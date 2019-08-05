View this post on Instagram

Hey @champagnepapi /Drake/Drizzy/6ixGod, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late – I’m responding on behalf of @mayordaveryan and @cityofpickering I’m Upset that @boi1da was having trouble with our public WiFi. It’s the Best I Ever Had, so I’m not sure why Matt couldn’t link up proper. You Searching For Answers I Do not Know Nothing. Maybe it’s because 1,000 residents use our WiFi every single day? Our Wifi access points are very Successful and Make Me Proud. We Started from the Bottom, and Now We Here with 65 WiFi access points installed across Pickering in City facilities and some prime public areas. We look to deploy more WiFi access points, so in a couple of years, you’ll be able to go 0 to 100 Real Quick. We’re also working on expanding and strengthening Pickering’s broadband network so there will be fast and reliable internet service whether it’s in Matt’s crib or Marvin’s Room. God’s Plan? Nah – it’s the Mayor & Council’s plan. We want to attract the best and brightest residents and businesses here. Two Birds One Stone. That’s The Motto (unofficially). Peep these Headlines – Pickering has been recognized Back to Back as one of the ‘Most Intelligent Communities in the World’ by the ICF. Durham Live Casino and Entertainment will open in 2020, and we’re just getting started on our transformational downtown redevelopment project. Momentum is building across east Toronto, York Region, and Durham Region for an airport in Pickering. If that happens, we invite Air Drake to be the first plane to land here. Yes Indeed. Pickering is the next great city. We’re working Nonstop. Shout out to 6Dad @normkelly who Boi1da reached out to. Norm personally called Mayor Ryan this morning to see if he could help. The 6ix & Pickering is a collab that’s just Too Good. Take Care.