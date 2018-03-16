Ο Duke Dumont επέστρεψε με το νέο τραγούδι «Inhale»

Duke Dumont feat. Ebenezer- Inhale | Lyrics

Verse 1

High off life,

Low on sleep

Down on luck,

Ive been up all week

Maybe, there could be somebody that saves me

Ive been faded quite lately

It’s no fun when you’re alone

Now I gotta call a taxi

My car broke down, dead battery

I’ve been blocked off my uber

The drivers a dickhead if you ask me

Cause I was smelling like an ounce

Like is that what your summertime bounce

I came here to get lifted

I’ll be surfing clouds

Pre Chorus

That’s when I, I first saw you

Looking like a Friday night out

I wanna take you to the crib

And cut all the lights out

Cause I need your company

I know I need it right now, right now

Chorus

Baby i’ma need another hit

Cause I want your love

inhale

exhale

inhale

exhale

Baby i’ma need another hit

Cause I want your love

Inhale

Exhale

Inhale

Exhale

Aww yeah

Verse 2

Can you roll?

If so then I can get it for the low

What you need?

Trust me everything is better with the green

Don’t kill my vibe

Don’t blow my buzz

Cause I’m a fiend

Ménage trois let’s make it 3

Selfish I need you for me

You’ll be like my medication

Doctors seem to be the only one with patience

Don’t need a cure for these symptoms

I just need some assistance

I came here to get lifted up

Pre Chorus

Chorus

Bridge

Let me love ya

There’s no better way

To spend the day

Than getting high with me

Yeah

Let me love ya

There’s no better way

To spend the day

Than getting high with me

Chorus