Foo Fighters - «The Sky Is A Neighborhood» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

The sky is a neighborhood

So keep it down

The heart is a storybook

A star burned out

The sky is a neighborhood

Don’t make a sound

Lights coming up ahead

Don’t look now

[Pre-Chorus]

The sky is a neighborhood

The sky is a neighborhood

Don’t look now

[Chorus]

Oh my dear

Heaven is a big bang now

Gotta get to sleep somehow

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Keep it down

Oh my dear

Heaven is a big bang now

Gotta get to sleep somehow

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Keep it down

[Verse 2]

Mind is a battlefield

All hope is gone

Trouble to the right and left

Whose side you’re on?

Thoughts like a minefield

I’m a ticking bomb

Maybe you should watch your step

Don’t get lost

[Pre-Chorus]

The sky is a neighborhood

The sky is a neighborhood

Don’t get lost

[Chorus]

Oh my dear

Heaven is a big bang now

Gotta get to sleep somehow

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Keep it down

Oh my dear

Heaven is a big bang now

Gotta get to sleep somehow

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Keep it down

[Bridge]

The sky is a neighborhood

[Verse 3]

The heart is a storybook

A star burned out

Something coming up ahead

Don’t look now

[Chorus]

Oh my dear

Heaven is a big bang now

Gotta get to sleep somehow

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Keep it down

Oh my dear

Heaven is a big bang now

Gotta get to sleep somehow

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Keep it down

(The sky is a neighborhood)

Oh my dear

Heaven is a big bang now

Gotta get to sleep somehow

(The sky is a neighborhood)

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Bangin’ on the ceiling

Keep it down

[Outro]

The sky is a neighborhood