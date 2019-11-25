Οι Kazka, ένα από τα πιο επιτυχημένα συγκροτήματα των τελευταίων χρόνων στην Ευρώπη, έρχονται για μια μοναδική εμφάνιση στην Αθήνα, στο FUZZ, το Σάββατο 30 Νοεμβρίου.

Οι Kazka έχουν σπουδαία τραγούδια στη μέχρι τώρα πορεία τους, αλλά ένα που ξεχώρισε και έγινε το πιο γνωστό και από εκεί τους άνοιξε τις πόρτες για τα ραδιόφωνα,όχι μόνο της χώρας μας, αλλά όλης της Ευρώπης, είναι το “Cry”-“Plakala” από το άλμπουμ τους “Karma”.

Το τραγούδι βρίσκεται στην 20αδα του ραδιοφωνικού airplay (ξένο ρεπερτόριο) από τις πρώτες μέρες κυκλοφορίας και συνεχίζει ακάθεκτο εδώ και περίπου ένα χρόνο, ενώ έχει φτάσει κορυφή και παρέμεινε εκεί για τρεις συνεχόμενες εβδομάδες.

Πάμε να γνωρίσουμε τους KAZKA ακόμα καλύτερα μέσα από αυτή τη συνέντευξη που παραχώρησαν στο Hit-channel.com

Hello guys! My name is Iro and im glad that we gonna have this conversation! First of all, how are you ? few weeks before Christmas! Do you like those kind of holidays? Or do you prefer summertime?

Hello, Iro! Glad to meet you! Firstly, we love the holidays (especially winter, because they are the most atmospheric). Secondly, we adore Greece with its perfect climate (in Ukraine it just got colder). So, being on the holidays eve in Greece is a real gift of fate.

So a few weeks before Christmas, you’ll perform here in Athens at Fuzz Club. Tell me more information about your performance In the capital of Greece.

We are planning to have a fabulous evening with you in a cool atmosphere. Play our first KARMA album and present some hits from the second NIRVANA (which will be released in December). It is going to be great, so be sure to come!

Isnt the first time that you will be here, right?

No, absolutely not! To begin with, we regularly spend a holiday in Greece (the last visit was recently when we celebrated Sasha’s birthday). But we were already lucky to play in Greece once. We were very warmly welcomed by the audience, I hope this time we will not change traditions!

What do you like more in our country? The food? The people?

You have wonderful people, but still they are not as tasty as food. It is wonderful. And in combination with the perfect climate and nature – we are sure – this is what a paradise on Earth looks like!

Can you tell me 1 or 2 differences between Ukraine and Greece?

In Ukraine it is much colder in winter. No, you don’t understand, MUCH COLDER!

I want to know more about you! Tell me each one of you some details about yourselfs! Strong points, characteristics!

It’s embarrassing to praise ourselves, so let’s praise each other)!

Sasha: Muse, voice, sharp tongue and real inspirer of the KAZKA team.

Dima: Carpathian nightingale, a charming bandit who descended from high mountains with a collection of three dozen unique folk musical instruments.

Nikita: Bearded man of few words, and a part-time musical adept, able to conquer not with an empty talk, but with deeds, his rare talent, and extremely accurate observations.

You are one of the most discussed European groups this year! You have of course one of the biggest/massive hits that still plays all over the radios, the single “Cry”/”plakala” and behind the music video is a very strong message about women. Can you tell me more about the song and the story behind it?

Can I record your words and listen when I’m sad?)

PLAKALA was written the last within a very short time. Honestly, our bets were made on other tracks. But it happened like this. Thanks to PLAKALA, we now known all over the world! We believe that the whole point is its honesty and simplicity. This is a story familiar to everyone. This is a frank story about you and me. Listeners always feel this.

On your case, the numbers are talking! Your songs are all over the european and not only radio stations, you make live performances at many countries. Do you fear the success? Or you can handle it?

For us, as for a very young group, such a popularity of a song from the first album is both a victory and a challenge. We feel that we have something to lose. Do we feel pressured? Of course. But at the same time, we are really excited to release new hits that people will love around the world. In the end, nothing ventured, nothing gained!

How do you choose your songs? When you know that one song is going to be ready and it’s a hit? Because you can feel it when you make a really good song!

We are lucky, because real professionals work with us. Before a track is considered ready, it has to go a long way and often change beyond recognition. In the end, every member of our large team should like it. And if we achieved this result, we already got a good song. And then there’s a little left to do! Make the whole world fall in love with it!)

Tell me the most beautiful memory that you’ve had while you are on a stage! How’s the feeling to perform in front of of people singing your songs?

It is unbelievable! It is impossible to describe in words. And this is definitely the best thing that each of us has ever felt!

Over the last few years we have gathered a couple of volumes of momentous shows! Starting with the first concert in Kyiv. When it seemed that there would be a couple of dozen people in the hall, because no one knew us then. That day the hall was full and we felt for the first time what unity with the audience is. Not so long ago we had a concert in front of a 30 thousand audience in Tashkent. I had to pull myself up all the time and remind myself that this was not a dream. Or a dream come true – a concert in New York. Anyway, ask the next question, otherwise we can do it until tomorrow evening!)

Now lets talk about you guys! How did you meet? I want all the details. We go back to 2017 if im not mistaken!

Yes that’s right! And here we have a very prosaic story. Two of us met a couple of years ago – Sasha and Nikita, and under the guidance of our constant mentors of MAMAMUSIC, we created the KAZKA band. But after a couple of months, Dima joined us. Since then, the three of us have been writing our story day after day!

Lets go now to X-factor and Eurovision. Do you regret any of those choices you make? Or are something that you gladly did, and you will did again in the future? And I make the reference more at the Eurovision part!

We absolutely do not regret anything. We gained tremendous experience in each of the contests we participated in. So far, in the future, we do not plan to participate in any of them again. But who knows?

Do you watch the Eurovision song contest as fans? Can you tell me your favorite songs untll now? And I want to ask your opinion, if the ESC is nowdays more into a politic situation between countries, or not.

Of course, politics plays an important role in Eurovision. But, despite this, really great performers win year after year. Due to the schedule, in recent years it has been almost impossible to follow Eurovision during the broadcasts, but we will definitely listen and discuss favorites afterwards. Of course, our favorite members are beloved Verka Serduchka and an amazing Ukrainian singer Jamala. We are proud!

You have an album called “Karma”. Which song is your favorite for each one of you and why.

We love KARMA from the beginning to the end with all our hearts. But I can’t wait to reach NIRVANA with you. By the end of this year, according to the plan, the album will be available and you will hear our new favorite tracks.

The most of your songs are in Ukrainian, as I heard. Can we expect more songs in English after the success of “cry”?

Our main language was, is and will be Ukrainian, but we are open to experiments! So expect new English tracks in the near future.

And at this point, I want to “take” the title of your album and ask you if you believe in “karma”. And if yes, if you have an example to give!

Of course we do! And we believe in Santa. But how else to explain the gifts that appear under the tree every New Year?

And of course as I saw, you have announced a second album called “Nirvana”. Is possible to give me more details about that?

The NIRVANA album contains everything that we experienced in the previous few years. Here are our ups and downs, a lot of emotions, even more – feelings. For us, this album was a new test, which, we hope, will allow us to reach a new level – spiritually, musically.

Small spoiler: you will hear the track from the new album first at a concert in Greece in a week. We really hope you will enjoy it!

For the last questions I have one and is for all the young people out there, that they want to follow their dreams, becoming singers etc. Can you give an advice for them? Because music industry is a hard “job” to do…

There is no recipe to make your dream come true in a blink of an eye. Believe in yourself and work hard every day to become what you dream (it doesn’t matter what – a musician, an actor or a doctor). And you will surely succeed!

And what more can we expect from you? Tell me about your upcoming projects!

We have big plans ahead! The release of the second album, the presentation of the NIRVANA show – the best we have ever had to participate in – next spring, a big world tour. In addition, we recently presented the first real printed book, which sets out our story in the form of a fairy tale. And in the next few months we will present its full version! To sum up, we are planning to outdo ourselves!

Thank you so much guys!

Thank you so much, I hope to see you soon in Greece and have again a nice conversation!