Future ft. Nicki Minaj - «You Da Baddest» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

(Intro – Nicki Minaj)

Ten thousand miles up in the sky

We never land ’cause we stay fly

I’ma be your bitch for life

If they try you, they gotta die

Baby, put one in the sky

What we got, they can’t deny

Put your diamonds in the light

And let ’em see you shine bright

(Chorus – Future)

Fuck them hoes

Hold up, wait one minute

Hold up, wait one minute

Hold up, wait one minute

Yo, hold up, wait one more

You know you the baddest baby, fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes

We on a different planet girl, it’s fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes

(Verse 1 – Future)

Percocets and molly make you touch your toe

I keep the conversation open for my hoe

Snapchat that pussy, don’t you take too long

Trampoline, titties, girl, they bouncin’, yeah

All these diamonds on me, how could I tell you no?

You got one leg in the air, tap it like you broke

Sweating out your weave, girl, fuck that hoe

Girl, you ain’t gotta leave, we gon’ fuck this hoe

Percocets and molly’s make you touch your toe

Been in this bitch so long, I’m going up a dose

Pussy got more murders than New Mexico

Bust it open wide and let that ocean flow

Money be the motive, baby, fuck them hoes

You know why you did it, baby, fuck them hoes

Tell them crackers «fuck ’em», we don’t love them hoes

Th-they don’t want no problems, baby, fuck them hoes

(Chorus – Future)

We know you the baddest baby, fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes

We on a different planet girl, fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes

(Verse 2 – Nicki Minaj)

Yo, yo, stick it to the bull like- stick it to the bull like-

Wait, wait, wait, hold up, wait

Stick it to the bull like where’s MJ? Where’s MJ?

Don’t come around with that weird energy, weird energy

Bitch, I got that 25 karats on my Patek, I’m ecstatic

Got them blue diamonds dancing in my party, democratic

I never lose nothing but, damn, I done had it

I ain’t never strike out, they can’t average what I batted, no

If she hatin’, tell that bitch to let it go

(Bridge – Future)

Truly rude boy, truly rude

Truly rude boy, truly rude

Truly rude boy, truly rude

Truly rude boy, truly rude

Percocets and molly’s make you touch your toe

Been in this bitch so long, i’m going up a dose

Pussy got more murders than New Mexico

Bust it open wide and let that ocean flow

(Chorus – Future)

We know you the baddest baby, fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes

We on a different planet girl, fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes

We know you the baddest baby, fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes

We on a different planet girl, fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes

(Outro – Future)

Oooh, la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

Oooh, la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

Got about a thousand upon my side

We out here hustlin’, risking our life

Fill cocaina up in your tights

We had to make it across the line

Damn near didn’t make it through them nights

I watch the bloody tears fall from your eye

You just wanna live a nigga life

Sittin’ in a helicopter, I can touch the sky

Fuck them hoes

Just fuck them hoes