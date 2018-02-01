George Ezra - «Paradise» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

My love (my love)

My lover, lover, lover

I’m in paradise whenever I’m with you

My mind (my mind)

My m-m-m-m-mind

Well it’s a paradise whenever I’m with you

Ride on (ride on)

I will ride on down the road

I will find you, I will hold you, I’ll be there

It’s long (how long?)

It’s a mighty long road but

I find you, I will hold you and I’ll be there

[Pre-Chorus]

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it’s real

It’s something that I feel and

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it’s real

It’s something that I feel and

[Chorus]

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way

[Verse 2]

My time (my time)

My t-t-t-t-time

Well its a never ending helter skelter

We’ll be out whatever the weather

My heart (my heart)

My boom-boom heart

It’s a beat and it’s a thumping

And I’m alive

[Pre-Chorus]

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it’s real

It’s something that I feel and

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it’s real

It’s something that I feel and

[Chorus]

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way

[Bridge]

Paradise, roll on roll on

Meet me there, roll on roll on

Paradise, roll on roll on

Meet me there, roll on roll on

Paradise, roll on roll on

Meet me there, roll on roll on

Paradise, roll on roll on

Meet me there, roll on roll on

Paradise, roll on roll on

Meet me there, roll on roll on

Paradise, roll on roll on

Meet me there, roll on roll on

[Chorus]

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it’s real

It’s something that I feel and

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it’s real

It’s something that I feel and

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way