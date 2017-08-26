Με τη Mariah Carey συμμαχεί ο French Montana για το remix της μεγαλύτερης επιτυχίας της καριέρας του έως τώρα, το «Unforgettable».
Το «Unforgettable» του French Montana εξελίχθηκε σε μία από τις μεγαλύτερες επιτυχίες της χρονιάς -στο εξωτερικό τουλάχιστον- και ήρθε η ώρα να γνωρίσει το δικό του remix με την απροσδόκητη συμβολή μίας σταρ.
Το τραγούδι ήταν ο προπομπός του δεύτερου ολοκληρωμένου άλμπουμ του Μαροκινού ράπερ, «Jungle Rules», που κυκλοφόρησε τον Ιούνιο από τις Bad Boy και Epic Records / Sony Music.
Με το «Unforgettable», ο French Montana σύστησε ένα παγκόσμιο φαινόμενο που αναρριχήθηκε έως την κορυφή των «Hot R&B/Hip-Songs» του «Billboard», αλλά και έως το Νο3 του «Billboard Hot 100», αποτελώντας το πρώτο τραγούδι του που εισέρχεται στο Top 10.
Με εξομολογητικά κουπλέ, ένα απρόβλεπτο tribal electro παλμό και μία δυναμική συμμετοχή από τον Swa Lee, το «Unforgettable» έχει συγκεντρώσει σχεδόν 290 εκατομμύρια προβολές στο YouTube και 389 εκατομμύρια streams στο Spotify μέσα σε τέσσερις μήνες κυκλοφορίας.
Ενώ η ανοδική πορεία στα charts συνεχίζεται, ο French Montana ενώνει δυνάμεις με τη Mariah Carey για το επίσημο remix του «Unforgettable», σε μία ξεχωριστή συνύπαρξη.
Η Αμερικανίδα pop star δράττεται της ευκαιρίας που της δίνεται και επιδεικνύει τις εξαιρετικές φωνητικές δυνατότητές της.
[Intro]
Ayy, woo
I just forget
[Chorus]
It’s not good enough for me
Since I’ve been with you, ooh (oh)
It’s not gonna work for you
Nobody can equal me (I know, oh)
I’m gonna sip on this drink, when I’m fucked up
I should know how to pick up
I’m gonna catch the rhythm
While she push up against me, ooh, is she tipsy?
I had enough convo for 24
I peep’d you from across the room
Pretty little body, dancin’ like GoGo, ayy
And you are unforgettable
I need to get you alone
Why not? A fuckin’ good time never hurt nobody
I got a little drink, but it’s not Bacardi
If you loved the girl, then I’m so, so sorry
I gotta give it to her like we in a marriage
Oh, like we in a hurry
No, no, I won’t tell nobody
You’re on your level too
Tryna do what lovers do
[Verse 1]
Feelin’ like I’m fresh out; Boosie
If they want the drama, got the Uzi
Ship the whole crew to the cruise ship
Doin’ shit you don’t even see in movies
Ride with me, ride with me, boss
I got a hard head, but her ass soft
She want the last name with the ring on it
‘Cause I pulled out a million cash, told her plank on it
[Bridge]
And you are unforgettable
I need to get you alone
Now you wanna choose
Just pop the bubbly in the ‘cuzi
[Chorus]
It’s not good enough for me
Since I’ve been with you, ooh (oh)
It’s not gonna work for you
Nobody can equal me (I know, oh)
I’m gonna sip on this drink, when I’m fucked up
I should know how to pick up
I’m gonna catch the rhythm
While she push up against me, ooh, is she tipsy?
I had enough convo for 24
I peep’d you from across the room
Pretty little body, dancin’ like GoGo, ayy
And you are unforgettable
I need to get you alone
Why not? A fuckin’ good time never hurt nobody
I got a little drink, but it’s not Bacardi
If you loved the girl, then I’m so, so sorry
I gotta give it to her like we in a marriage
Oh, like we in a hurry
No, no, I won’t tell nobody
You’re on your level too
Tryna do what lovers do
[Verse 2]
You ain’t enough for me
Too much for you alone
Baby, go and grab some bad bitches, bring ’em home
Know the jet’s on me
I’ma curve my best for you, you know
So pick up that dress for me
Leave the rest on
Too much convo for 24 hours
When you stand next to 24 karats
She left her man at home
She don’t love him no more
I want your mind and your body
Don’t mind nobody
So, you don’t ever hurt nobody
Baby girl, work your body, work your body
[Bridge]
And you are unforgettable
I need to get you alone (I need, I need, oh)
Now you wanna choose
Just pop the bubbly in the ‘cuzi
Why not?
[Outro]
Oh, like we in a hurry
No, no, I won’t tell nobody
You’re on your level too
Tryna do what lovers do
Unforgettable
Ακούστε και την acoustic έκδοση του remix παρακάτω: