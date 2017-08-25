Με τη Nicki Minaj και τον Rick Ross συμπράττει η Fergie στο επερχόμενο άλμπουμ της.
Η Fergie μοιράζεται δύο τραγούδια – συνεργασίες από τη νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά της.
Η νικήτρια οχτώ Βραβείων Grammy και διεθνή superstar ανακοίνωσε ότι θα κυκλοφορήσει το πολυαναμενόμενο, δεύτερο ολοκληρωμένο δίσκο της με γενικό τίτλο «Double Dutchess» μαζί με το πρώτο της visual album «experience».
Το «Double Dutchess: Seeing Double» θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 22 Σεπτεμβρίου από την BMG και την Dutchess Music, την καινούρια δισκογραφική ετικέτα που σχημάτισε η Fergie, σηματοδοτώντας μία αλλαγή σελίδας ύστερα από έντεκα έτη.
Ικανοποιώντας την όρεξη του φανατικού κοινού παγκοσμίως, η Fergie δεν αποκαλύπτει ένα, αλλά δύο τραγούδια από το δίσκο για να προϊδεάσει για όσα θα επακολουθήσουν όταν θα έχει αφιχθεί στα καταστήματα.
Το τραγούδι που «ανοίγει» το «Double Dutchess» αποκαλείται «Hungry» και συμμετέχει ο Rick Ross. Την παραγωγή ανέλαβαν οι Yonni και JP Did This με συμπαραγωγό τον Donut, με τη Fergie να δαμάζει τα beats με τη συνοδεία μίας κλασικής εμφάνισης του Rick Ross.
Το κινηματογραφικό video clip σκηνοθέτησε ο Βραζιλιάνος καλλιτέχνης Bruno Ilogti.
[Intro]
This special, biggest, global
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Verse 1]
To say it’s complicated, understatement of the year
Well maybe conflict made it a new flavor in your ear
They know that I’m a problem, that’s why everybody scared
Whatever doesn’t kill you, can make you an ill-ionaire
Uh, just turn the headphones up or make the windows roll up
I make they hands go up
When I show up and I blow it ’til I’m full up, wait, hold up
Girl up in the mirror, only one I fear, uh
You say you the realest, I told you I’m the illest
[Chorus]
Sick, sick, mmm
Hungry, starving
Not thirsty, just hungry
Ambitious, still hungry
Still hungry
[Verse 2 – Rick Ross]
I’m moonwalking on marble floors
Rick Ross, I’m just drippin’ sauce
Bitches see me and they all just wave
Rolls Royce and we call this Wraith
I fuck up money like I’m Escobar
Ballin’, ballin’, Kobe Bryant, that boy living large
No room for medium, that means you thinkin’ small
Ferrari, Fergie, switching gears, she rockin’ with a boss
I close my eyes, I must be telepathic
Look over haters, tripling my assets
It takes courage to accomplish these things
Fergie’s my queen, I’m the king, now come kiss on our rings
[Chorus]
Sick, sick, mmm
Hungry
El Chapo
Starving
Rinzel
Not thirsty, just hungry
Ferrari Fergie
Ambitious, still hungry
Still hungry
Το δεύτερο τραγούδι ονομάζεται «You Already Know» και είναι μία συνάντηση με τη Nicki Minaj.
Η παραγωγή έχει τη σφραγίδα του will.i.am, συνοδοιπόρο της Fergie στους συγκρότημα των Black Eyed Peas.
Το τραγούδι διακατέχεται από ένα οικείο ήχο εν μέσω της εκρηκτικής συνύπαρξης μεταξύ δύο εκ των πιο «καυτών» γυναικών της μουσικής.
[Chorus]
Life’s a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow
That’s right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you’re ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking
[Verse 1]
Let it go, get rolled, I just can’t hold
Back and forth ’cause I’m the girl with soul
Ain’t controlling effects, so what the heck
Rock the discotheque ’cause this groove is up next
Tease on the camera, freeze while I animate
I’m no amateur, I’m a laminate
I’ma assassinate all the imitates
Then I’ma take a break, and meditate
Hmm, let me think about it
Put my little noodle on the problem, then I drink about it
Drink a little, swig a little, sip a little, spill a little
Feel a little loopy when I get a little tipsy
Beez got me feeling like a gypsy
Smoking on a hookah got me feeling like a hippie, trippy
Gone for a minute and you missed me
Now Fergie back with a bag full of tricksies, what
[Chorus]
Life’s a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow
That’s right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you’re ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking
[Post-Chorus]
This is how we do, this is how we do
This is how we do, this is how we do
[Verse 2 – Nicki Minaj]
Yo, ayo, let it go, let’s go
I keep a bar like Esco
I wanna ball, where the nets go?
I’m on stage, you can stand where the guests go
Bitches is my sons, they don’t wanna leave the nest, though
They like, aw, where the ref go?
I-I got these hoes scared to pass, I got that intercept flow
I made a movie like Seth Rog’
And since I came in the game, they careers on death row
Damn, they ain’t seen young Nicki in a week
Five shows, made three millie in a week
You are now looking at the the best, the elite
Too bad you can’t go and invest in critiques
I’m thick and petite, tell ’em quick, pick a seat
I pull up in a Ghost, no sheets, trick or treat
I know they on E, but I don’t give a F, though
Bad attitude, but my pussy is the best, though
[Chorus]
Life’s a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow
That’s right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you’re ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking
[Post-Chorus]
This is how we do, this is how we do
This is how we do, this is how we do
[Verse 3]
Come get some, you little bums
Dudes want the cake, but they can’t get a crumb
From the original, sexual, visual dope chick and all that good shit
Charismatic when I’m at it
When I add it up, I’m mathematic, baby
Top game, I’m out the attic
There you have it, no dramatics, hold the static
Pose for the camera, daddy, I’m vogueing
Baby, I’m glamorous, and I’m folding
Grammys and AMAs, I’m holding
Amazing the way I keep shit frozen
Cool, that’s true, got new shoes and a new attitude
Got my hair did, got a new hairdo
Come and see me at a venue near you
[Bridge]
I said watch me, I said watch me when I drop it
Just watch and learn, baby, watch and learn, baby
It’s hot, it burns so I drop it
Oh baby, watch me when I drop it
You didn’t know I could drop it like that, did you?
You didn’t know I could drop it like that, did you?
[Chorus]
Life’s a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow
That’s right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you’re ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking
[Post-Chorus]
This is how we do, this is how we do
This is how we do, this is how we do
[Outro – Nicki Minaj]
Make some noise for my girl Fergie Ferg
