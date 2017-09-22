Fergie - «Like It Ain’t Nuttin’» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Ay, ay

(Whoo-ooh!)

Ay, ay

My mic sounds nice (check one)

My mic sounds nice (check two)

My mic sounds nice (check three)

[Pre-Chorus]

Whatcha gonna do when I step in the room?

Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the tune

Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the tune

Get down to the beat and rock to the tune

Whatcha gonna do when I step in the place?

Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the bass

Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the bass

[Chorus]

I, I get money all day, baby

Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’

Spend that money, bitch

Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’

All day, all day, bitch

Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’

Roll up in the Ghost, bitch

Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’

Not, not a, not, not a damn thing

[Verse 1]

Swimming in green

Diamond on the neck, got a diamond on the ring

Cash rules everything around me (cream)

Dolla, dolla bills all around me (mean)

I don’t mean to brag, I don’t mean to boast

I didn’t mean to roll up to the club in the Ghost

I didn’t mean to pull out a bottle of the Mo’

Do the champagne shower spray, spraying on the clothes

I didn’t mean to hurt’ em, I didn’t mean to kill’ em

I didn’t mean to make 10, 20, 100 million

And ever since I made it, I’ve been murdered on the ceiling

I know why they be hating, ’cause I be top billin’

And now I’m cold, cool and cold, chilling like a villain

They feeling my diamonds, the gold on my grillin’

I smile like I swallowed a jeweler

I’m ill and I’m sick with the paper, my bank keep on filling, uh

[Pre-Chorus]

Whatcha gonna do when I step in the room?

Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the tune

Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the tune

Get down to the beat and rock to the tune

Whatcha gonna do when I step in the place?

Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the bass

Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the bass

[Chorus]

I, I get money all day, baby

Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’

Spend that money, bitch

Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’

All day, all day, bitch

Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’

Roll up in the Ghost, bitch

Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’

Not, not a, not, not a damn thing

[Verse 2]

Swimming in Lou, swimming in fashion, gotta stay cute

I kill ’em if I show ’em my birthday suit

I kill ’em when I roll up in my Merce’ Coupe

I don’t mean to show off, I don’t mean to floss

I don’t mean to be the head bitch and a boss

I didn’t mean to buy up the whole damn bar

I didn’t mean to spend it like what, what it cost?

I didn’t mean to whip out the keys to the city

I didn’t mean to dress so fresh and pretty

I’m talkin’ ’bout my ladies, rub on your titties

Yeah, I said it, rub on your titties

Ladies, rub on your boobies

Yeah, fuck it, I said it, rub on your boobies

Don’t mean to hang with these ladies with booties

We loud and we crazy like we in a movie

[Pre-Chorus]

Whatcha gonna do when I step in the room?

Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the tune

Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the tune

Get down to the beat and rock to the tune

Whatcha gonna do when I step in the place?

Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the bass

Bet you motherfuckers gon’ rock to the bass

[Chorus]

I, I get money all day, baby

Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’

Spend that money, bitch

Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’

All day, all day, bitch

Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’

Roll up in the Ghost, bitch

Like it ain’t nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’, nothin’

Not, not a, not, not a damn thing