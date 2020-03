Ο Elton John καλεί τους θαυμαστές του να στηρίξουν τα ανεξάρτητα δισκοπωλεία

View this post on Instagram

Thank-you @kevinbacon for the nomination!! #IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for? Please post your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. My six nominations are – @teddysphotos @samsmith @taron.egerton @sharonstone @sharonosbourne and @sam_fender!