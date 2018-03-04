California θα ονομάζεται το νέο EP του Diplo, το πρώτο μετά από 5 χρόνια και θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 23 Μαρτίου.
Ο Diplo είναι έτοιμος να κυκλοφορήσει σε λίγες μέρες το νέο EP, California όμως πριν από αυτό μας δίνει το τρίτο single από το EP. Το «Worry No More» μια συνεργασία με τον rapper Lil Yachty και την Αμερικανίδα τραγουδίστρια Santigold.
Το νέο EP θα έρθει μετά από μια υπέροχη χρονιά για τον Diplo. Το ντοκιμαντέρ «Give Me Future» των Major Lazer, το οποίο γυρίστηκε στην Αβάνα στο ιστορικό show της Κούβας, με 400.000 θεατές, τον Μάρτιο του 2016, παρουσιάστηκε για πρώτη φορά από το Apple Music αφού έκανε το ντεμπούτο του με συναρπαστικές κριτικές στο φετινό Sundance Festival. Το συγκρότημα κυκλοφόρησε επίσης ένα «συνοδευτικό» άλμπουμ στην ταινία με τίτλο «Major Lazer Presents: Give Me Future (Music From & Inspired by the Film)» και ένα πετυχημένο EP, το «Know No Better».
Ο Diplo, κατά κόσμο Thomas Wesley Pentz, είναι μία από τις πιο δυναμικές παρουσίες της σημερινής μουσικής και το ιδρυτικό μέλος των Major Lazer. Ως παραγωγός, συνεργάστηκε με καλλιτέχνες όπως οι Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, M.I.A., Lil Yachty, MØ και πολλοί άλλοι.
Ακούστε το «Worry No More» featuring Lil Yachty & Santigold:
I don’t want to worry no more
Stop messing with my money now
Like a walk in the park
I got love til it runneth out
Being rich is hip as fuck
I got friends I got fun
Got no worries til it all dry up
And I can make it rain
Wash away the pain
Any doubts I might not be enough
Shit I know what you mean
Everybody want it
Not the cash though its freedom
I don’t want to worry no more
I just want to ball like the big league
I just want a nice house on the shore
I just want a big house like Gatsby
So catch me if you can
I’m chasing after my dreams
I want to be the man
I want to be the star on the scene
Cuz I don’t want to worry no more
I just want to ball like the big league
I just want a nice house on the shore
I just want a big house like Gatsby
So catch me if you can
I’m chasing after my dreams
I want to be the man
I’m gonna be the star on the scene
Tell you what I’m chasing something never was
Rich Dad Poor Dad
Ain’t got one to pull me up
Feel the panic kicking in
I know I can’t stop
Higher I get closer it seems to where I was
Give me some time
Make me happy give me love
If money buy me that I’m never letting up
You keep the fame keep the phony canned applause
I’ll keep on dreaming keep on rising high above
Cuz I don’t want to worry no more
I just want to ball like the big league
I just want a nice house on the shore
I just want a big house like Gatsby
So catch me if you can
I’m chasing after my dreams
I want to be the man
I’m gonna be the star on the scene
I don’t want to worry no more
I just want to ball like the big league
I just want a nice house on the shore
I just want a big house like Gatsby
So catch me if you can
I’m chasing after my dreams
I want to be the man
I wanna be the star on the scene
Cuz I don’t want to worry no more
I just want to ball like the big league
I just want a nice house on the shore
I just want a big house like Gatsby
So catch me if you can
I’m chasing after my dreams
I want to be the man
I’m gonna to be the star on the scene