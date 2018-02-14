Eminem - «River» ft. Ed Sheeran (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

I’ve been a liar, been a thief

Been a lover, been a cheat

All my sins need holy water, feel it washin’ over me

Oh, little one, I don’t want to admit to something

If all it’s gonna cause is pain

Truth in my lies right now are falling like the rain

So let the river run

[Verse 1: Eminem]

He’s coming home with his neck scratched to catch flack

Sweat jackets and dress slacks, mismatch

On his breast jacket’s a sex addict

And she just wants to exact revenge and get back

It’s a chess match, she’s on his back like a jetpack

She’s kept track of all his internet chats

And guess who just so happens to be moving on to the next?

Actually, just shit on my last chick and she has what my ex lacks

‘Cause she loves danger, psychopath

And you don’t fuck with no man’s girl, even I know that

But she’s devised some plan to stab him in the back

Knife in hand, says the relationship’s hanging by a strand

So she’s been on the web lately

Says maybe she’ll be my Gwen Stacy, to spite her man

And I know she’s using me to try to play him, I don’t care

Hi Suzanne, but I shoulda’ said «Bye Suzanne» after the first night, but tonight I am

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

I’ve been a liar, been a thief

Been a lover, been a cheat

All my sins need holy water, feel it washin’ over me

Oh, little one, I don’t want to admit to something

If all it’s gonna cause is pain

The truth in my lies now are falling like the rain

So let the river run

[Verse 2: Eminem]

One night stand turned into night stayin’

He was calling so might scram, now we hug tight and

He found out, now she feels deserted and used

‘Cause he left, so what? He did it first to her too

Now how am I supposed to tell this girl that we’re through?

It’s hard to find the words, I’m aloof, nervous, ensued

And witnessed you hurt but what you deserve is the truth

Don’t take it personal, I just can’t say this in person to you

So I revert to the studio like Hole In The Wall diners

Don’t have to be reserved in a booth

I just feel like the person who I’m turnin’ into is

Irreversible, I preyed on you like it’s church at the pew

And now that I got you I don’t want you

Took advantage of my thirst to pursue

Why do I do this dirt that I do?

Get on my soapbox and preach, my sermon in speech

Detergent and bleach is burned in the womb

‘Cause now with her in the womb

We can’t bring her in this world, shoulda’ knew

To use protection ‘fore I bit into your forbidden fruit

Fuck!

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

I’ve been a liar, been a thief

Been a lover, been a cheat

All my sins need holy water, feel it washin’ over me

Oh, little one, I don’t want to admit to something

If all it’s gonna cause is pain

The truth in my lies now are falling like the rain

So let the river run

[Bridge: Eminem & Ed Sheeran]

My name’s (ooh), my name’s (ooh)

Denver (ooh), river run

Call me (ooh), call me (ooh)

River (ooh), we’ll let the river run

[Verse 3: Eminem]

Always the bride’s maid, never «The bride, hey!»

Fuck can I say? If life was a highway

The seat was enclave

I’d be swerving in five lanes

Speeds at a high rate, like I’m sliding on ice maybe

That’s what I made, that came at you sideways

I can’t keep my lies straight, what I made

You terminate my baby

This love triangle

Left us in a wreck tangled

What else can I say? It was fun for a while

Bet I really would’ve loved your smile

Didn’t really wanna abort

But fuck it, what’s one more lie to tell an unborn child?

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran & Eminem]

I’ve been a liar, been a thief

Been a lover, been a cheat

All my sins need holy water, feel it washin’ over me

Oh, little one (I’m sorry), I don’t want to admit to something

(I fucked up) If all it’s gonna cause is pain

The truth in my lies now are falling like the rain

So let the river run