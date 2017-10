Dua Lipa - «IDGAF» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

You call me all friendly

Tellin’ me how much you miss me

That’s funny, I guess you’ve heard my songs

Well, I’m too busy for your business

Go find a girl who wants to listen

‘Cause if you think I was born yesterday, you have got me wrong

[Pre-Chorus]

So I cut you off

I don’t need your love

‘Cause I already cried enough

I’ve been done

I’ve been movin’ on since we said goodbye

I cut you off

I don’t need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I’ll tell you why

[Chorus]

You say you’re sorry, but it’s too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

‘Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don’t give a fuck

[Verse 2]

I remember that weekend

When my best friend caught you creepin’

You blamed it all on the alcohol

So I made my decision

‘Cause you made your bed, sleep in it

Play the victim and switch your position

I’m through, I’m done

[Pre-Chorus]

So I cut you off

I don’t need your love

‘Cause I already cried enough

I’ve been done

I’ve been movin’ on since we said goodbye

I cut you off

I don’t need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I’ll tell you why

[Chorus]

You say you’re sorry, but it’s too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

‘Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don’t give a fuck

[Post-Chorus]

I see you tryna’ get to me

I see you beggin’ on your knees

Boy, I don’t give a fuck

So stop tryna’ get to me

Tch, get up off your knees

‘Cause, boy, I don’t give a fuck about you

[Bridge]

No, I don’t give a damn

You keep reminiscin’ on when you were my man

But I’m over you

Now you’re all in the past

You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain’t comin’ back

Cut you off

I don’t need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I’ll tell you why

(I’ll tell you why)

[Chorus]

You say you’re sorry, but it’s too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

(Too late now)

‘Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don’t give a fuck

(Boy, I don’t give a fuck)

[Post-Chorus]

I see you tryna’ get to me

I see you beggin’ on your knees

Boy, I don’t give a fuck

So stop tryna’ get to me (get to me)

Tch, get up off your knees

‘Cause, boy, I don’t give a fuck