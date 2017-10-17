Fifth Harmony - «Can You See» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

We’ve all been searchin’ for somethin’

Somethin’ that’s bigger than us to believe in

[Refrain]

Who knew a star was so close it could touch us?

Light up our hearts, lead the way through the dark

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ve waited all my life to feel this feelin’

That I feel right now

Open up your eyes and see the world is

Brighter now

[Chorus]

Can you see?

Tell me, can you see the star?

Shine for you and me

It lights the way from where we are

Tell me can you see?

The son of God, the great I Am

Meet the King of Kings, come and follow me

Tell me can you see the star?

[Verse 2]

A leap of faith on a promise

There is no army, no mountain can stop us

[Refrain]

Who knew a star was so close it could touch us?

Light up our hearts, lead the way through the dark

[Chorus]

Can you see? (Can you see?)

Tell me, can you see the star? (Star)

Shine for you and me (you and me)

It lights the way from where we are (oh)

Tell me can you see? (Can you see?)

The son of God, the great I Am (Great I Am)

Meet the King of Kings, come and follow me

Tell me can you see the star?

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ve waited all my life to feel this feelin’

That I feel right now

Open up your eyes and see the world is

Brighter now

[Chorus]

Can you see? (Can you see?)

Tell me, can you see the star?

Shine for you and me (You and me)

It lights the way from where we are

Tell me, can you see? (Can you see?)

The son of God, the great I Am (Great I Am)

Meet the King of Kings, come and follow me (Oh)

Tell me, can you see the star? (Star)

[Outro]

Can you see it? See it?

Tell me, can you see the star? (Tell me, can you see the star?)

Can you see it? See it?

Tell me, can you see the star? (See the star)

Can you see it? See it? (King of Kings, Lord of Lords)

Tell me, can you see the star? (Oh)

Can you see it? See it?

Oh, tell me, can you see the star?

Meet the King of Kings, come and follow me