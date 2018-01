French Montana - «Famous» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I hope no one discovers you

Hope no one sees her

I hope no one falls in love with you

I’ve got my reasons

‘Cause if they knew what I know then I know I wouldn’t stand a chance

There’s no way you would go for a man like me if you had options

[Chorus]

Even though the world was meant for you

I hope you don’t get famous

‘Cause everyone will love you but won’t love you like the way I do, oh nah

Hope you don’t get famous

Stay home with me

Stay home with me

I’ll always love ya, I’ll always

Hope you don’t get

Hope you don’t get famous

Hope you don’t get famous

Hope you don’t get famous

Hope you don’t get famous

Yeah

[Verse 2]

Baby live your life, just how you are

Shining star

Hope you never get famous

Flying low with the angels

They said «fake it ’till you make it»

I guess you fake when you make it

I told you «stick to the basics»

Built an empire started in the basement

If you tryna fix a glass that’s broken

You know it might cut ya hand

Never want to see you with another man

Truth might eat you if your mumbling

When they get too close for playing

Need you hugging me

Because nobody gonna love you like I do

[Chorus]

Even though the world was meant for you

I hope you don’t get famous

‘Cause everyone will love you but won’t love you like the way I do, oh nah

Hope you don’t get famous

Stay home with me

Stay home with me

I’ll always love ya, I’ll always

Hope you don’t get

Hope you don’t get famous

Hope you don’t get famous

Hope you don’t get famous

Hope you don’t get famous

Yeah

[Bridge]

All day long I stand by you

Right or wrong I stand by you

Keep me strong, oh girl it’s true

Keep me strong, oh girl it’s true

[Chorus]

Even though the world was meant for you

I hope you don’t get famous

‘Cause everyone will love you but won’t love you like the way I do, oh nah

Hope you don’t get famous

Stay home with me

Stay home with me

I’ll always love ya, I’ll always

Hope you don’t get

Hope you don’t get famous

Hope you don’t get famous

Hope you don’t get famous

Hope you don’t get famous

Yeah