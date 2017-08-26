French Montana - «Unforgettable» ft. Mariah Carey & Swa Lee (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Ayy, woo

I just forget

[Chorus]

It’s not good enough for me

Since I’ve been with you, ooh (oh)

It’s not gonna work for you

Nobody can equal me (I know, oh)

I’m gonna sip on this drink, when I’m fucked up

I should know how to pick up

I’m gonna catch the rhythm

While she push up against me, ooh, is she tipsy?

I had enough convo for 24

I peep’d you from across the room

Pretty little body, dancin’ like GoGo, ayy

And you are unforgettable

I need to get you alone

Why not? A fuckin’ good time never hurt nobody

I got a little drink, but it’s not Bacardi

If you loved the girl, then I’m so, so sorry

I gotta give it to her like we in a marriage

Oh, like we in a hurry

No, no, I won’t tell nobody

You’re on your level too

Tryna do what lovers do

[Verse 1]

Feelin’ like I’m fresh out; Boosie

If they want the drama, got the Uzi

Ship the whole crew to the cruise ship

Doin’ shit you don’t even see in movies

Ride with me, ride with me, boss

I got a hard head, but her ass soft

She want the last name with the ring on it

‘Cause I pulled out a million cash, told her plank on it

[Bridge]

And you are unforgettable

I need to get you alone

Now you wanna choose

Just pop the bubbly in the ‘cuzi

[Verse 2]

You ain’t enough for me

Too much for you alone

Baby, go and grab some bad bitches, bring ’em home

Know the jet’s on me

I’ma curve my best for you, you know

So pick up that dress for me

Leave the rest on

Too much convo for 24 hours

When you stand next to 24 karats

She left her man at home

She don’t love him no more

I want your mind and your body

Don’t mind nobody

So, you don’t ever hurt nobody

Baby girl, work your body, work your body

[Bridge]

And you are unforgettable

I need to get you alone (I need, I need, oh)

Now you wanna choose

Just pop the bubbly in the ‘cuzi

Why not?

[Outro]

Oh, like we in a hurry

No, no, I won’t tell nobody

You’re on your level too

Tryna do what lovers do

Unforgettable