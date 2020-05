Οι Florence + The Machine θα τραγουδήσουν στο διαδικτυακό Met Gala

View this post on Instagram

This year, you’re invited to join Vogue in a celebration of #MetGalas past on May 4. On Monday at 6 pm EST, an intimate celebration called “A Moment with the Met" will be available via livestream exclusively on YouTube; it will feature an address by Anna Wintour, a special live performance by @florenceandthemachine, and a DJ set from @virgilabloh. Historically, the first Monday in May has marked an iconic night for fashion and the @metmuseum, as the #MetGala has long been dedicated to raising funds for the @MetCostumeInstitute. "It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways,” says Wintour of the day's programming. “So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment—one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy." To commemorate Monday's occasion, Vogue will make a donation to both the @MetCostumeInstitute and #CVFFACommonThread, and will ask viewers to consider contributing to either organization if they are able. Above: @florenceandthemachine photographed by @mehdilacoste_ and @virgilabloh photographed by @kendalljenner