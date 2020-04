Οι Evanescence αποκαλύπτουν το video του νέου single «Wasted On You»

View this post on Instagram

We promised you a new album in 2020 and we won’t let anything stop us. We are proud to begin sharing our new album ‘THE BITTER TRUTH’ with you, one piece at a time, starting with our first song “Wasted On You” next FRIDAY! We will choose 50 people who PRE-SAVE to get the first listen of “Wasted On You” on a Zoom call with Amy Lee next Thursday! Pre-save link in bio.