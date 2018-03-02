Το συγκρότημα των Little Mix ήταν ο μεγάλος νικητής στην πρώτη διοργάνωση των Global Awards.

Τα «Global Awards» διεξάγονται από την Global και βραβεύουν τη μουσική που παίζονται σε βρετανικούς ραδιοφωνικούς σταθμούς, όπως οι Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, LBC και Gold.

Οι κατηγορίες της διοργάνωσης αντανακλούν τα τραγούδια, τους καλλιτέχνες, τα προγράμματα και τις ειδήσεις που μεταδίδονται σε κάθε σταθμό.

Η τελετή απονομής των πρώτων Global Awards πραγματοποιήθηκε την Πέμπτη 1 Μαρτίου 2018 στο «Eventim Apollo» του Λονδίνου.

Στη σκηνή τραγούδησαν ζωντανά οι Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Kasabian, Martin Garrix, Andrea Bocelli και Liam Payne.

Οι νικητές των Global Awards

Best Song

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – «Havana»
Ed Sheeran – «Shape of You»
Little Mix feat. Stormzy – «Power»
Niall Horan – «Slow Hands»
Shawn Mendes – «There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back»

Best Group

The Chainsmokers
Clean Bandit
Coldplay
Little Mix
Take That

Best Male

Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes

Best Female

Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift

Best British Artist or Group

Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Liam Payne
Little Mix

Rising Star Award

Rag’n’Bone Man
Yungen
Khalid
Post Malone
French Montana
Mabel
Julia Michaels
Marshmello
Big Shaq
Stefflon Don
Dua Lipa
Rak-Su
Jax Jones
Camila Cabello

Best Classical Artist

Andrea Bocelli
Renée Fleming
Ludovico Einaudi
Karl Jenkins
André Rieu
Hans Zimmer
Aled Jones
Max Richter
Nicola Beneditti
Joyce DiDonato
Alison Balsom
Rami
Ji Liu
Ayoub Sisters

Most Played Award

Shape of You — Ed Sheeran

Mass Appeal Award

Sam Smith
Ed Sheeran
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Clean Bandit
Paloma Faith
Bruno Mars
The Script
P!nk
Sia
Justin Timberlake
Adele
James Arthur
Olly Murs

Social Media Superstar

Caspar Lee
Oli White
Cameron Dallas
Zoella
Tom Daley
Lilly Singh
Joe Sugg
Dan Howell
Chrissy Teigen
KSI
Louise Pentland
Tyler Oakley
Tom Fletcher & Giovanna Fletcher
Holly Willoughby

Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime

J Hus
Giggs
Drake
Mabel
Stormzy
Yungen
DJ Khaled
Khalid
Stefflon Don
French Montana
Post Malone
Kendrick Lamar
Lotto Boys
Dave

Best Pop Dance

MK
Jax Jones
Sigala
David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Sigma
Martin Garrix
Kygo
Jonas Blue
Marshmello
Craig David
Major Lazer
James Hype
The Chainsmokers

Best Indie

Kasabian
Royal Blood
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
The Killers
Foo Fighters
Kings of Leon
Elbow
Catfish & The Bottlemen
Sterophonics
Wolf Alice
Mumford & Sons
Florence and the Machine
Blossoms

Best Pop

Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande
Selena Gomez
Dua Lipa
Charlie Puth
Rita Ora
Camila Cabello
Little Mix
Rak-Su
Martin Garrix
Craig David

The Global Special Award

Liam Payne

