Eminem ft. Beyoncé - «Walk On Water» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

I walk on water

But I ain’t no Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes (fuck)

[Verse 1: Eminem]

Why, our expectations so high?

Is it the bar I set?

My arms, I stretch, but I can’t reach

A far cry from it, or it’s in my grasp, but as

Soon as I grab, squeeze

I lose my grip like the flying trapeze

Into the dark, I plummet

Now the sky’s blackening, I know the marks hide butter

Flies rip apart my stomach

Knowing that no matter what bars I come with

You’re gonna hark, gripe, and that’s a hard Vicodin to swallow

So I scrap these, as pressure increases, like khakis

I feel the ice cracking, because

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

I walk on water

But I ain’t no Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes

[Verse 2: Eminem]

It’s the curse of the standard

That the first of the Mathers disk set

Always in search of the verse that I haven’t spit yet

Will this step just be another misstep

To tarnish whatever legacy, love or respect I’ve garnered?

The rhyme has to be perfect, the delivery flawless

And it always feels like I’m hitting the mark

‘TIl I go sit in the car, listen, and pick it apart

Like, «this shit is garbage»

God’s given me all this

Still I feel no different regardless

Kids look to me like as a god, this is retarded

If only they knew, it’s a facade and it’s exhaustive

And I try to not listen to nonsense

But if you bitches are trying to strip me of my confidence

Mission accomplished

I’m not God-sent

Nas, Rakim, Pac, B.I.G., James Todd Smith, and I’m not Prince

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

I walk on water

But I ain’t no Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes

[Bridge: Beyoncé]

‘Cause I’m only human, just like you

Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew

I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do

‘Cause I’m terrified to let you down, oh

[Verse 3: Eminem]

It’s true, I’m a Rubik’s

A beautiful mess

At times juvenile, yes

I goof and I jest

A flawed human I guess

But I’m doing my best to not ruin your expectations and meet ’em

But first, the «Speedom» verse

Now, Big Sean, he’s going too fast

Is he gonna shout or curse out his mom?

There was a time I had the walls by the balls, eating out my palm

Every album, song I was spazzin’ the fuck out on

Now I’m getting clowned and frowned on

But the only one looking down on me now is the only one that matters now’s Deshaun

Am I lucky to be around this long?

Begs the question, though

Especially after the methadone

As yesterday fades and the Dresden home is burnt to the ground

And all that’s left of my house is the lawn

The crowds are gone

And it’s time to wash out the blonde

Sales decline, the curtains drawn

Their closing the set, but I’m still poking my head out from behind

And everyone has doubt, remind

Now take your best rhyme, outdo it

Outdo it a thousand times

Now let the world tell you no one gives a fuck about your rhymes

And as I grow outta sight

‘Cause how do I, ever let this mic go without a fight

‘Cause I made a tight rope out of twine

But when I do fall from these heights, though I’ll be fine

I won’t pout or cry or spiral down or whine

But I’ll decide if it’s my final bow this time around ’cause…

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

I walk on water

But I know Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes

[Bridge: Beyoncé]

Cause I’m only human, just like you

Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew

I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do

Cause I’m terrified to let you down

Oh

[Outro: Beyoncé & Eminem]

If I walked on water, I would drown

Cause I’m just a man, but as long as I got a mic

I got light

Cause you and I are not alike

Bitch, I wrote «Stan»