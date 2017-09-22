Σε περίπτωση που δυσκολεύεστε να την αναγνωρίσετε, τόσο εμφανισιακά όσο και ηχητικά, ναι, είναι η Fergie.
Η Fergie κυκλοφορεί επίσημα το δεύτερο προσωπικό δίσκο της με τίτλο «Double Dutchess» από τις 22 Σεπτεμβρίου και συγχρόνως έχει ετοιμάσει ακόμη ένα video clip που θα συζητηθεί.
Κανείς δε γνώριζε ότι η Αμερικανίδα τραγουδίστρια διαθέτει έφεση στη ραπ. Έχοντας συνυπάρξει πρόσφατα με τη Nicki Minaj στο «You Already Know», με flows επηρεασμένα από τον Big Daddy Kane, η Fergie ξυπνάει το ραπ ένστικτό της στο «Like It Ain’t Nuttin’», ένα από τα 13 τραγούδια του νέου άλμπουμ της.
Όπως φαίνεται στην πράξη, τα δεκαπέντε χρόνια που πέρασε η Fergie στη σύνθεση του hip-hop συγκροτήματος των Black Eyed Peas τη σημάδεψαν.
Από τη στιγμή που αποχώρησε από το γκρουπ προς όφελος της σόλο καριέρας, η 41χρονη τραγουδίστρια έχει απελευθερώσει τις ρίμες της, από τις οποίες είχε παρουσιάσει ένα μικρό δείγμα σε τραγούδια όπως το «London Bridge» και το «Fergalicious» (2006), αφήνοντας το καλύτερο hip-hop επίπεδο για το πολυαναμενόμενο δεύτερο άλμπουμ της, το οποίο καθυστέρησε έντεκα ολόκληρα χρόνια.
Το «Double Dutchess» κυκλοφορεί από την BMG και την Dutchess Music, το νέο δισκογραφικό label που σχημάτισε η Fergie και συνοδεύεται από το πρώτο visual album της, το «Double Dutchess: Seeing Double».
Το video clip του «Like It Ain’t Nuttin’», ένα τραγούδι σε παραγωγή του will.i.am. των Black Eyed Peas, αποτελεί μέρος του οπτικοακουστικού εγχειρήματος. Ο ραπ «άσος» που έκρυβε στο μανίκι της η τραγουδίστρια επιφυλάσσει και άλλες εκπλήξεις, αφού εμφανίζεται αγνώριστη στις οθόνες με διαφορετικά στιλ.
[Intro]
Ay, ay
(Whoo-ooh!)
Ay, ay
My mic sounds nice (check one)
My mic sounds nice (check two)
My mic sounds nice (check three)
[Pre-Chorus]
Whatcha gonna do when I step in the room?
Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the tune
Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the tune
Get down to the beat and rock to the tune
Whatcha gonna do when I step in the place?
Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the bass
Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the bass
[Chorus]
I, I get money all day, baby
Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’
Spend that money, bitch
Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’
All day, all day, bitch
Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’
Roll up in the Ghost, bitch
Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’
Not, not a, not, not a damn thing
[Verse 1]
Swimming in green
Diamond on the neck, got a diamond on the ring
Cash rules everything around me (cream)
Dolla, dolla bills all around me (mean)
I don’t mean to brag, I don’t mean to boast
I didn’t mean to roll up to the club in the Ghost
I didn’t mean to pull out a bottle of the Mo’
Do the champagne shower spray, spraying on the clothes
I didn’t mean to hurt’ em, I didn’t mean to kill’ em
I didn’t mean to make 10, 20, 100 million
And ever since I made it, I’ve been murdered on the ceiling
I know why they be hating, ’cause I be top billin’
And now I’m cold, cool and cold, chilling like a villain
They feeling my diamonds, the gold on my grillin’
I smile like I swallowed a jeweler
I’m ill and I’m sick with the paper, my bank keep on filling, uh
[Pre-Chorus]
Whatcha gonna do when I step in the room?
Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the tune
Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the tune
Get down to the beat and rock to the tune
Whatcha gonna do when I step in the place?
Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the bass
Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the bass
[Chorus]
I, I get money all day, baby
Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’
Spend that money, bitch
Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’
All day, all day, bitch
Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’
Roll up in the Ghost, bitch
Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’
Not, not a, not, not a damn thing
[Verse 2]
Swimming in Lou, swimming in fashion, gotta stay cute
I kill ’em if I show ’em my birthday suit
I kill ’em when I roll up in my Merce’ Coupe
I don’t mean to show off, I don’t mean to floss
I don’t mean to be the head bitch and a boss
I didn’t mean to buy up the whole damn bar
I didn’t mean to spend it like what, what it cost?
I didn’t mean to whip out the keys to the city
I didn’t mean to dress so fresh and pretty
I’m talkin’ ’bout my ladies, rub on your titties
Yeah, I said it, rub on your titties
Ladies, rub on your boobies
Yeah, fuck it, I said it, rub on your boobies
Don’t mean to hang with these ladies with booties
We loud and we crazy like we in a movie
[Pre-Chorus]
Whatcha gonna do when I step in the room?
Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the tune
Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the tune
Get down to the beat and rock to the tune
Whatcha gonna do when I step in the place?
Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the bass
Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the bass
[Chorus]
I, I get money all day, baby
Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’
Spend that money, bitch
Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’
All day, all day, bitch
Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’
Roll up in the Ghost, bitch
Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’
Not, not a, not, not a damn thing
