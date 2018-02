Editors - Hallelujah (So Low) | Lyrics

I bleed like a millionaire

Cause my bones lay with dust in your care

Just don’t leave this old dog to go lame

This life requires another name

Oh, so low

(I got lucky this time in the hunt for atonement)

Oh

(I got lucky this time in the hunt for atonement)

(I got lucky this time in the hunt for atonement)

So low

Hallelujah

You sold me a second hand joke

Young man, where there’s fire there’s smoke

Your mouth is fire and smoke

Just don’t leave this old dog to go lame

This life requires another name

(I got lucky this time in the hunt for atonement)

Oh

(I got lucky this time in the hunt for atonement)

(I got lucky this time in the hunt for atonement)

So low

(I got lucky this time in the hunt for atonement)

(I got lucky this time in the hunt for atonement)

Oh

(I got lucky this time in the hunt for atonement)

(I got lucky this time in the hunt for atonement)

So low

(I got lucky this time in the hunt for atonement)

Hallelujah

I bleed like a millionaire

Cause my bones lay with dust in your care

Just don’t leave this old dog to go lame

This life requires another nameχ