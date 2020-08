Εκστρατεία των Arctic Monkeys για τον ιστορικό χώρο συναυλιών «Leadmill»

View this post on Instagram

Arctic Monkeys have launched a Crowdfunder campaign to raise money for @theleadmill in Sheffield as well as other grassroots venues across the UK in conjunction with @musicvenuetrust. Alex Turner will be giving away his Fender Stratocaster Guitar which he used during the early days with Arctic Monkeys. Entry is £5 and everyone who enters will receive an invite to a special screening of the bands performance at Reading Festival in 2006. Enter via the link in our bio. Entry is £5 and you can enter as many times as you wish. The competition is open to everyone worldwide, over the age of 18. The competition is open now until 6pm BST on Tuesday 25th August. Everyone who enters will receive an invite to an exclusive online screening of the bands performance at Reading Festival in 2006 on Wednesday 26th August at 8pm BST. The winner of the guitar will be notified by email before Friday 28th August. For more information, visit our website.