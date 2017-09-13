Η Fergie και η Nicki Minaj… «ερωτοτροπούν» με την κάμερα καθώς λικνίζονται στο ρυθμό του «You Already Know».
Η συνεργασία της Fergie και της Nicki Minaj στο «You Already Know» αποκτά μορφή με αρκετά κομψό και στιλάτο video clip.
Η Fergie, νικήτρια οχτώ Βραβείων Grammy, κυκλοφορεί στις 22 Σεπτεμβρίου το δεύτερο προσωπικό δίσκο της με γενικό τίτλο «Double Dutchess» από την BMG και την Dutchess Music, την καινούρια δισκογραφική ετικέτα που σχημάτισε η Fergie, σηματοδοτώντας μία σημαντική αλλαγή στην καριέρα της ύστερα από έντεκα έτη.
Το «Double Dutchess» είναι το πρώτο visual album της Fergie, καθώς συνοδεύεται από το φιλμ διάρκειας εκατό λεπτών «Double Dutchess: Seeing Double», όπου θα συνδυαστούν τα video clip από τα 13 τραγούδια. Η ταινία θα προβληθεί για μία μόνο βραδιά στα «iPic Theaters» των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, στις 20 Σεπτεμβρίου και θα συμπεριληφθεί στην «Experience» deluxe έκδοση του δίσκου.
Το τέταρτο διαδοχικά single του άλμπουμ που φέρνει στην επιφάνεια η πληθωρική τραγουδίστρια είναι το «You Already Know», μία μοναδική συνάντηση με την εκκεντρική Nicki Minaj και με συνεισφορά στην παραγωγή του will.i.am, του συνοδοιπόρου της Fergie στο συγκρότημα των Black Eyed Peas. Το τραγούδι περιέχει samples από το «It Takes Two» (1988) των Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock.
Το «You Already Know» αφορά τη ζωή της Fergie στη μουσική βιομηχανία.
Περιγράφει πόσο επιτυχημένη ήταν στο μήκος της διαδρομής της και διευκρινίζει ότι ακόμη και μετά τα χρόνια που έμεινε μακριά από το προσκήνιο, εξακολουθεί να είναι μία από τις καλύτερες στο χώρο και, ως βετεράνος, επιστρέφει για να δείξει σε όλους πώς γίνεται.
Το video clip είναι αντάξιο της εκρηκτικής συνύπαρξης μεταξύ δύο εκ των πιο «καυτών» γυναικών στη μουσική αυτή τη στιγμή. Η Fergie και η Nicki Minaj δίνουν τον καλύτερο εαυτό τους σε ένα χάρμα οφθαλμών, από τα σπάνια που δημιουργούνται και… «ερωτοτροπούν» με την κάμερα καθώς λικνίζονται στον pop και rap ρυθμό του «You Already Know».
[Chorus]
Life’s a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow
That’s right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you’re ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking
[Verse 1]
Let it go, get rolled, I just can’t hold
Back and forth ’cause I’m the girl with soul
Ain’t controlling effects, so what the heck
Rock the discotheque ’cause this groove is up next
Tease on the camera, freeze while I animate
I’m no amateur, I’m a laminate
I’ma assassinate all the imitates
Then I’ma take a break, and meditate
Hmm, let me think about it
Put my little noodle on the problem, then I drink about it
Drink a little, swig a little, sip a little, spill a little
Feel a little loopy when I get a little tipsy
Beez got me feeling like a gypsy
Smoking on a hookah got me feeling like a hippie, trippy
Gone for a minute and you missed me
Now Fergie back with a bag full of tricksies, what
[Chorus]
Life’s a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow
That’s right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you’re ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking
[Post-Chorus]
This is how we do, this is how we do
This is how we do, this is how we do
[Verse 2 – Nicki Minaj]
Yo, ayo, let it go, let’s go
I keep a bar like Esco
I wanna ball, where the nets go?
I’m on stage, you can stand where the guests go
Bitches is my sons, they don’t wanna leave the nest, though
They like, aw, where the ref go?
I-I got these hoes scared to pass, I got that intercept flow
I made a movie like Seth Rog’
And since I came in the game, they careers on death row
Damn, they ain’t seen young Nicki in a week
Five shows, made three millie in a week
You are now looking at the the best, the elite
Too bad you can’t go and invest in critiques
I’m thick and petite, tell ’em quick, pick a seat
I pull up in a Ghost, no sheets, trick or treat
I know they on E, but I don’t give a F, though
Bad attitude, but my pussy is the best, though
[Chorus]
Life’s a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow
That’s right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you’re ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking
[Post-Chorus]
This is how we do, this is how we do
This is how we do, this is how we do
[Verse 3]
Come get some, you little bums
Dudes want the cake, but they can’t get a crumb
From the original, sexual, visual dope chick and all that good shit
Charismatic when I’m at it
When I add it up, I’m mathematic, baby
Top game, I’m out the attic
There you have it, no dramatics, hold the static
Pose for the camera, daddy, I’m vogueing
Baby, I’m glamorous, and I’m folding
Grammys and AMAs, I’m holding
Amazing the way I keep shit frozen
Cool, that’s true, got new shoes and a new attitude
Got my hair did, got a new hairdo
Come and see me at a venue near you
[Bridge]
I said watch me, I said watch me when I drop it
Just watch and learn, baby, watch and learn, baby
It’s hot, it burns so I drop it
Oh baby, watch me when I drop it
You didn’t know I could drop it like that, did you?
You didn’t know I could drop it like that, did you?
[Chorus]
Life’s a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow
That’s right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you’re ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking
[Post-Chorus]
This is how we do, this is how we do
This is how we do, this is how we do
[Outro – Nicki Minaj]
Make some noise for my girl Fergie Ferg