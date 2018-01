First Aid Kit - «Fireworks» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I could’ve sworn I saw fireworks

From your house last night

As the lights flickered and they failed

I had it all figured out

[Chorus]

Why do I do this to myself every time?

I know the way it ends before it’s even begun

I am the only one at the finish line

[Verse 2]

I took a trip out to the frozen lake

And you felt so far away

But I could feel it washing over me

There’s no escaping the harsh light of day

[Chorus]

Why do I do this to myself every time?

I know the way it ends before it’s even begun

I am the only one at the finish line

[Bridge]

Stood out on that beach in Chicago

Woke up next to you on Silver Lake Avenue

Wherever I went I always knew, always knew

‘Til I didn’t know

[Chorus]

Why do I do this to myself every time?

I know the way it ends before it’s even begun

I am the only one at the finish line

[Outro]

I could’ve sworn I saw fireworks

From your house last night