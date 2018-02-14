Μία ταραχώδης σχέση που οδηγεί σε μία εκκωφαντική έκρηξη συναισθημάτων οπτικοποιεί τη μουσική συνύπαρξη του Eminem με τον Ed Sheeran.
Ο ασυναγώνιστος Eminem συναντά τον υπερταλαντούχο Ed Sheeran σε μία σπάνια συνεργασία που μετουσιώθηκε σε εικόνα.
Τέσσερα χρόνια μετά το «The Marshall Mathers LP 2», ο κορυφαίος ράπερ από το Ντιτρόιτ επανήλθε με το ένατο ολοκληρωμένο άλμπουμ της σταδιοδρομίας του, που κυκλοφόρησε στις 15 Δεκεμβρίου από τις Aftermath Entertainment, Shady Records και Interscope Records / Universal Music.
Έπειτα από το «Relapse» (2009) και το «Recovery» (2010), ο «Slim Shady» συμπλήρωσε την τριλογία με το πολυαναμενόμενο «Revival», τη μεγαλύτερη κυκλοφορία της σεζόν στο hip-hop πεδίο.
Το «Revival» είναι το όγδοο διαδοχικά άλμπουμ του Eminem που κατακτά την πρώτη θέση στο «Billboard 200» και ποτέ ξανά στα χρονικά κανένας άλλος καλλιτέχνης δεν έχει κατορθώσει να βρεθεί στο Νο1 τόσες συνεχόμενες φορές.
Ο Eminem προσκάλεσε μερικούς από τους καλύτερους καλλιτέχνες της pop, σε μουσικές συνευρέσεις που ενθουσιάζουν.
Εκτός από την Beyoncé στο «Walk On Water», συνεργάζεται μεταξύ άλλων με την P!nk για τέταρτη φορά, με την Alicia Keys, με τους X Ambassadors, αλλά και με τον Ed Sheeran, τον Βρετανό τραγουδιστή – τραγουδοποιό που έκανε θραύση κατά μήκος του 2017.
Δύο εκπρόσωποι διαφορετικών γενιών και διαφορετικών ειδών συνυπάρχουν σε ένα εξαιρετικό τραγούδι με τον τίτλο «River».
Την προηγούμενη εβδομάδα, ήρθε στο φως τη δημοσιότητας ένα περίεργο βίντεο, το οποίο έδειχνε το «Slim Shady» να βρίσκεται σε ένα δωμάτιο ξενοδοχείου μαζί με μία μυστηριώδη γυναίκα. Στην πραγματικότητα, η γυναίκα ήταν η ηθοποιός Sarah Ashley Toups και το βίντεο ήταν μία έξυπνη ιδέα για την προώθηση του «River», όπως συνέβη και με το νέο άλμπουμ του 45χρονου Αμερικανού.
Στο εντυπωσιακό video clip του «River» συμμετέχει κανονικότατα και ο Ed Sheeran.
Η υπόθεση ακολουθεί την ταραχώδη σχέση του Eminem με τη Sarah Ashley Toups, η οποία οδηγεί σε μία εκκωφαντική έκρηξη συναισθημάτων, μιλώντας για την αγάπη μέσα από μία διαφορετική οπτική γωνία.
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
I’ve been a liar, been a thief
Been a lover, been a cheat
All my sins need holy water, feel it washin’ over me
Oh, little one, I don’t want to admit to something
If all it’s gonna cause is pain
Truth in my lies right now are falling like the rain
So let the river run
[Verse 1: Eminem]
He’s coming home with his neck scratched to catch flack
Sweat jackets and dress slacks, mismatch
On his breast jacket’s a sex addict
And she just wants to exact revenge and get back
It’s a chess match, she’s on his back like a jetpack
She’s kept track of all his internet chats
And guess who just so happens to be moving on to the next?
Actually, just shit on my last chick and she has what my ex lacks
‘Cause she loves danger, psychopath
And you don’t fuck with no man’s girl, even I know that
But she’s devised some plan to stab him in the back
Knife in hand, says the relationship’s hanging by a strand
So she’s been on the web lately
Says maybe she’ll be my Gwen Stacy, to spite her man
And I know she’s using me to try to play him, I don’t care
Hi Suzanne, but I shoulda’ said «Bye Suzanne» after the first night, but tonight I am
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
I’ve been a liar, been a thief
Been a lover, been a cheat
All my sins need holy water, feel it washin’ over me
Oh, little one, I don’t want to admit to something
If all it’s gonna cause is pain
The truth in my lies now are falling like the rain
So let the river run
[Verse 2: Eminem]
One night stand turned into night stayin’
He was calling so might scram, now we hug tight and
He found out, now she feels deserted and used
‘Cause he left, so what? He did it first to her too
Now how am I supposed to tell this girl that we’re through?
It’s hard to find the words, I’m aloof, nervous, ensued
And witnessed you hurt but what you deserve is the truth
Don’t take it personal, I just can’t say this in person to you
So I revert to the studio like Hole In The Wall diners
Don’t have to be reserved in a booth
I just feel like the person who I’m turnin’ into is
Irreversible, I preyed on you like it’s church at the pew
And now that I got you I don’t want you
Took advantage of my thirst to pursue
Why do I do this dirt that I do?
Get on my soapbox and preach, my sermon in speech
Detergent and bleach is burned in the womb
‘Cause now with her in the womb
We can’t bring her in this world, shoulda’ knew
To use protection ‘fore I bit into your forbidden fruit
Fuck!
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
I’ve been a liar, been a thief
Been a lover, been a cheat
All my sins need holy water, feel it washin’ over me
Oh, little one, I don’t want to admit to something
If all it’s gonna cause is pain
The truth in my lies now are falling like the rain
So let the river run
[Bridge: Eminem & Ed Sheeran]
My name’s (ooh), my name’s (ooh)
Denver (ooh), river run
Call me (ooh), call me (ooh)
River (ooh), we’ll let the river run
[Verse 3: Eminem]
Always the bride’s maid, never «The bride, hey!»
Fuck can I say? If life was a highway
The seat was enclave
I’d be swerving in five lanes
Speeds at a high rate, like I’m sliding on ice maybe
That’s what I made, that came at you sideways
I can’t keep my lies straight, what I made
You terminate my baby
This love triangle
Left us in a wreck tangled
What else can I say? It was fun for a while
Bet I really would’ve loved your smile
Didn’t really wanna abort
But fuck it, what’s one more lie to tell an unborn child?
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran & Eminem]
I’ve been a liar, been a thief
Been a lover, been a cheat
All my sins need holy water, feel it washin’ over me
Oh, little one (I’m sorry), I don’t want to admit to something
(I fucked up) If all it’s gonna cause is pain
The truth in my lies now are falling like the rain
So let the river run
Το «River» περιγράφει των αγώνα μίας σχέσης που καταρρέει εξαιτίας των εγωιστικών πράξεων, ύστερα από μία έκτρωση. Ο τίτλος «River» είναι αναφορά στον Ιορδάνη ποταμό και υποδηλώνει την άφεση των αμαρτιών του ήρωα του τραγουδιού.
«Είναι ένας από τους λόγους που ξεκίνησα να γράφω τραγούδια και ήταν μεγάλη ευχαρίστηση να δουλέψω μαζί του», είχε γράψει στο Instagram ο Ed Sheeran, εκδηλώνοντας το θαυμασμό του για τον Eminem.
