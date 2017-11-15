Ένα άτομο, δύο προσωπικότητες. Ο Gerald μάχεται με τον G-Eazy και προσπαθεί να βρει τον αληθινό εαυτό του.
Ο G-Eazy παρουσιάζει το «The Plan», το δεύτερο single από το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ «The Beautiful & Damned», δύο χρόνια μετά το «When It’s Dark Out».
Ο δίσκος και η ταινία μικρού μήκους που τον συνοδεύει «ζωγραφίζει» ένα τρομερό πορτρέτο του -κατά κόσμον- Gerald Earl Gillum, που είναι πολύ πραγματικό και ο ίδιος δεν το είχε μοιραστεί ποτέ.
Ο Gerald συνάντησε περιορισμούς στη ζωή του, οπότε δημιούργησε τον G-Eazy ως έναν τρόπο να τους ξεπεράσει και να ζήσει όπως πίστευε ότι ήθελε να ζήσει, να γίνει ο rockstar που σκέφτηκε ότι ήθελε να είναι. Το προβληματικό μοτίβο που προήλθε από την άνοδο του αστέρα είναι ότι ο G-Eazy ζει σε ένα συνεχές, σκοτεινό κλισέ εθισμού και επιείκειας στις αγαπημένες του κακίες, που τον περιβάλλουν κάθε βράδυ στον τρόπο ζωής του.
Ο τίτλος του «The Beautiful & Damned» είναι αναφορά στο ομώνυμο βιβλίο του F. Scott Fitzgerald που δημοσιεύθηκε το 1922. Επηρεασμένος από το μύθο, ο Gerald είναι αναγκασμένος να συμμαζεύει καθημερινά τις συνέπειες των πράξεων του απερίσκεπτου G-Eazy.
Η διπλή αφήγηση είναι τόσο απελπισμένη, ταπεινή και εξομολογητική όσο και αλαζονική, γιορτινή και δυναμική μέσα στη δική της υστερία. Ο Gerald βρίσκεται στη μέση μίας πολύ σοβαρής σύγκρουσης με το alter ego του και έχει πραγματική ανησυχία, καθώς και σκέψεις για το πώς θα επανέλθει στον άνθρωπο που ήταν. Το άλμπουμ και η ταινία μικρού μήκους αφορά τη δυαδικότητα των δύο χαρακτήρων που παλεύουν μέσα του και την αρχή της επικοινωνίας και της διαδικασίας για να διατηρήσει τον αληθινό εαυτό του.
Έπειτα από το «No Limit» με τον A$AP Rocky και την Cardi B, ο πολυσχιδής G-Eazy ανακοινώνει το διπλό δίσκο είκοσι τραγουδιών του «The Beautiful & Damned» που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 15 Δεκεμβρίου από τις BPG / RVG / RCA Records. Οι προσκεκλημένοι συγκροτούν ένα καστ με all-hitters, όπως οι Charlie Puth, Halsey, Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, E-40, Anna of The North και άλλοι.
Το «The Plan» είναι το δεύτερο single και συνοδεύεται από ένα ασπρόμαυρο μουσικό βίντεο σε σκηνοθεσία του Daniel CZ. Ο ράπερ από την Bay Area του Σαν Φρανσίσκο περιβάλλεται από εντυπωσιακές γυναίκες και στη συνέχεια τον βλέπουμε σε ένα έξαλλο πάρτι.
[Intro]
Yeah
Ayy
I do this shit ’cause I-
Turn, turn it up a little bit
I gotta, I gotta, I gotta blap
Yo, yo, ayy
[Pre-Hook]
I might go fuck up these bands (ayy)
I do this shit ’cause I can (yeah)
I just took care of my fam (ayy)
Thought this was always the plan (yeah)
I might go fly to Japan (ayy)
Honolulu, get a tan (yeah)
To the beach I don’t bring sand (no)
Thought that was always the plan (yeah)
[Verse 1]
Growed up, now I am the man (yeah)
It’s shit you don’t understand (ayy)
Popeye just opened the can
I don’t fuck with no fufu that’s not on my brand (ayy)
Call me when you need a hand (yeah)
In the Bay, I’m Superman (ayy)
YSL on me, God damn
Tell me, why is your girlfriend my number one fan? (yeah)
Always scrutinized
Bags are super sized
Why are you surprised?
Must have mixed us with a different group of guys
Spot the truth or lies
I mean business, but I’m not in suit and ties
Just been prophesized (yeah, uh)
This shit fell right into place (yeah)
Indy 500 my pace (ayy)
Drinking it straight to the face
Liquor and women, two things I don’t chase (uh)
Don’t got a minute to waste (yeah)
Mask off, I’m showing my face (yeah)
Shout-out Dakari, my ace (uh)
They hate so much, it’s a disgrace (uh)
I put ’em back into place (yeah)
I put your bitch in a Wraith
I just snatch her, she’s vanishing without a trace (yeah)
[Pre-Hook]
I might go fuck up these bands (ayy)
I do this shit ’cause I can (yeah)
I just took care of my fam (ayy)
Thought this was always the plan (yeah)
I might go fly to Japan (ayy)
Honolulu, get a tan (yeah)
To the beach I don’t bring sand (no)
Thought that was always the plan (yeah)
[Hook]
Thought that was always the plan (no)
Thought that was always the plan (no)
Thought that was always the plan (ayy)
Did it, I do it again (no)
Thought that was always the plan
I might go fuck up these bands (ayy)
I do this shit ’cause I can (yeah)
I just took care of my fam (ayy)
Thought this was always the plan (yeah)
[Verse 2]
Ten years, this shit has been brewing (ayy)
I’m like «The fuck you been doing?» (yeah)
Hall of fame, Gerald’s a shoe in
You’ll never be Jordan, you’re more Patrick Ewing (yeah)
Number one spot, I’m pursuing (ayy)
Exclusive like «Who done let you in?»
Money talks, I speak it fluent
Got tired of my bitch, I went got a new one
Quick swish that
This bitch whack
Pack, flip that
Making quick stacks
This shit blap
G did that (uh)
Taking a quick trap nap (yeah)
I go all night and shit
Ain’t gotta hide this shit
This shit’s a freestyle, I ain’t even write this shit
Roll me some, Marty, and I’m finna light this shit (ayy, yeah)
Like jaws swimming on South Beach
This is shit that they don’t teach
Don’t go too far, don’t try too hard, bitch, don’t reach like (uh)
Drugs got me on a level, lock jaw, got slow speech
I’m courtside, I got floor seats
Next to Rihanna like «Oh sheesh!»
[Pre-Hook]
I might go fuck up these bands (ayy)
I do this shit ’cause I can (yeah)
I just took care of my fam (ayy)
Thought this was always the plan (yeah)
I might go fly to Japan (ayy)
Honolulu, get a tan (yeah)
To the beach I don’t bring sand (no)
Thought that was always the plan (yeah)
[Hook]
Thought that was always the plan (no)
Thought that was always the plan (no)
Thought that was always the plan (ayy)
Did it, I do it again (no)
Thought that was always the plan
I might go fuck up these bands (ayy)
I do this shit ’cause I can (yeah)
I just took care of my fam (ayy)
Thought this was always the plan (yeah)
[Outro]
I thought this was always the plan
What were you doing?
What do you mean?
There’s only one way
There’s only one option
There’s only one route to get there, you know?
It’s not going to make itself
When you wake up and check the Chase App
And this shit got more and more digits than a license plate
Them seven-eight figures don’t make themselves, yadadamean?
You gotta get it!
This was always the plan