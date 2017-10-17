Οι Fifth Harmony μας βάζουν σε χριστουγεννιάτικους ρυθμούς, με ένα νέο τραγούδι για το soundtrack του «The Star».
Ενόψει της παγκόσμιας πρεμιέρας της ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων «The Star» στις κινηματογραφικές αίθουσες, στις 17 Νοεμβρίου, η Epic Records και η Sony Pictures Animation θα κυκλοφορήσουν το μουσικό άλμπουμ «The Star: Original Soundtrack» με τη συμμετοχή των Fifth Harmony.
Το soundtrack συγκροτείται από ολοκαίνουριες δημιουργίες που τραγουδά ένα σμήνος από superstars, το οποίο ταιριάζει με την υπερπαραγωγή του cast.
Η Mariah Carey ερμηνεύει το κεντρικό και ομότιτλο τραγούδι του φιλμ, «The Star». Επιπροσθέτως, συμβάλλουν οι Fifth Harmony, ο Kirk Franklin, η Kelsea Ballerini, η Zara Larsson και άλλες φωνές με νέα τραγούδια που γράφτηκαν αποκλειστικά για τις ανάγκες της επερχόμενης ταινίας. Κάθε καλλιτέχνης καλλιτέχνης μπήκε στο πνεύμα των Χριστουγέννων με εντυπωσιακές ερμηνείες που ξεχωρίζουν.
Οι Fifth Harmony τραγουδούν το «Can You See» και προσδίδουν το δικό τους γυναικείο pop χρώμα στο εορταστικό κλίμα.
Το «Can You See» είναι το πρώτο τραγούδι του συγκροτήματος μετά την πρόσφατη κυκλοφορία του τρίτου ολοκληρωμένου άλμπουμ τους, στα τέλη του Αυγούστου με το σήμα της Sycο Music και της Epic Records / Sony Music, περιλαμβάνοντας τραγούδια όπως τα «Down», «Angel», «He Like That», «Deliver» κ.ά.
Επίσης, όπως επιβεβαιώθηκε, οι Fifth Harmony θα συναντήσουν τον Pitbull σε ένα single με τον τίτλο «Por Favor».
[Verse 1]
We’ve all been searchin’ for somethin’
Somethin’ that’s bigger than us to believe in
[Refrain]
Who knew a star was so close it could touch us?
Light up our hearts, lead the way through the dark
[Pre-Chorus]
I’ve waited all my life to feel this feelin’
That I feel right now
Open up your eyes and see the world is
Brighter now
[Chorus]
Can you see?
Tell me, can you see the star?
Shine for you and me
It lights the way from where we are
Tell me can you see?
The son of God, the great I Am
Meet the King of Kings, come and follow me
Tell me can you see the star?
[Verse 2]
A leap of faith on a promise
There is no army, no mountain can stop us
[Refrain]
Who knew a star was so close it could touch us?
Light up our hearts, lead the way through the dark
[Chorus]
Can you see? (Can you see?)
Tell me, can you see the star? (Star)
Shine for you and me (you and me)
It lights the way from where we are (oh)
Tell me can you see? (Can you see?)
The son of God, the great I Am (Great I Am)
Meet the King of Kings, come and follow me
Tell me can you see the star?
[Pre-Chorus]
I’ve waited all my life to feel this feelin’
That I feel right now
Open up your eyes and see the world is
Brighter now
[Chorus]
Can you see? (Can you see?)
Tell me, can you see the star?
Shine for you and me (You and me)
It lights the way from where we are
Tell me, can you see? (Can you see?)
The son of God, the great I Am (Great I Am)
Meet the King of Kings, come and follow me (Oh)
Tell me, can you see the star? (Star)
[Outro]
Can you see it? See it?
Tell me, can you see the star? (Tell me, can you see the star?)
Can you see it? See it?
Tell me, can you see the star? (See the star)
Can you see it? See it? (King of Kings, Lord of Lords)
Tell me, can you see the star? (Oh)
Can you see it? See it?
Oh, tell me, can you see the star?
Meet the King of Kings, come and follow me