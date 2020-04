Η Ellie Goulding μοιράζει κινητά τηλέφωνα σε αστέγους για να μείνουν συνδεδεμένοι εν μέσω της πανδημίας

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone who joined in the interesting chats this evening 🙂🌞🖤💛 The overall vibe was that we are all having good and bad days… productivity can waver… my advice was to keep to a routine as much as possible. I am setting myself hourly “tasks” nerdy but v helpful… piano/ writing/ press ups or sit ups/ reading/ short brisk walk away from humans. Also helpful- making up pub quiz’s for quiz nights on Zoom x