Ο Duke Dumont επέστρεψε με το νέο τραγούδι «Inhale»

Το πολυαναμενόμενο νέο τραγούδι του Duke Dumont επιτέλους κυκλοφόρησε. Το νέο κομμάτι, με τίτλο «Inhale», έχει όλα όσα περιμένεις από ένα feel-good τραγούδι, που σε συνδυασμό τα πιασάρικα και ομαλά φωνητικά Ebenezer θα σας κάνει να το τραγουδάτε για μέρες.
Baby i’ma need another hit
Cause I want your love
Το κομμάτι έχει ένα γεμάτο vibe. Δεν είναι απόλυτα βέβαιο αν ο Duke Dumon ήθελε ή όχι να κάνει ένα πιο mainstream τραγούδι, αλλά το τραγούδι είναι πραγματικά απολαυστικά υπέροχο. Ο Dumont συνδυάζει groovy συγχορδίες με ένα upbeat μπάσο, ενώ τα αξιοζήλευτα φωνητικά του Ebenezer ρίχνουν ένα όμορφο ρυθμό πάνω απο το beat. Δεν υπάρχει αμφιβολία ότι το «Inhale» θα παίξει πολύ σε όλα τα ραδιόφωνα και όχι μόνο.
Verse 1
High off life,
Low on sleep
Down on luck,
Ive been up all week
Maybe, there could be somebody that saves me
Ive been faded quite lately
It’s no fun when you’re alone
Now I gotta call a taxi
My car broke down, dead battery
I’ve been blocked off my uber
The drivers a dickhead if you ask me
Cause I was smelling like an ounce
Like is that what your summertime bounce
I came here to get lifted
I’ll be surfing clouds
Pre Chorus
That’s when I, I first saw you
Looking like a Friday night out
I wanna take you to the crib
And cut all the lights out
Cause I need your company
I know I need it right now, right now
Chorus
Baby i’ma need another hit
Cause I want your love
inhale
exhale
inhale
exhale
Baby i’ma need another hit
Cause I want your love
Inhale
Exhale
Inhale
Exhale
Aww yeah
Verse 2
Can you roll?
If so then I can get it for the low
What you need?
Trust me everything is better with the green
Don’t kill my vibe
Don’t blow my buzz
Cause I’m a fiend
Ménage trois let’s make it 3
Selfish I need you for me
You’ll be like my medication
Doctors seem to be the only one with patience
Don’t need a cure for these symptoms
I just need some assistance
I came here to get lifted up
Pre Chorus
Chorus
Bridge
Let me love ya
There’s no better way
To spend the day
Than getting high with me
Yeah
Let me love ya
There’s no better way
To spend the day
Than getting high with me
Chorus