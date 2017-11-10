Η επιστροφή του Eminem είναι πράγματι εκκωφαντική, αφού επιστρατεύει άλλη μία super star της μουσικής, την Beyoncé.
Ο Eminem επανέρχεται στις επάλξεις σμίγοντας με την Beyoncé, σε μία συνεργασία – «βόμβα» μεγατόνων.
Ο κορυφαίος ράπερ της τελευταίας εικοσαετίας και ένας από τους εμπορικότερους καλλιτέχνες στη νέα χιλιετία ανανεώνεται με ολοκαίνουριο άλμπουμ, τέσσερα χρόνια μετά «The Marshall Mathers LP 2» με πάνω από 7,5 εκατομμύρια πωλήσεις αντιτύπων παγκοσμίως.
Όπως είναι γνωστό, ο νέος δίσκος του Eminem φέρει τον τίτλο «Revival», και θα κυκλοφορήσει το επόμενο διάστημα από τις Aftermath Entertainment, Shady Records και Interscope Records / Universal Music.
Οι πρώτες ουσιαστικές ενδείξεις ήρθαν με την εμφάνιση μίας γιγαντιαίας διαφημιστικής πινακίδας, αλλά και με τη δημιουργία μίας ιστοσελίδας που αφορούσαν ένα ψεύτικο… φάρμακο με την ονομασία «Revival» που ενδείκνυνται για τη θεραπεία της πλασματικής ασθένειας «Atrox Rithimus». Οι σαρκαστικές περιγραφές που διάβαζε ο επισκέπτης κατά μήκος του ιστοτόπου δε χρειάζονταν περαιτέρω εξήγηση.
Η ευφυής και παραπλανητική διαφημιστική καμπάνια αφορούσε πράγματι του επόμενο βήμα του 45χρονου Αμερικανού, ο οποίος… συνταγογραφεί στο ακροατήριο την πρώτη δόση που -προσοχή- είναι πολύ ισχυρή.
«It’s the curse of the standard»
Ο ασυναγώνιστος Eminem συμπράττει για πρώτη φορά με την ανεπανάληπτη Beyoncé και ως άλλοι θαυματοποιοί παρουσιάζουν το «Walk On Water».
Παρόλο που οι δύο καλλιτέχνες θεωρούνται οι καλύτεροι σε όσα ασχολούνται, χρησιμοποιούν τη φράση του τίτλου για να τονίσουν ότι δεν είναι στην πραγματικότητα θεοί, καθότι εκείνοι περπατούν επάνω στο νερό μόνο «όταν παγώνει».
Σε μία κίνηση που δείχνει το μεγαλείο και την ταπεινότητά του ως καλλιτέχνης, ο Eminem αναφέρει ότι δεν είναι θεόσταλτος και ότι δεν είναι ούτε οι «Nas, Rakim, Pac, B.I.G., James Todd Smith» ούτε ο Prince, αποτίοντας φόρο τιμής σε άλλες κορυφαίες μορφές της hip-hop και εν γένει της μουσικής.
[Chorus: Beyoncé]
I walk on water
But I ain’t no Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes (fuck)
[Verse 1: Eminem]
Why, our expectations so high?
Is it the bar I set?
My arms, I stretch, but I can’t reach
A far cry from it, or it’s in my grasp, but as
Soon as I grab, squeeze
I lose my grip like the flying trapeze
Into the dark, I plummet
Now the sky’s blackening, I know the marks hide butter
Flies rip apart my stomach
Knowing that no matter what bars I come with
You’re gonna hark, gripe, and that’s a hard Vicodin to swallow
So I scrap these, as pressure increases, like khakis
I feel the ice cracking, because
[Chorus: Beyoncé]
I walk on water
But I ain’t no Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes
[Verse 2: Eminem]
It’s the curse of the standard
That the first of the Mathers disk set
Always in search of the verse that I haven’t spit yet
Will this step just be another misstep
To tarnish whatever legacy, love or respect I’ve garnered?
The rhyme has to be perfect, the delivery flawless
And it always feels like I’m hitting the mark
‘TIl I go sit in the car, listen, and pick it apart
Like, «this shit is garbage»
God’s given me all this
Still I feel no different regardless
Kids look to me like as a god, this is retarded
If only they knew, it’s a facade and it’s exhaustive
And I try to not listen to nonsense
But if you bitches are trying to strip me of my confidence
Mission accomplished
I’m not God-sent
Nas, Rakim, Pac, B.I.G., James Todd Smith, and I’m not Prince
[Chorus: Beyoncé]
I walk on water
But I ain’t no Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes
[Bridge: Beyoncé]
‘Cause I’m only human, just like you
Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew
I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do
‘Cause I’m terrified to let you down, oh
[Verse 3: Eminem]
It’s true, I’m a Rubik’s
A beautiful mess
At times juvenile, yes
I goof and I jest
A flawed human I guess
But I’m doing my best to not ruin your expectations and meet ’em
But first, the «Speedom» verse
Now, Big Sean, he’s going too fast
Is he gonna shout or curse out his mom?
There was a time I had the walls by the balls, eating out my palm
Every album, song I was spazzin’ the fuck out on
Now I’m getting clowned and frowned on
But the only one looking down on me now is the only one that matters now’s Deshaun
Am I lucky to be around this long?
Begs the question, though
Especially after the methadone
As yesterday fades and the Dresden home is burnt to the ground
And all that’s left of my house is the lawn
The crowds are gone
And it’s time to wash out the blonde
Sales decline, the curtains drawn
Their closing the set, but I’m still poking my head out from behind
And everyone has doubt, remind
Now take your best rhyme, outdo it
Outdo it a thousand times
Now let the world tell you no one gives a fuck about your rhymes
And as I grow outta sight
‘Cause how do I, ever let this mic go without a fight
‘Cause I made a tight rope out of twine
But when I do fall from these heights, though I’ll be fine
I won’t pout or cry or spiral down or whine
But I’ll decide if it’s my final bow this time around ’cause…
[Chorus: Beyoncé]
I walk on water
But I know Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes
[Bridge: Beyoncé]
Cause I’m only human, just like you
Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew
I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do
Cause I’m terrified to let you down
Oh
[Outro: Beyoncé & Eminem]
If I walked on water, I would drown
Cause I’m just a man, but as long as I got a mic
I got light
Cause you and I are not alike
Bitch, I wrote «Stan»
Extra info. Το τραγούδι ο Eminem θα το παρουσιάσει για πρώτη φορά live την Κυριακή στα MTV EMA. Το αν θα δούμε και την Beyoncé ακόμα δεν έχει γίνει γνωστό. Το άλμπουμ «Revival» κυκλοφορεί 17 Νοέμβρη.
Δεν έχει ανακοινωθεί ακόμη επίσημα η 17 Νοέμβρη #διπλής
Αλλά πού πάει τέτοια ημέρα; #μόλις_τεθήκαμε_υπό_παρακολούθηση
Αν έρθει απροειδοποίητα, θα είναι σίγουρα μεγάλο «χτύπημα» #το_χειροτερεύουμε #είμαι_αθώος #ΓΙΑ_ΤΟΝ_ΕΜΙΝΕΜ_ΜΙΛΑΜΕ