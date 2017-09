Emeli Sandé - «Starlight» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Yeah yeah yeah

Um um

[Verse 1]

You are my starlight

Your shine can brighten up the darkness night

I’ll follow you until the daylight

‘Cause when you’re close

I know it’s alright, alright, alright, alright

[Pre-Chorus]

See baby, you got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, we got it

No baby, no baby, no baby, don’t stop it

We’re taking off and the higher we go

The harder I fall

[Chorus]

In love, in love

I feel like I just found the one, the one

Baby now look what you done, you done

You’ve lit up my life with your love, your love

(Your love, your love, your love)

I’m in love, I’m in love

[Verse 2]

You are my sunshine

Broke through the clouds and now I kissed the sky

Feels like I’m dreaming with open eyes

Long as I’m with you

I know I’m alright, alright, alright, alright

[Pre-Chorus]

See baby, you got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, we got it

No baby, no baby, no baby, don’t stop it

We’re taking off and the higher we go

The harder I fall

[Chorus]

In love, in love

I feel like I just found the one, the one

Baby now look what you done, you done

You’ve lit up my life with your love, your love

(Your love, your love, your love)

I’m in love, in love

[Bridge]

(Starlight, starlight, starlight)

Starlight, starlight, starlight

(Starlight, starlight, starlight

Starlight, starlight, starlight)

[Chorus]

In love, in love

I feel like I just found the one, the one

Baby now look what you done, you done

You’ve lit up my life with your love, your love

(Your love, your love, your love)

I’m in love, in love

[Outro]

(Starlight, starlight, starlight

Starlight, starlight, starlight

Starlight, starlight, starlight)