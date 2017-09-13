Fergie - «You Already Know» ft. Nicki Minaj (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Chorus]

Life’s a movie, let the camera roll

Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow

That’s right, baby, you already know

You already know, hope you’re ready

Ready, steady, steady, rocking

[Verse 1]

Let it go, get rolled, I just can’t hold

Back and forth ’cause I’m the girl with soul

Ain’t controlling effects, so what the heck

Rock the discotheque ’cause this groove is up next

Tease on the camera, freeze while I animate

I’m no amateur, I’m a laminate

I’ma assassinate all the imitates

Then I’ma take a break, and meditate

Hmm, let me think about it

Put my little noodle on the problem, then I drink about it

Drink a little, swig a little, sip a little, spill a little

Feel a little loopy when I get a little tipsy

Beez got me feeling like a gypsy

Smoking on a hookah got me feeling like a hippie, trippy

Gone for a minute and you missed me

Now Fergie back with a bag full of tricksies, what

[Chorus]

Life’s a movie, let the camera roll

Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow

That’s right, baby, you already know

You already know, hope you’re ready

Ready, steady, steady, rocking

[Post-Chorus]

This is how we do, this is how we do

This is how we do, this is how we do

[Verse 2 – Nicki Minaj]

Yo, ayo, let it go, let’s go

I keep a bar like Esco

I wanna ball, where the nets go?

I’m on stage, you can stand where the guests go

Bitches is my sons, they don’t wanna leave the nest, though

They like, aw, where the ref go?

I-I got these hoes scared to pass, I got that intercept flow

I made a movie like Seth Rog’

And since I came in the game, they careers on death row

Damn, they ain’t seen young Nicki in a week

Five shows, made three millie in a week

You are now looking at the the best, the elite

Too bad you can’t go and invest in critiques

I’m thick and petite, tell ’em quick, pick a seat

I pull up in a Ghost, no sheets, trick or treat

I know they on E, but I don’t give a F, though

Bad attitude, but my pussy is the best, though

[Chorus]

Life’s a movie, let the camera roll

Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow

That’s right, baby, you already know

You already know, hope you’re ready

Ready, steady, steady, rocking

[Post-Chorus]

This is how we do, this is how we do

This is how we do, this is how we do

[Verse 3]

Come get some, you little bums

Dudes want the cake, but they can’t get a crumb

From the original, sexual, visual dope chick and all that good shit

Charismatic when I’m at it

When I add it up, I’m mathematic, baby

Top game, I’m out the attic

There you have it, no dramatics, hold the static

Pose for the camera, daddy, I’m vogueing

Baby, I’m glamorous, and I’m folding

Grammys and AMAs, I’m holding

Amazing the way I keep shit frozen

Cool, that’s true, got new shoes and a new attitude

Got my hair did, got a new hairdo

Come and see me at a venue near you

[Bridge]

I said watch me, I said watch me when I drop it

Just watch and learn, baby, watch and learn, baby

It’s hot, it burns so I drop it

Oh baby, watch me when I drop it

You didn’t know I could drop it like that, did you?

You didn’t know I could drop it like that, did you?

[Chorus]

Life’s a movie, let the camera roll

Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow

That’s right, baby, you already know

You already know, hope you’re ready

Ready, steady, steady, rocking

[Post-Chorus]

This is how we do, this is how we do

This is how we do, this is how we do

[Outro – Nicki Minaj]

Make some noise for my girl Fergie Ferg