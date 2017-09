Fifth Harmony - «Deliver» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

He know I keep it ready on the regular

So I don’t have to get ready, ain’t no setting up

When I give it, I make sure I give more than enough, yeah

He know, he know this, he know, he know this

No need for replacements or a warranty

And he’ll never need another, that’s a guarantee

I can overnight this body if that’s what you need, yeah

He know, he know this, he know, he know this

[Pre-Chorus]

I never hit or miss, he know I always come through

Show up looking like my photo, keep it foolproof

When you call me, know you know just what I’m gon’ do, gon’ do (What I’m gon’ do)

[Chorus]

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

That’s exactly what I’m gon’ do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

He know what’s coming when I come through, through

I know you got the message, I deliver

That’s exactly what I’m gon’ do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

He know what’s coming when I come through

[Verse 2]

I ain’t even gotta try, it’s in my DNA (In my DNA)

Always get the job done way too easily (Yeah)

I assure you, I back up what’s on my resume

Yeah, I know you know this, I know you notice

I, I’m never letting down (I’m never letting you)

I’m all that you heard about

Why? That’s why you come around

I know you know this, I know you know this

[Pre Chorus]

I never hit or miss, he know I always come through (Through)

Show up looking like my photo, keep it full proof (Proof)

When you call me, know you know just what I’m gon’ do, gon’ do

[Chorus]

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

That’s exactly what I’m gon’ do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

He know what’s coming when I come through, through

I know you got the message, I deliver

That’s exactly what I’m gon’ do, do (Exactly what I’m gonna do)

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (I deliver, yeah)

He know what’s coming when I come through

[Bridge]

On your doorstep like UPS, won’t send it back

You’re hard to please, just like me, I’ll give you that (I’ll give you that)

I’ll bring you something that you wanna unpack

You can say I’m reliable like that (Oh)

[Pre Chorus]

I never hit or miss, he know I always come through (Through)

Show up looking like my photo, keep it full proof (Proof)

When you call me, know you know just what I’m gon’ do, gon’ do

[Chorus]

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

That’s exactly what I’m gon’ do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (My baby knows that I deliver)

Know what’s coming when I come through, through

I know you got the message, I deliver

That’s exactly what I’m gon’ do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (I deliver, yeah, I deliver, yeah)

Know what’s coming when I come through

[Outro]

Oh, baby, I deliver, ah

Mmmmm, yeah