Δύσκολες ώρες για την εταιρεία μόδας της Victoria Beckham

This holiday season, I’m so happy to have a very special installation in my store, in collaboration with @richardsaltoungallery, a few doors down from the VB 36 Dover Street Store. I’m proud to celebrate the work of Colombian textile artist Olga de Amaral, whom I discovered at Frieze, an important figure in post-war Latin American Abstraction. Thank u to everyone who worked on this project. Don’t forget to come by my London store! X VB #KissesAtChristmas