George Michael - «Fantasy» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

Baby I can

Baby I can give you all the

Baby I can

Baby I can give you all the lovin’ that your heart

Give you all the lovin’ that your heart desires

One day you say you love me

The next you tell me you don’t

One day you say you will

And the next you tell me you won’t

Hey little baby

There ain’t much point in hangin’ around, yeah

One day you make me feel that your love is in my hands

One day you say you’ll stay

The next you’re changin’ your plans

Hey little baby ain’t much point in hangin’ around (ain’t much point in hangin’ around, yeah)

‘Cause’ if you ain’t got time for me I’ll find another fantasy

It’s kind of funny that you think I’m the boy to make you cry

I can make you happy

If only for a while

Little baby, oh little baby I can give you all the lovin’ that your heart desires

If you ain’t got time for me I’ll find another fantasy

Baby I can

Baby I can give you all the

Baby I can

Baby I can give you all the lovin’ that your heart

Give you all the lovin’ that your heart desires

I said, could be the price of love

Could be the price of hate

What am I guilty of

Why do you make me wait

So long I don’t know your intentions

Look to the sky’s above

I’m in the hands of fate

Push ’til it gets to shove

I’ve got to know for heavens sake

Is this love or invention

Baby can’t you see I’ll find another fantasy

You hang around with people who are sure to make you cry

I can make you happy if only for a while

Little baby oh, oh little baby

I can give you all the lovin’ that your heart desires

If you ain’t got time for me I’ll find another fantasy

You take someone’s heart

And you kick it around

Keep on picking it up

So you can watch it come down

I don’t know what I am suppose to do

Why I wait for you to make up your mind

Would you please be so kind

When you know what to do I’ll be in the next room

But if you leave here too late I may be in the next day

Hmm…