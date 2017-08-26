Οι Fifth Harmony όπως δεν τις έχετε ξαναδεί.
Άκρως αισθησιακές εμφανίζονται οι Fifth Harmony στο ολοκαίνουριο video clip τους.
Το γυναικείο συγκρότημα εγκαινιάζει και επίσημα την επόμενη περίοδο της σταδιοδρομίας του, μία φάση που τις βρίσκει ενωμένες, προσηλωμένες και «διψασμένες» όσο ποτέ.
Ο τρίτος ολοκληρωμένος δίσκος των Fifth Harmony φέρει ως τίτλο την ονομασία του σχήματος και κυκλοφορεί από τις 25 Αυγούστου, παρέχοντας ένα σαφές δείγμα από τη μοναδικότητα των κοριτσιών ως καλλιτέχνες.
Η Ally Brooke, η Normani Kordei, η Dinah Jane και η Lauren Jauregui υπογράφουν το μεγαλύτερο μέρος του άλμπουμ, ενώ για την παραγωγή έχουν συμπράξει με στενούς συνεργάτες του και νέους DJs, με τα ονόματα των Skrillex, Poo Bear και The Stereotypes να ξεχωρίζουν στη λίστα.
Πρώτος προπομπός του δίσκου ήταν το «Down» με τη συμβολή του Gucci Mane και ακολούθησε το trap και hip hop «Angel» με τη σφραγίδα του Skrillex, κατά κόσμον Sonny Moore.
Αμέσως την κυκλοφορία της νέας δισκογραφικής δουλειάς τους, οι Fifth Harmony συστήνουν το επόμενο single που είναι το «He Like That». Το τραγούδι, μάλιστα, περιέχει τμήμα από το «Pumps and a Bump» (1993) του MC Hammer.
Οι Fifth Harmony έχουν περιγράψει το «He Like That» ως «σέξι» και «λίγο βρώμικο», στοιχεία που συμβαδίζουν με την προκλητική εικόνα που του έδωσαν. Ημίγυμνα σώματα στο ημίφως και αισθησιακοί χοροί είναι τα συστατικά ενός video clip που εξάπτει τη φαντασία.
[Intro]
Mmm…
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
[Verse 1]
You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kind like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won’t you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it
[Pre-Chorus]
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
[Chorus]
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I’m like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I’m like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
[Verse 2]
He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing (Money overnight-ing)
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it (Still wanna try it)
[Pre-Chorus]
Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
[Chorus]
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I’m like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it (On it), one taste and he want it (One taste and he want it)
He like that bang, bang, bang, (He like that bang)
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb, (He like that bomb)
He like that love, love, love, (He like that love)
I’m like that drug, drug, drug, (I’m like that drug)
He trip when he on it (On it), one taste and he want it (One taste and…)
[Bridge]
(Bang) He love that bang
(Bomb) He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
(Love) He love that thang
(Drug) He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some
[Pre-Chorus]
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (Oh)
Pumps and a bump (You know he wants some, wants some)
Pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
[Chorus]
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I’m like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I’m like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
