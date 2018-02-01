Ένα βήμα πιο κοντά στη νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά του κάνει ο υποσχόμενος George Ezra.
Ο George Ezra παρουσιάζει το ολοκαίνουριο single «Paradise».
Πρόκειται για το δεύτερο τραγούδι του καλλιτέχνη που κυκλοφορεί ύστερα από το «Don’t Matter Now», που ακούσαμε τον Ιούνιο του 2017 και μας δίνει μία ακόμα γεύση από το επερχόμενο, δεύτερο κατά σειρά άλμπουμ του.
Ο George Ezra, ένας από τους πιο σημαντικότερους νέους Βρετανούς δημιουργούς, θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 23 Μαρτίου τoν νέο του δίσκο με τίτλο «Staying At Tamara’s» μέσω της Columbia Records / Sony Music σε CD και βινύλιο, τρία χρόνια μετά το τετραπλά πλατινένιο ντεμπούτο με το δίσκο «Wanted On Voyage».
Η δισκογραφική επιστροφή του περιέχει τραγούδια που ο ίδιος έγραψε σε ταξίδια του με θεματολογία τα όνειρα, τις ανησυχίες του και την αγάπη.
Περιγράφοντας τη διαδικασία δημιουργίας του νέου του τραγουδιού, ο 24χρονος Ezra εξήγησε πόσο μεγάλη επιρροή είχε η κοπέλα του, αλλά και τα συναισθήματα που είχε γι’ αυτή στην αρχή της σχέσης τους:
«Αντί για μια συγκεκριμένη ιστορία μιλά περισσότερο για το συναίσθημα που σε συνεπαίρνει όταν ερωτεύεσαι, που είναι αρκετά μεθυστικό…»
