake

Mabel

Stormzy

Yungen

DJ Khaled

Khalid

Stefflon Don

French Montana

Post Malone

Kendrick Lamar

Lotto Boys

Dave

🙏 The legendary @Stormzy1 becomes the inaugural winner of the award for ‘Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime’ at #TheGlobalAwards 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kezMmG3iYL — Global (@global) March 1, 2018

Best Pop Dance

MK

Jax Jones

Sigala

David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Sigma

Martin Garrix

Kygo

Jonas Blue

Marshmello

Craig David

Major Lazer

James Hype

The Chainsmokers

Raise the roof for @martingarrix, winner of ‘Best Pop Dance’! He’ll no doubt be treating us to an electric performance to close #TheGlobalAwards #MartinGarrix 🙌⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Qq883SgfQQ — Global (@global) March 1, 2018

Best Indie

Kasabian

Royal Blood

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

The Killers

Foo Fighters

Kings of Leon

Elbow

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Sterophonics

Wolf Alice

Mumford & Sons

Florence and the Machine

Blossoms

.@KasabianHQ have proved they really ARE on #Fire as they bag the ‘Best Indie’ award! Congrats guys, can’t wait for you to rock #TheGlobalAwards pic.twitter.com/o404zBgQfG — Global (@global) March 1, 2018

Best Pop

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez

Dua Lipa

Charlie Puth

Rita Ora

Camila Cabello

Little Mix

Rak-Su

Martin Garrix

Craig David

She’s taken to #TheGlobalAwards stage to perform not once but twice tonight… a huge congrats to @RitaOra for winning 'Best Pop'! #RitaOra pic.twitter.com/1B7smD2XHu — Global (@global) March 1, 2018

The Global Special Award

Liam Payne