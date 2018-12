View this post on Instagram

#ALITA BATTLE ANGEL! Official song by yours truly with the help of my friends Justin, Kennedi, Junkie XL and Mattman & Robin. So proud to be involved in such an incredible movie with a badass female protagonist! Thank you to the whole #Alita team for bringing this character to life. Thank you James Cameron, Jon Landau, Robert Rodriguez and 20th Century Fox for this opportunity . EVERYONE HAS TO SEE THIS MOVIE!! ⚔️⛓❤️⚔️⛓❤️ (We made a music video too and that was a lot of fun to shoot! Can’t wait for you to see) @alitamovie #Alita #swansong