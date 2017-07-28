Η πρώτη επίσημη συνεργασία μεταξύ του Future και της Nicki Minaj.
Αφού ένωσαν τις δυνάμεις τους στο «I Can’t Even Lie» του DJ Khaled, ο Future συναντά τη Nicki Minaj για ακόμα μια φορά, στο «You Da Baddest».
Βέβαια, το τραγούδι σηματοδοτεί την πρώτη επίσημη σύμπραξη μεταξύ των δύο ράπερ, από την Ατλάντα και το Τρινιντάν αντίστοιχα.
Το «You Da Baddest» είναι το τρίτο single, με συνεργασία μάλιστα, που κυκλοφορεί ο Future έπειτα από τα δύο άλμπουμ «FUTURE» και «HNDRXX».
Είχε προηγηθεί το «PIE» με τον Chris Brown και το «Extra Luv» με τον YG, το οποία αμφότερα προστέθηκαν στις streaming εκδόσεις των άλμπουμ.
Το Φεβρουάριο, ο Future και η Nicki Minaj είχαν βρεθεί μαζί για να γυρίσουν ένα μουσικό βίντεο σε μία μυστική τοποθεσία. Κι ενώ δε γνωρίζαμε πολλά γι’ αυτό, όλα έγιναν ξεκάθαρα τώρα.
Το video clip σκηνοθέτησε ο Benny Boom (50 Cent, Akon, Busta Rhymes κ.ά.), ο οποίος είχε αναλάβει και το «No Frauds» της Nicki Minaj με τους Drake και Lil Wayne.
(Intro – Nicki Minaj)
Ten thousand miles up in the sky
We never land ’cause we stay fly
I’ma be your bitch for life
If they try you, they gotta die
Baby, put one in the sky
What we got, they can’t deny
Put your diamonds in the light
And let ’em see you shine bright
(Chorus – Future)
Fuck them hoes
Hold up, wait one minute
Hold up, wait one minute
Hold up, wait one minute
Yo, hold up, wait one more
You know you the baddest baby, fuck them hoes
Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes
We on a different planet girl, it’s fuck them hoes
Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes
(Verse 1 – Future)
Percocets and molly make you touch your toe
I keep the conversation open for my hoe
Snapchat that pussy, don’t you take too long
Trampoline, titties, girl, they bouncin’, yeah
All these diamonds on me, how could I tell you no?
You got one leg in the air, tap it like you broke
Sweating out your weave, girl, fuck that hoe
Girl, you ain’t gotta leave, we gon’ fuck this hoe
Percocets and molly’s make you touch your toe
Been in this bitch so long, I’m going up a dose
Pussy got more murders than New Mexico
Bust it open wide and let that ocean flow
Money be the motive, baby, fuck them hoes
You know why you did it, baby, fuck them hoes
Tell them crackers «fuck ’em», we don’t love them hoes
Th-they don’t want no problems, baby, fuck them hoes
(Chorus – Future)
We know you the baddest baby, fuck them hoes
Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes
We on a different planet girl, fuck them hoes
Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes
(Verse 2 – Nicki Minaj)
Yo, yo, stick it to the bull like- stick it to the bull like-
Wait, wait, wait, hold up, wait
Stick it to the bull like where’s MJ? Where’s MJ?
Don’t come around with that weird energy, weird energy
Bitch, I got that 25 karats on my Patek, I’m ecstatic
Got them blue diamonds dancing in my party, democratic
I never lose nothing but, damn, I done had it
I ain’t never strike out, they can’t average what I batted, no
If she hatin’, tell that bitch to let it go
(Bridge – Future)
Truly rude boy, truly rude
Truly rude boy, truly rude
Truly rude boy, truly rude
Truly rude boy, truly rude
Percocets and molly’s make you touch your toe
Been in this bitch so long, i’m going up a dose
Pussy got more murders than New Mexico
Bust it open wide and let that ocean flow
(Chorus – Future)
We know you the baddest baby, fuck them hoes
Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes
We on a different planet girl, fuck them hoes
Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes
We know you the baddest baby, fuck them hoes
Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes
We on a different planet girl, fuck them hoes
Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes
(Outro – Future)
Oooh, la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
Oooh, la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
Got about a thousand upon my side
We out here hustlin’, risking our life
Fill cocaina up in your tights
We had to make it across the line
Damn near didn’t make it through them nights
I watch the bloody tears fall from your eye
You just wanna live a nigga life
Sittin’ in a helicopter, I can touch the sky
Fuck them hoes
Just fuck them hoes