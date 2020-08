Ο Eddie Vedder συγκρίνει την απήχηση της Billie Eilish με το ντεμπούτο των Pearl Jam

View this post on Instagram

I am honored to be joined by a guiding light in my life, Eddie Vedder of @pearljam. We discuss societal and political impacts on mental health, Eddie's own experiences, and the importance of activism and empathy. Reminder to register to vote if you haven't already! To learn more about the importance of voting, especially in the upcoming November election, check out organizations such as @whenweallvote, @headcountorg, and @rockthevote For more information on guests, future episodes, and resources go to the website link in my bio 💙