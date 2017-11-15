G-Eazy - «The Plan» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Yeah

Ayy

I do this shit ’cause I-

Turn, turn it up a little bit

I gotta, I gotta, I gotta blap

Yo, yo, ayy

[Pre-Hook]

I might go fuck up these bands (ayy)

I do this shit ’cause I can (yeah)

I just took care of my fam (ayy)

Thought this was always the plan (yeah)

I might go fly to Japan (ayy)

Honolulu, get a tan (yeah)

To the beach I don’t bring sand (no)

Thought that was always the plan (yeah)

[Verse 1]

Growed up, now I am the man (yeah)

It’s shit you don’t understand (ayy)

Popeye just opened the can

I don’t fuck with no fufu that’s not on my brand (ayy)

Call me when you need a hand (yeah)

In the Bay, I’m Superman (ayy)

YSL on me, God damn

Tell me, why is your girlfriend my number one fan? (yeah)

Always scrutinized

Bags are super sized

Why are you surprised?

Must have mixed us with a different group of guys

Spot the truth or lies

I mean business, but I’m not in suit and ties

Just been prophesized (yeah, uh)

This shit fell right into place (yeah)

Indy 500 my pace (ayy)

Drinking it straight to the face

Liquor and women, two things I don’t chase (uh)

Don’t got a minute to waste (yeah)

Mask off, I’m showing my face (yeah)

Shout-out Dakari, my ace (uh)

They hate so much, it’s a disgrace (uh)

I put ’em back into place (yeah)

I put your bitch in a Wraith

I just snatch her, she’s vanishing without a trace (yeah)

[Pre-Hook]

I might go fuck up these bands (ayy)

I do this shit ’cause I can (yeah)

I just took care of my fam (ayy)

Thought this was always the plan (yeah)

I might go fly to Japan (ayy)

Honolulu, get a tan (yeah)

To the beach I don’t bring sand (no)

Thought that was always the plan (yeah)

[Hook]

Thought that was always the plan (no)

Thought that was always the plan (no)

Thought that was always the plan (ayy)

Did it, I do it again (no)

Thought that was always the plan

I might go fuck up these bands (ayy)

I do this shit ’cause I can (yeah)

I just took care of my fam (ayy)

Thought this was always the plan (yeah)

[Verse 2]

Ten years, this shit has been brewing (ayy)

I’m like «The fuck you been doing?» (yeah)

Hall of fame, Gerald’s a shoe in

You’ll never be Jordan, you’re more Patrick Ewing (yeah)

Number one spot, I’m pursuing (ayy)

Exclusive like «Who done let you in?»

Money talks, I speak it fluent

Got tired of my bitch, I went got a new one

Quick swish that

This bitch whack

Pack, flip that

Making quick stacks

This shit blap

G did that (uh)

Taking a quick trap nap (yeah)

I go all night and shit

Ain’t gotta hide this shit

This shit’s a freestyle, I ain’t even write this shit

Roll me some, Marty, and I’m finna light this shit (ayy, yeah)

Like jaws swimming on South Beach

This is shit that they don’t teach

Don’t go too far, don’t try too hard, bitch, don’t reach like (uh)

Drugs got me on a level, lock jaw, got slow speech

I’m courtside, I got floor seats

Next to Rihanna like «Oh sheesh!»

[Pre-Hook]

I might go fuck up these bands (ayy)

I do this shit ’cause I can (yeah)

I just took care of my fam (ayy)

Thought this was always the plan (yeah)

I might go fly to Japan (ayy)

Honolulu, get a tan (yeah)

To the beach I don’t bring sand (no)

Thought that was always the plan (yeah)

[Hook]

Thought that was always the plan (no)

Thought that was always the plan (no)

Thought that was always the plan (ayy)

Did it, I do it again (no)

Thought that was always the plan

I might go fuck up these bands (ayy)

I do this shit ’cause I can (yeah)

I just took care of my fam (ayy)

Thought this was always the plan (yeah)

[Outro]

I thought this was always the plan

What were you doing?

What do you mean?

There’s only one way

There’s only one option

There’s only one route to get there, you know?

It’s not going to make itself

When you wake up and check the Chase App

And this shit got more and more digits than a license plate

Them seven-eight figures don’t make themselves, yadadamean?

You gotta get it!

This was always the plan