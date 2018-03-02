Το συγκρότημα των Little Mix ήταν ο μεγάλος νικητής στην πρώτη διοργάνωση των Global Awards.
Τα «Global Awards» διεξάγονται από την Global και βραβεύουν τη μουσική που παίζονται σε βρετανικούς ραδιοφωνικούς σταθμούς, όπως οι Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, LBC και Gold.
Οι κατηγορίες της διοργάνωσης αντανακλούν τα τραγούδια, τους καλλιτέχνες, τα προγράμματα και τις ειδήσεις που μεταδίδονται σε κάθε σταθμό.
Η τελετή απονομής των πρώτων Global Awards πραγματοποιήθηκε την Πέμπτη 1 Μαρτίου 2018 στο «Eventim Apollo» του Λονδίνου.
Στη σκηνή τραγούδησαν ζωντανά οι Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Kasabian, Martin Garrix, Andrea Bocelli και Liam Payne.
Οι νικητές των Global Awards
Best Song
Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – «Havana»
Ed Sheeran – «Shape of You»
Little Mix feat. Stormzy – «Power»
Niall Horan – «Slow Hands»
Shawn Mendes – «There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back»
Best Group
The Chainsmokers
Clean Bandit
Coldplay
Little Mix
Take That
Our voters can't get enough of this fierce foursome! Congrats to your 'Best Group', @LittleMix! Their second award of the night 👏 #TheGlobalAwards #LittleMix pic.twitter.com/EzOYcToDIX
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
Best Male
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
There was nothing holding back @shawnmendes fans when it came to voting for ‘Best Male’ at #TheGlobalAwards! Congrats to our winner Shawn! #ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/Y5wMRF6lur
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
Best Female
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
.@Camila_Cabello sadly wasn't able to accept her award for ‘Best Female’ – so @RomanKemp quickly popped over to Miami to give it to her! ✈️🍹 #TheGlobalAwards pic.twitter.com/QLohmteZgF
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
Best British Artist or Group
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Liam Payne
Little Mix
They've claimed the first and last award of the night… AND scooped a third along the way! @LittleMix are the winners of 'Best British Artist or Group' at #TheGlobalAwards, as voted for by you! #LittleMix 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/lvvgp6IsJi
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
Rising Star Award
Rag’n’Bone Man
Yungen
Khalid
Post Malone
French Montana
Mabel
Julia Michaels
Marshmello
Big Shaq
Stefflon Don
Dua Lipa
Rak-Su
Jax Jones
Camila Cabello
She's one to watch… Congrats to @MabelMcvey for winning the 'Rising Star Award' at #TheGlobalAwards #Mabel 🌟 pic.twitter.com/SYZPCaA4nH
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
Best Classical Artist
Andrea Bocelli
Renée Fleming
Ludovico Einaudi
Karl Jenkins
André Rieu
Hans Zimmer
Aled Jones
Max Richter
Nicola Beneditti
Joyce DiDonato
Alison Balsom
Rami
Ji Liu
Ayoub Sisters
He's just stunned the room with his spine-tingling performance… @AndreaBocelli wins 'Best Classical Artist' at #TheGlobalAwards! #AndreaBocelli 🎼 pic.twitter.com/jixdpfy0ZT
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
Most Played Award
Shape of You — Ed Sheeran
We're in love with the SHAPE OF YOU! Congrats to @edsheeran for having the 'Most Played Song' across our stations! #TheGlobalAwards #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/pFp25xthFI
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
Mass Appeal Award
Sam Smith
Ed Sheeran
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Clean Bandit
Paloma Faith
Bruno Mars
The Script
P!nk
Sia
Justin Timberlake
Adele
James Arthur
Olly Murs
Congrats to @samsmithworld who’s just won our ‘Mass Appeal Award’! We can’t wait to watch him perform later – Sam’s never one to disappoint! #SamSmith #TheGlobalAwards pic.twitter.com/E7dB50mMnc
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
Social Media Superstar
Caspar Lee
Oli White
Cameron Dallas
Zoella
Tom Daley
Lilly Singh
Joe Sugg
Dan Howell
Chrissy Teigen
KSI
Louise Pentland
Tyler Oakley
Tom Fletcher & Giovanna Fletcher
Holly Willoughby
Vlogger, actor, entrepreneur and of course, a cheeky prankster! But tonight @Caspar_Lee gains another title, 'Social Media Superstar' at #TheGlobalAwards! #CasparLee pic.twitter.com/NmdN6vEyvz
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime
J Hus
Giggs
Drake
Mabel
Stormzy
Yungen
DJ Khaled
Khalid
Stefflon Don
French Montana
Post Malone
Kendrick Lamar
Lotto Boys
Dave
🙏 The legendary @Stormzy1 becomes the inaugural winner of the award for ‘Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime’ at #TheGlobalAwards 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kezMmG3iYL
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
Best Pop Dance
MK
Jax Jones
Sigala
David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Sigma
Martin Garrix
Kygo
Jonas Blue
Marshmello
Craig David
Major Lazer
James Hype
The Chainsmokers
Raise the roof for @martingarrix, winner of ‘Best Pop Dance’! He’ll no doubt be treating us to an electric performance to close #TheGlobalAwards #MartinGarrix 🙌⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Qq883SgfQQ
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
Best Indie
Kasabian
Royal Blood
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
The Killers
Foo Fighters
Kings of Leon
Elbow
Catfish & The Bottlemen
Sterophonics
Wolf Alice
Mumford & Sons
Florence and the Machine
Blossoms
.@KasabianHQ have proved they really ARE on #Fire as they bag the ‘Best Indie’ award! Congrats guys, can’t wait for you to rock #TheGlobalAwards pic.twitter.com/o404zBgQfG
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
Best Pop
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande
Selena Gomez
Dua Lipa
Charlie Puth
Rita Ora
Camila Cabello
Little Mix
Rak-Su
Martin Garrix
Craig David
She’s taken to #TheGlobalAwards stage to perform not once but twice tonight… a huge congrats to @RitaOra for winning 'Best Pop'! #RitaOra pic.twitter.com/1B7smD2XHu
— Global (@global) March 1, 2018
The Global Special Award
Liam Payne