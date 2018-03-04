Diplo - Worry No More | Lyrics

I don’t want to worry no more

Stop messing with my money now

Like a walk in the park

I got love til it runneth out

Being rich is hip as fuck

I got friends I got fun

Got no worries til it all dry up

And I can make it rain

Wash away the pain

Any doubts I might not be enough

Shit I know what you mean

Everybody want it

Not the cash though its freedom

I don’t want to worry no more

I just want to ball like the big league

I just want a nice house on the shore

I just want a big house like Gatsby

So catch me if you can

I’m chasing after my dreams

I want to be the man

I want to be the star on the scene

Cuz I don’t want to worry no more

I just want to ball like the big league

I just want a nice house on the shore

I just want a big house like Gatsby

So catch me if you can

I’m chasing after my dreams

I want to be the man

I’m gonna be the star on the scene

Tell you what I’m chasing something never was

Rich Dad Poor Dad

Ain’t got one to pull me up

Feel the panic kicking in

I know I can’t stop

Higher I get closer it seems to where I was

Give me some time

Make me happy give me love

If money buy me that I’m never letting up

You keep the fame keep the phony canned applause

I’ll keep on dreaming keep on rising high above

Cuz I don’t want to worry no more

I just want to ball like the big league

I just want a nice house on the shore

I just want a big house like Gatsby

So catch me if you can

I’m chasing after my dreams

I want to be the man

I’m gonna be the star on the scene

I don’t want to worry no more

I just want to ball like the big league

I just want a nice house on the shore

I just want a big house like Gatsby

So catch me if you can

I’m chasing after my dreams

I want to be the man

I wanna be the star on the scene

Cuz I don’t want to worry no more

I just want to ball like the big league

I just want a nice house on the shore

I just want a big house like Gatsby

So catch me if you can

I’m chasing after my dreams

I want to be the man

I’m gonna to be the star on the scene